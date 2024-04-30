Moog Stock Price Can Go Higher But Watch The Risks

Apr. 30, 2024 10:59 AM ETMoog Inc. (MOG.A) Stock, MOG.B Stock
Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Moog stock price has performed well, with a 63% increase since the buy rating was issued.
  • Q2 2024 revenues grew 11% driven by demand in defense and commercial aircraft markets.
  • Moog has increased its guidance for 2024 sales and earnings, expecting 7% revenue growth and higher margins.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Front of golden intercontinental airplane with nose at Swiss airport.

Michael Derrer Fuchs/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I started coverage of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) (NYSE:MOG.B) last year and so far, my buy ratings for the stock have performed rather well. On the 26th of April,

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai profile picture
Dhierin Bechai
16.28K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BA, EADSF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MOG.A Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MOG.A

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MOG.A
--
MOG.B
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News