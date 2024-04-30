10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Outlook

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) sells vertically integrated software solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, or SMBs, in the healthcare, wellness and home service sectors.

I previously wrote about EverCommerce in May 2023 with a Buy outlook on stronger forward growth projections and pricing power.

The company is experiencing slower growth from continued macroeconomic headwinds, and its needed transformation in various areas looks like it will take an extended period of time.

My outlook on EVCM for the near term is being downgraded to Neutral - Hold.

EverCommerce’s Market And Approach

Per a 2023 market research report, the worldwide market for IT spending in the small and medium-sized business end markets was estimated at $693 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to exceed $988 billion by 2030.

If achieved, this growth would represent a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030.

By region, China is projected to be the highest-growing region in percentage terms through 2030.

Large competitive industry participants include the following:

Salesforce

Intuit

Block

HubSpot

Manual processes

Vertically focused competitors.

EVCM sells its software via a "land and expand" model where it seeks to gain a foothold in one group or segment of a company's operations and, assuming good results, expand into other company areas.

The benefit of this approach, which is common to many enterprise IT software companies, is that it tends to result in more efficient revenue growth from an existing sales and marketing force and focuses the company's efforts on creating the best product/market fit.

Recent Financial Trends And Valuation

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has seen more headwinds due to reduced transactional activity and its Marketing Technology Solutions revenue streams; Operating income by quarter (line) has remained positive but dipped slightly sequentially.

Seeking Alpha

Gross profit margin by quarter (green line) has remained essentially flat in recent quarters; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (orange line) have trended lower due to ongoing cost reduction efforts.

Seeking Alpha

Earnings per share (Diluted) have dropped sharply in the most recent quarter due to high interest expenses.

Seeking Alpha

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

For balance sheet results, the firm ended the quarter with $92.6 million in cash and equivalents and $531.6 million of debt.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $101.6 million and capital expenditures were only $3.0 million. The company paid $25.6 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters.

I’ve created the following handy major financial and operating metrics table for reference:

Metric Amount EV/Sales ("FWD") 3.2 EV/EBITDA ("FWD") 12.5 Price/Sales ("TTM") 2.6 Revenue Growth ("YoY") 8.8% Net Income Margin -6.8% EBITDA Margin 15.5% Market Capitalization $1,710,000,000 Enterprise Value $2,150,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $104,610,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$0.23 2024 FWD EPS Estimate $0.54 Rev. Growth Estimate ("FWD") 5.7% Free Cash Flow/Share ("TTM") $0.43 Seeking Alpha Quant Score Hold - 2.69 Click to enlarge

(Source: Seeking Alpha.)

The firm’s Rule of 40 performance has worsened significantly from the beginning of 2023 to the last quarter, with reduced revenue growth and operating margin contributing to the disappointing performance, as shown in the table below:

Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted) Q1 2023 Q4 2023 Revenue Growth % 20.7% 8.8% Operating Margin 12.7% 3.5% Total 33.4% 12.3% Click to enlarge

(Source: Seeking Alpha Data.)

Why I’m Neutral On EverCommerce

EverCommerce is investing to drive increasing adoption of its payments solution, which management views as a strategic focus from its potential for higher growth and high margin.

To that end, leadership will be increasing its investment in its EverPro and EverHealth verticals while simplifying its organizational structure and embedding its payments offering within these systems.

The company is selling its Fitness segment and exiting that business, which will result in a drop-off of 4% of total revenue.

Management is continuing to consolidate, streamline and optimize its operations and go-to-market efforts, but unfortunately that won’t be completed for another 18 months.

As a result, J.P. Morgan recently downgraded the stock on a weak outlook and long time-frame for completion.

I’ve prepared a chart showing the frequency of keywords in the most recent conference call by management:

Seeking Alpha

The chart indicates the company is still experiencing "Macro" "Headwinds" amid client demand "Volatility."

The firm is continuing to balance "growth with profitability," which means that growth will likely have to be sacrificed in favor of producing operating profits, like so many software companies.

As a result, the growth multiples that such previously high-growth companies have come down sharply.

The stock market is valuing EVCM at an EV/Sales multiple of around 3.2x on NTM estimated revenue growth rate of only 5.7%, which is much lower than the median Meritech SaaS Index implied ARR growth rate of around 18% (Source).

The Index of publicly held SaaS application software companies showed a forward EV/Revenue multiple median of around 6.0x on April 2, 2024:

Meritech Capital

So, by comparison, EVCM is currently valued by the market discounted to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, due in part to a much lower topline revenue growth rate, which makes sense to me.

While unexpectedly stronger macroeconomic growth in the quarters ahead may provide EVCM optimists a boost, I remain skeptical.

Given EverCommerce Inc.’s slowing revenue growth rate and apparent long time to complete its transformation, my outlook is downgraded to Neutral - Hold.