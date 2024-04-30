HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.25K Followers

HSBC Holdings PLC (NYSE:HSBC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 2:45 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Tucker - Chairman
Noel Quinn - Group CEO
Georges Elhedery - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Dickerson - Jefferies
Raul Sinha - JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Jeremy Hugh - CICC
Jason Napier - UBS
Perlie Mong - KBW
Andrew Coombs - Citigroup
Katherine Lei - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Operator

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to the analyst and investor webinar on the 2024 first quarter results for HSBC Holdings plc. For your information, this webinar is being recorded. We are now ready to start the webinar, so I will hand over to Mark Tucker, Group Chairman.

Mark Tucker

Good morning to those of you in London, and good afternoon to those of you in Hong Kong. I'm joining you today from London and have alongside me know enjoy. I'll be making some short opening remarks before handing over to Noel.

As you may have already seen, we have announced today that Noel has informed the Board of his intention to retire from the bank after nearly 5 years in the law. The Board and I would like to pay tribute to Noel's exceptional [indiscernible]

As Group Chief Executive, he drags both our transformation strategy as well as creating a simpler, more focused business through the disposal of assets in the U.S., France and Canada. This has enabled us to deliver an improved performance, achieving record profits last year and create a platform for future growth and development.

Now, you'll hear from him in a second, has decided it's the right time to step back and find a better balance between his personal and business commitments. As you would expect, the Board keeps succession planning under constant review. We already have started a robust and rigorous process

Recommended For You

About HSBC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HSBC

Trending Analysis

Trending News