The Financial Deterioration Of The American Consumer

Apr. 30, 2024 10:58 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SPX), SP500, DJITLT, SPY2 Comments
Michael Gray profile picture
Michael Gray
869 Followers

Summary

  • The economy is doing well, but consumers are not feeling it, as indicated by the divergence between the Misery Index and the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
  • High-interest rates are impacting consumer spending and causing consumer sentiment to be soft.
  • Consumers are facing challenges in various areas of borrowing, including mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and credit cards, leading to increased delinquency rates and financial strain.

Past Due

DNY59/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

There is a divergence in America between what is going on in the economy and how consumers feel about it.

By most measures, the economy is doing quite well. GDP is strong, unemployment is low, and inflation is

This article was written by

Michael Gray profile picture
Michael Gray
869 Followers
I've devoted my career to following the capital markets and managing fixed income assets.  I founded Gray Capital Management LLC and before that was Head of Taxable Fixed Income at Fidelity Investments.  I have an MBA in Finance from Wharton and a BA in Economics from Union College.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News