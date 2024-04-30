DNY59/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

There is a divergence in America between what is going on in the economy and how consumers feel about it.

By most measures, the economy is doing quite well. GDP is strong, unemployment is low, and inflation is coming down.

In the 1970s, economist Arthur Okun, the former Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, created a simple indicator to reflect the health of the US economy. He took the inflation rate, as measured by the CPI, and the unemployment rate, and added them together. The basic premise is that low inflation is good and high inflation is bad, and a low unemployment rate is good and a high unemployment rate is bad. By combining these two readily available and widely understood economic indicators, one can get a useful overall sense of how the economy is doing. He called his indicator the Misery Index. The higher the index, the greater the consumers’ misery.

As for consumer feelings, the most widely accepted measure is the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. This is a survey that is conducted by phone, asking consumers 50 core questions about their financial health, their short-term view of the strength of the economy and the longer-term prospects for economic growth. They reach a minimum of 500 consumers for each poll.

Both indexes are reported monthly.

Usually, when the Misery Index is low, meaning the economy is doing well, consumers feel pretty good and the U Michigan Index is high. Conversely, when the Misery Index is high, consumers are struggling and the U Michigan Index is low.

The current Misery Index is 7.3, which is considered on the low side, and historically this level equates to a U Michigan Index level of between 95 -105. Yet, the present Consumer Sentiment Index is 79.4. The Misery Index suggests that the economy is doing pretty well, but consumers are not feeling it.

Fred

A recent study by Larry Summers et al., published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, addresses this discrepancy. Their paper “The Cost of Money is Part of the Cost of Living: New Evidence on the Consumer Sentiment Anomaly” suggests that high-interest rates, which impact consumer spending, are the reason why consumer sentiment is soft. They comment that the level of interest rates is not captured in the Misery Index.

High-interest rates don’t only affect government debt and corporate borrowing, but they are also taking their toll on consumers.

Consumer Borrowing

Consumers borrow for a multitude of reasons. Their largest type of debt, of course, is a home mortgage, which represents 70% of consumer borrowing. The next largest category is auto loans at 9.2%, followed closely by student loans at 9.1%. Credit cards are next at 6.5%.

New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax

Total outstanding loan volumes have grown significantly in the past 20 years. Total consumer debt has increased by 142%, an average annual increase of 4.5%. It now stands at $17.5 trillion.

New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax

Each of the consumer loan categories has been impacted by Fed tightening, as higher interest rates raise the cost of borrowing for consumers.

Mortgages

The largest purchase any consumer will make is to buy a home.

More than any other industry, housing has been impacted the most by increases in interest rates due to the Fed tightening over the past two years. The Fed has raised rates to fight inflation, and on that front, they have been somewhat successful as CPI has fallen from the June 2022 high of 9.0% to the current 3.5%.

Yet, the Fed did not anticipate the effect the rise in mortgage rates would have on the housing market.

Over the past forty years, home prices have greatly outstripped the rise in median family income. From 1984 to the present, home prices have risen by 418%, while income has only increased by 245%.

FRED

This divergence, however, was mitigated in the post-Great Financial Crisis (GFC) period by the Fed’s Quantitative Easing. Mortgage rates fell to an all-time low 2.65% in January 2021. As rates fell, homebuyers could afford to pay more for homes because the lower mortgage rates would offset the price increase, thereby keeping mortgage payments in line with their income.

FRED

This benefit, however, stopped when the Fed began tightening. The exact reverse occurred. As mortgage rates began rising, causing mortgage payments to also increase, home affordability began to decline. New buyers could no longer afford the mortgage payments. But instead of home prices falling, due to a decline in demand from potential buyers being priced out of the market, prices continued to increase.

This created a cog in the normal flow of the housing market. Homeowners who have mortgages at 3% feel locked into their current home, even if they want to move. Not only would they have to pay a higher price for the home they want to trade up too, they would have to take out a larger mortgage at the current mortgage rate of over 7%, which makes moving financially unbearable.

To put some numbers on this, let’s say a family bought a $500,000 home two years ago, and just qualified for a $400,000 mortgage at 3%. Their mortgage payment is $1,686 per month. If they were to take out the same mortgage today at 7%, the monthly payment would jump to $2,661 per month, a 58% increase. If they wanted to trade up to a larger, more expensive home, their new mortgage payment would likely be more than double their current mortgage. Incomes have not doubled in the past two years, so the family simply cannot afford to move.

The cog in the housing market is that due to the higher mortgage rates, homeowners who might want to move will not sell their homes. Consequently, the supply of homes is low. For those that want to buy a home, they are confronted with the low inventory of homes for sale as well as the high prices, which with 7% mortgage rates, they cannot afford. Consequently, Existing Home Sales have fallen to their lowest levels since the GFC.

National Association of Realtors

Auto Loans

The second-largest purchase a consumer makes is usually to buy a car.

Total Outstanding Auto Debt stands at $1.6 trillion, 2.5 times the level of only ten years ago.

New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax and Lending Tree

The average price of a new car today is $47,333, according to Edmunds.com. Because this is so expensive, relative to average income, 80% of new car purchases are made with some type of financing.

Car buyers are confronted with a similar problem to home buyers. Prices are high, and the increase in interest rates make purchasing a car difficult.

New car prices are just 0.8% less than their all-time high set in September 2023, as measured by the New Vehicle subcomponent of the CPI. After being quite stable for almost ten years, new car prices have jumped by 20% since immediately before the pandemic.

FRED

Buyers are confronted not only with sticker shock, but financing rates are also at a 23-year-high. A 48-month new car loan is currently at 8.57%, nearly double the rate of only 2 ½ years ago.

FRED

This double whammy places a real burden on consumers. First, credit availability has become more challenging. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported the rejection rate for auto loan applications was 11% in 2023, the highest level since they began keeping track in 2013, and more than double the 5.2% rejection rate from the previous year.

Additionally, delinquency rates on existing auto loans have increased to the highest level in thirteen years. Auto loans 30 or more days past due have risen to 7.4%, from the low of 5% only two years ago.

New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax

Student Loans

Consumers are also carrying a tremendous amount of student debt.

Total Outstanding Student Debt is $1.6 trillion. While this is almost the same total as auto debt, it has grown much faster over the past twenty years. Student Debt is now 8 times greater than in 2003.

New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax

The rapid growth in student debt has created a hardship for consumers. This is one of the reasons the current administration has tried to alleviate the pressure on borrowers through new policies on debt forgiveness.

During the pandemic, the government created an Administrative Forbearance, where they paused debt repayment for an extended period of time. From March 2020 through September 2023 the government didn’t require any student debt payments.

While this was helpful, it only postponed the financial strain on borrowers.

Once payments were resumed, in October 2023, 40% of student loan borrowers missed their first payment.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found that delinquencies on credit cards and auto loans were higher for those with student loan debt, even when repayment was on pause.

Once payments resumed last October, they found that 45% of student loan borrowers are struggling financially with basic needs such as food, shelter and medicine.

Currently, 1 in 6 borrowers, or 7 million people, are in default on their student loans. Default is defined as nine months of missed payments.

Credit Cards

Credit Card debt has also grown rapidly over the past few years, passing the trillion-dollar level in 2023 to the current $1.13 trillion. Since the dip in credit card balances during the pandemic, in part due to government stimulus payments, credit card debt has grown almost 50%.

New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax

In many ways, borrowing through a credit card is the worst kind of debt. First, the interest rate charged on credit cards is the highest of any kind of debt. Additionally, the revolving nature of credit cards, requiring only a minimum payment, perpetuates the length of time one carries a balance, thereby dramatically increasing the interest expense one must pay. Finally, late fees, for those who struggle with their credit card debt burden, only add to the exorbitant cost of using a credit card.

As the Fed has tightened monetary policy to fight inflation over the past two years, credit card conditions have also tightened. During the same period that the Fed raised the Fed Funds rate 525 basis points to 5.5%, credit card issuers have also raised their rates, by 700 basis points to 21.6%. This is the highest credit card rate in over thirty years.

FRED

In a recent survey of 1,000 adults by Debt.com, they found that 35% of borrowers have maxed out their credit cards, meaning that they have used their entire credit limit. Of this group, 85% said that higher prices due to inflation have caused them to use their credit cards for basic living expenses. In addition, 55% of respondents said they would need to use their credit card to pay for a financial emergency.

The dire conditions reflected in this survey are showing up in delinquency statistics for credit cards. Delinquencies of 30 days or more have doubled to 8.6% over the past 2 ½ years. This is the highest level of delinquencies since 2011.

New York Fed Consumer Credit Panel/Equifax

Long-term use of credit cards can lead to the financial insecurity of borrowers and even bankruptcy.

Personal Savings

The heavy reliance on consumer debt has led to a sharp decline in Personal Savings. The Personal Savings rate spiked to 32% during the pandemic, when the economy shut down and everyone was sheltering in place, but since then, it has fallen. The current Savings Rate of 3.2% is significantly below the long-term average rate of 8.5%, and not far from the all-time low of 2% in 2005.

FRED

Conclusion

Despite the fact that the economy is firm and inflation has fallen significantly, the American consumer is not in a good place. They have been using debt to fund their lifestyle. Personal Savings are low. While consumers have been able to tolerate their increased debt load so far, the strain of more debt combined with higher interest rates is beginning to show.

Delinquencies for both auto loans and credit card debt are increasing, and now that student loan debt payments have resumed, the financial burden is much greater.

All of this is happening with unemployment below 4% for the 28th consecutive month.

First quarter GDP of 1.6% might be the first crack in the economy, although it was more impacted by widening in our trade deficit due to the strong dollar, as consumer spending remained robust. Consumer spending is roughly 68% of GDP. It appears that this has been propped up recently by Mastercard and Visa. This is not a sustainable path for the economy moving forward.

Given the heavy reliance on debt for living expenses, any increase in the unemployment rate will result in economic pain.

The financial position of the American consumer has deteriorated due to the weight of high prices, high-interest rates and an increased debt load. Their weakened position will soon become more impactful.