Volkswagen AG (VWAGY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
Volkswagen AG (OTCPK:VWAGY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Pietro Zollino - Head of Corporate Communications
Rolf Woller - Head of Treasury and Investor Relations
Arno Antlitz - CFO & COO

Conference Call Participants

Jose Asumendi - JPMorgan
Tim Rokossa - Deutsche Bank
Michael Punzet - DZ Bank
Horst Schneider - Bank of America
Henning Cosman - Barclays
Daniel Schwarz - Stifel
George Galliers - Goldman
Christina Amann - Thomson Reuters
Lazar Backovic - Handelsblatt

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Volkswagen AG Investor, Analyst and Media Call Q1 2024. I am Shari, the Chorus Call operator. I would like to remind you that all participants will be in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Pietro Zollino, Head of Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.

Pietro Zollino

Good morning, everyone, and a warm welcome to the first quarter results call of Volkswagen Group. It's a joint call for both media as well as investors and analysts, which is moderated by Rolf Woller, our Head of Treasury and IR; and myself, Peter Zollino, I'm heading Corporate Communications. With us today is Arno Antlitz, our CFO and COO.

Let me provide a few remarks before we start. You should have received the press release, the interim financial report and all the other related materials, all of which were published this morning. If you do not have them yet, you can find them or the documents -- can find all the documents in our group website. In case of any issue, give us a call or drop us an email and we will send them straight to you.

