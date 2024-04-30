Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

My Thesis

Lucid's (NASDAQ:LCID) market cap nearly reached $100 billion in 2021 amidst the pandemic-driven stock market rally. The company had ambitious plans to challenge Tesla's (TSLA) dominance in the EV industry. However, its market share in the U.S. EV market in 2023 comprised a modest 0.55%, lower than in 2022. The EV industry is highly competitive, especially in the luxury segment dominated by established European giants and Tesla.

Data by YCharts

Lucid's only model is far more expensive compared to Tesla's Model S, its most expensive sedan. On the other hand, Lucid Air's prices seem to be more attractive compared to those of German-made luxury EV sedans. However, it is difficult to expect a turnaround from LCID, as its deliveries growth lags behind the pace of growth in the U.S. EV industry. Moreover, LCID is burning cash at a rapid pace, and its gross margin and revenue are moving in opposite directions. As LCID generates more revenue, its gross loss expands further. With this dynamic in financial performance, expecting LCID to continue burning cash, which will ultimately lead to increased leverage and shareholder dilution, is reasonable. Last, but not least, my valuation analysis suggests that LCID's fair share price is $0.72, significantly cheaper than the last close. All these factors are warning signs, leading me to assign LCID a Strong Sell rating.

Lucid's Market Positioning

Lucid is an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer that focuses on the luxury segment of the market. At the moment, the company offers only one model to the market, Lucid Air, available in different versions. In November 2023, Lucid unveiled its new model, Gravity SUV. However, production start is expected only in late 2024. According to the company's website, the cheapest version of the Lucid Air, the Pure, currently starts at $71,475. It offers rear-wheel drive, with a maximum power of 430 hp and a range of 419 miles.

lucidmotors.com

The most expensive version of Lucid Air, Grand Touring, currently starts at $115,225. This version offers customers a maximum power of 819 hp and a range of 450 miles. This is a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive vehicle that can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour (mph) within 3 seconds.

lucidmotors.com

The company's limited offering of only one model means that the footprint in the emerging EV industry is limited. This can be seen from the dynamics of the company's deliveries numbers compared to the overall USA EV market. In 2023, Lucid delivered 6,001 cars, demonstrating a 37% increase over its deliveries in 2022. However, the USA EV industry grew faster in 2023 compared to Lucid's delivery growth. This indicates a decline in Lucid's market share between 2022 and 2023. This is the first reason why Lucid's strategic positioning within the American EV industry is weak.

DT Invest based on public sources

Another reason why Lucid's position in the EV market might be weak is the intense competition with much larger players that possess substantial resources. For example, Tesla, the pioneering EV company, delivered a total of 1.8 million electric vehicles worldwide in 2023. Tesla's lower cost per unit, attributed to its significantly larger scale, results in lower prices for the end customer. Tesla's Model S Plaid sedan surpasses the Lucid Air Grand Touring in terms of power and acceleration. However, it is much cheaper, starting at $81,490. Moreover, the cheapest version of the Model S is notably more affordable than the Lucid Air Pure.

tesla.com

Lucid Air has an advantage upon Tesla Model S in terms of range. However, this advantage is likely to be offset by the fact that there is an extensive network of Tesla Superchargers in the U.S., enabling a fast battery recharge. This network in currently unavailable to Lucid car owners, and the company plans to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) only in 2025. Some argue that Tesla is not a direct competitor to Lucid due to perceived differences in luxury or premium quality in its cars. Indeed, there are discussions that Tesla lacks build quality, interior comfort or feature availability. I will not dive into this discussion, since I have never driven the Lucid Air and have nothing to compare it to.

However, even if we argue that Tesla is not a direct competitor to Lucid, there are plenty of legacy luxury automakers expanding into the EV field. I am not comparing Lucid to Italian supercar brands like Ferrari (RACE) or Lamborghini because these companies do not currently offer EV sedans. However, prominent German automotive names such as Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:MBGAF), Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY), and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) do. In 2020, Simon Alvarez from teslarati.com shared his opinion that the Lucid Air might dethrone the Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan. Since I have already compared Lucid's sedan to Tesla's Model S, let's now consider its comparison to the German automakers. The Taycan appears to be more expensive than the Lucid Air, giving Lucid an advantage. However, the Taycan benefits from the strong brand power of Porsche, while Lucid does not exercise a comparable brand power. Porsche appears to be effectively capitalizing on its brand name, as demonstrated by the sale of 7,570 Taycans in the U.S. in 2023, 26% more than Lucid sold in the same period. Therefore, despite offering better pricing, Lucid appears to struggle to compete with Porsche's brand power.

porsche.com

Another vibrant German brand name, Mercedes-Benz, has its luxury EV sedan called the Mercedes EQS. Mercedes has an even stronger brand power than Porsche. Additionally, the pricing for the EQS model is also more attractive than that of the Taycan, with the highest-end AMG version priced around $150,000. In 2023, 6,805 EQS sedans were sold in the U.S., surpassing the sales volumes of the Lucid Air. However, it's worth mentioning that EQS delivery volumes dropped slightly compared to 2022.

mbusa.com

Another luxury German electric sedan, the BMW i7, is priced approximately the same as the Mercedes EQS. BMW is a globally recognized brand, selling over 2 million cars annually. Unfortunately, BMW did not break down its 2023 EV sales in the U.S. by model. However, according to the company's official press release, its EV sales in the U.S. totaled more than 45 thousand units, which is about three times higher than in 2022.

bmwusa.com

To summarize Lucid's market positioning, the company holds a mere 0.55% market share in the U.S. EV market. Moreover, it appears that even maintaining its current tiny market share will likely be a challenge since the competition is intensifying from manufacturers that deliver millions of vehicles per year and are established brands worldwide.

Lucid's Financial Performance

Apart from having a weak position in the EV industry, Lucid also demonstrates disappointing trends in the company's financial performance. Despite the battery electric vehicles market delivering a 12% growth in the U.S. last year, the company's revenue did not increase in 2023. This indicates that Lucid is not only losing market share in terms of deliveries but also in U.S. dollar terms.

Statista

However, what is significantly more disappointing is that even despite revenue growth in 2022, Lucid's profitability deteriorated significantly. One would expect the opposite, as larger revenue and volumes typically result in lower per unit costs due to the distribution of fixed overhead costs over a larger base. However, this was not the case for Lucid. This factor raises doubts about the sustainability of the current business model.

Data by YCharts

Given the opposite directions of revenues and profits, assessing the company's break-even point is challenging. Consensus EPS estimates project that Lucid's bottom line will not turn positive until 2029, which is a distant timeframe. Significantly improving profitability for Lucid without rapidly expanding deliveries is likely to be challenging. However, as discussed in the previous section, the fierce competition and the challenge of ramping up faster than the entire EV industry pose significant hurdles for Lucid.

Seeking Alpha

Consistently generating losses necessitates Lucid to periodically raise new financing, as its operating cash flow remains negative. Lucid raised $4.5 billion during its IPO in 2021. However, these funds were depleted as the cumulative cash from operations for 2022-2023 amounted to -$4.7 billion. As a result, LCID's cash per share dropped significantly. To raise more capital, the company issues more shares, significantly increasing the number of shares outstanding over the past few years and diluting shareholders' value.

Data by YCharts

As Wall Street consensus expect Lucid to continue generating losses by 2029, it is highly likely that the number of shares outstanding will continue to grow. This will inevitably lead to further diluting of shareholders' value.

Seeking Alpha

To be more precise, let me show you how the current cash position looks against the recent cash burn rate. As of the latest reporting date, the company had $3.86 billion in cash and $2.43 billion in total debt. This means that LCID's current cash position is sufficient to cover its principal debt. However, if we add the cash burn to our discussion, the picture becomes much worse. If the cash burn rate observed in Q4 2023 persists into Q1 and Q2 of 2024, the company will lose its net cash position within just two quarters.

DT Invest

It is also difficult to imagine how Lucid will be able to invest in the development of new models or upgrades to Lucid Air given the company's current financial condition and forecasted EPS performance over the next few years. As I described in the previous section, Lucid struggles to compete. To enhance its competitive position, a company should either differentiate itself with superior quality and features or become a cost leader by offering products at the lowest possible price.

Given that the EV industry is innovative, Lucid's primary means of differentiation is through investment in research and development (R&D). However, in the comparison below, we observe that Lucid invests approximately seven times less in R&D than TSLA and about four times less than Mercedes. Therefore, it is difficult to expect that Lucid will introduce a groundbreaking technology or feature that would elevate its offerings to a level comparable to those of TSLA or MBGAF.

Data by YCharts

Lucid is also very unlikely to become a cost leader for two significant reasons. First, as a luxury automaker, it is inherently incompatible with cost leadership. Second, Lucid is unlikely to become a local cost-leader within the luxury segment because within the current business model the more cars Lucid sells the more losses it generates, rather than capitalizing on the economies of scale effect. Additionally, the CEO's impressive remuneration also does not align with the profile of a cost leader.

To sum up, Lucid's financial performance and position do not demonstrate sufficient strength to improve its competitive position within the industry. Wall Street expects the business to generate losses in the next five years, significantly limiting Lucid's ability to invest in improving its current products or developing new ones. Without investing at least as much as its rivals, it is unlikely that Lucid's products will be able to compete effectively.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

Lucid's current share price is more than 20 times lower than its November 2021 peaks. Such a big drop in the share price appears to be fair given Lucid's deteriorating financial position and worsening financial performance. The market is also likely pricing the intense competition and the fact that Lucid has far less resources to reinvest in business.

To figure out Lucid's fair share price, I start with figuring out the company's cost of capital (WACC). Implementing a CAPM approach gives me Lucid's WACC at 9.4% and all the input data is explained in the below working.

DT Invest

Having a precise WACC gives me the opportunity to build a discounted cash flow (DCF) model. I use the revenue from Wall Street estimates for 2024, which is $0.89 billion. As recent performance suggests, Lucid is unlikely to outperform the U.S. EV industry growth. Therefore, I use an 18.2% YoY revenue growth rate for Lucid, which is the Statista's projection of the U.S. EV industry growth between 2024 and 2028. Since Lucid operates in an emerging EV industry, I give it an aggressive 5% perpetual growth rate. Due to the remoteness of Lucid's expected EPS break even, the free cash flow (FCF) margin appears to be the trickiest here. I expect zero cash flow for years 1-4 and my rough estimation for year five is a 10% FCF margin. I do not include Lucid's current $3.86 billion cash position because it is likely that this amount will be fully depleted during the company's expected upcoming years of unprofitability. However, I deduct the total debt because LCID has obligations, and it will decrease shareholders' value at some point in the future when the debt is paid off.

DT Invest

As shown in the above working, the major portion of the valuation is terminal value, i.e. the present valuation of cash flows generated after 2029. Therefore, there is a great extent of uncertainty regarding my fair value calculations. The intrinsic value is $1.66 billion, multiple times lower than the company's market capitalization. My target price for Lucid's stock is $0.72.

What Can Go Wrong With My Thesis?

Despite its weak position within the EV industry and disappointing financial performance, the faith of Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund in this business remains strong. The Public Investment Fund (PIF) wealth fund made a new $1 billion investment in Lucid approximately a month ago, which sent the stock about 8% higher intraday. The fund has almost one trillion USD in assets under management (AUM), indicating that it has deep pockets with more than enough funds to continue financing its EV investment for years to come. With such a wealthy investor backing it, there is always a probability that Lucid might come up with a sound turnaround plan financed by PIF. This is a significant factor that could potentially contradict my thesis.

Given that Lucid is a growth stock, its valuation is significantly influenced by discount rates. Although interest rates are currently at multi-decade highs, monetary policy tends to be cyclical. Although it's unlikely that there will be a rapid change in monetary policy, a potential U.S. recession might force the Fed to start cutting rates aggressively. This could serve as a significant positive catalyst for all growth stocks, including fundamentally weak companies like Lucid.

Additionally, this year's share price dynamics of other EV stocks indicate weak sentiment surrounding them. If sentiment around Tesla, for example, were to change, this could improve sentiment around the whole EV industry, which would also be beneficial for LCID.

Summary

Lucid's market positioning is weak, and the competition is poised to intensify further. The company burns a lot of cash, which leads to a swift deterioration of its balance sheet. Considering that Lucid invests significantly less in innovation than its competitors, it's difficult to imagine its products standing out. Furthermore, the stock appears to be significantly overvalued, despite experiencing a more than twenty-fold decline in share price from its all-time high. Taking all these unfavorable factors into account, I believe that Lucid is a Strong Sell.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.