Daniel Grizelj

The past decade has been an extraordinary time for natural gas/LNG (liquid natural gas) as a power source for electricity generation in the US. Between 2014 and 2023, natural gas has increased from a 28% to 43% contribution (up 15%) to electricity generation. The general takeaway has been that gas has dramatically replaced coal as a power source, and this is true to some extent, with coal down 23% (from 39% to 16%) between 2014 and 2023. Renewable energy has also changed dramatically between 2014 and 2023, up 10% (from 13% to 23%). The story that the oil and gas industry has promoted is that of a switch to cleaner energy from coal to natural gas. This line works if emissions due only to CO2 are considered, but breaks down when methane emissions, which are significant with natural gas/LNG, are included. Globally, natural gas/LNG has enjoyed a similar spectacular growth, due in no small part to Russia invading Ukraine and turning off a major source of European energy. This in turn has impacted emerging Asian LNG markets.

Here I explore another massive (potentially negative) issue for the natural gas/LNG industry, that of the urgency to decarbonize because of climate change. Australian company Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) is a major global gas company with big interest in Asian markets. This week, the climate issue finally became something that the company can no longer ignore. Woodside’s share price has been falling since August 2023 (when it was close to $26) and the latest share price is $18.47, a 17.8% fall year-on-year. I think that the softness in Woodside’s share price is significantly impacted by Woodside’s management refusing to acknowledge the need to reduce its overall emissions, even as it talks about paying attention to the climate. Investors might consider what this means.

Emissions reductions: Lots of words…

Woodside has an impressive Climate Transition Action Plan and 2023 Progress Report. As became clear at the annual shareholder meeting, a broad group of investors found the report inadequate.

To make clear what's being discussed, the figure below indicates what Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions mean as described by the EPA.

EPA

Scope 1, 2 & 3 emissions. Source US EPA

Scope 1 & 2 emissions relate to emissions resulting from the company’s business, including emissions from exploring for, harvesting and transporting its oil and gas products.

Scope 3 emissions relate largely from those produced by customers of Woodside’s oil and gas (including LNG) products. In fact, more than 95% of Woodside’s Scope 3 emissions come from use of the products they sell (e.g. burning natural gas or oil). Woodside says little about these emissions. There's a huge focus in tidying up the company’s own emissions from harvesting products, and even here the goals for emissions reduction are modest. The climate report involves 83 pages of detail that looks earnest, but it can’t hide that Woodside’s business is all about expanding their oil and gas production and hence increasing its emissions profile. The area of their business that produces 95% of their emissions (~70 million tons CO2 equivalent/yr) has a goal of 5 million tons CO2 equivalent/year reduction by 2030. What isn’t stated is the amount of increase Woodside expects to report by 2030. Had a recent takeover attempt with another very large Australian oil and gas producer, Santos (ASX:STO), been successful, Woodside would have dramatically increased its oil and gas production. This ambition has not gone away. With a big portfolio of new projects, it seems certain that new emissions from products sold will continue to dwarf the reductions. There are charts and endless detail, but the reality is that Woodside shows no sign of serious intent to do anything but make the climate emergency worse.

The 2024 AGM and Woodside’s Climate Transition Action Plan

Until recently, the oil and gas industry has successfully argued that natural gas is a cleaner fuel than coal based on gas producing fewer CO2 emissions and less toxic waste. This argument ignores the fact that natural gas exploitation has a major additional emission (methane) escape of which happens all along natural gas exploitation, from harvesting, to storage and transport. It's now clear that natural gas is not necessarily a better greenhouse gas product than coal. Nevertheless, the mantra about “clean gas/dirty coal” was aggressively pushed by Woodside Chairman Richard Goyder, who said “The world’s going to be a heck of a lot better if it moves from coal-fired power to gas-fired power as soon as it can.”

An appropriate comparison is not with coal, but instead the relevant story today is about Woodside’s oil and gas production compared with renewables plus storage. A key to this is the emergence of grid scale lithium battery storage, which was the fastest growing energy technology in 2023 with 42 GW of battery storage added at a price reduced more than 90% since 2010. This is one of the fastest declines in cost of any energy technology ever. The IEA has just released a critical report on the role of battery technology in the energy transition away from fossil fuels. At COP 28, 200 countries made commitments to treble renewables (mostly wind and solar) by 2030. To be effective, this needs a six-fold increase in battery energy storage to 1,500 GW by 2030. This is not an impossible target.

Woodside has encountered significant pushback to its plans for massive development of new gas (and oil) projects in Australia (and in the rest of the world, including Senegal and Mexico). Greenpeace recently filed a lawsuit with the Federal Court of Australia claiming the company has allegedly misled the Australian public concerning its proposed oil and gas projects. Specifically, Greenpeace argues that Woodside claimed a cut in pollution from its internal activities when it had actually increased them, and that the company claims to have a net zero emissions goal by 2050, but that this goal does not apply to Scope 3 emissions which account for more than 90% of the emissions resulting from its business activities.

The above is the context leading up to Woodside’s AGM last week.

A negative response to Woodside’s Climate Action Plan was made clear by several major institutional investors prior to the AGM. These include Australian Super, Norway’s largest pension fund KLP, California Public Teachers and Servants, Florida State Board of Administration for public pensions and the UK’s biggest asset manager LGIM, all of whom voted against the climate action plan. The response of Woodside Chairman Richard Goyder was to seek to marginalize questions from activist investors, suggesting for example that questioners held just a single share. The problem for Richard Goyder was that when it came to a vote, 58% of the votes were against the Woodside Climate Plan. This meant that big and influential shareholders are aligned with the activists. While the vote wasn’t binding on the company, it was a clear message that major shareholders are not prepared to accept Woodside management’s disregard for the need to get serious about emissions.

Two approaches to emissions controls: Legal and government

Given that it's clear that major oil and gas companies (notably Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Woodside) have no serious intentions to limit greenhouse gas emissions which result from their business activities, there are two ways that emissions (and the climate emergency) can be addressed. These are through the courts and ultimately by government actions.

I think that there's evidence that both approaches are beginning to get traction, with the courts being ahead of government action at this stage. These are challenging developments for Woodside’s Climate Plan and for its business activities.

Legal actions re emissions and climate

This month, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that states are obliged to protect their citizens from threats and harms of climate change and that Switzerland has made commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement that it has not fulfilled. This is the first time that such a ruling has been made by an international human rights court, and it comes after 2,000 elderly Swiss women spent seven years campaigning for action. This ruling clarifies that climate law and policy are connected with human rights and that countries need to apply measures that can address potentially irreversible future effects of climate change.

Last week, a historic hearing commenced in the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. It's expected that the court will issue an advisory opinion to clarify countries' legal obligations to protect human rights as the climate crisis emerges. The court’s views are likely to be influential in Latin America and the Caribbean. Greenpeace has urged the court to examine the role of corporations, notably in the fossil fuel and agro-industrial sectors, in relation to their role in exacerbating the climate crisis.

The above gives a sense of the kind of climate litigation that is in train. There are now thousands of actions filed as climate issues start to bite.

Government actions

The above matters before the courts are targeted toward prompting government actions, most notably to address corporations acting contra to the best scientific advice concerning the climate crisis.

The abovementioned Swiss human rights case requires a clear and urgent response from the Swiss Government, whose actions are seen to be inadequate in readdressing greenhouse gas emissions compared with commitments made by the Swiss Government.

It's interesting that within two days of the decision in the European Court of Human Rights, a report indicates that this decision may have relevance to New Zealand Government actions.

A legal discussion is interesting because it makes clear that the European Court of Human Rights decision has a broader impact than just on government actions, as is evidenced by the currently under appeal case in The Netherlands against Royal Dutch Shell (SHEL) (an order to reduce its global emissions by 45% by 2030). This is getting close to home for companies like Woodside, with business plans that contradict internationally agreed climate actions, most notably those agreed to at COP28.

Coming from a different direction, it's interesting that the US, now the No. 1 global LNG exporter, has recently been subject to a Biden Administration pause on new LNG exports. The Biden administration argues that the situation with LNG is complex and needs to be thought about carefully. While there are seven huge LNG terminals operating in the US and several more soon to come online, there are a number of further proposals that would dramatically increase LNG production. This involves a number of considerations, including methane emissions and competing low emissions technologies. Of course, the Biden action has resulted in a huge pushback from the fossil fuel industry.

The above European and US government actions give a flavor of global activities, and they impact Woodside's global markets, but more directly relevant to Woodside is Asia. There are some big LNG projects in the Asian region, as the oil and gas industry has worked hard to capture what it sees as a massive opportunity. Given that climate change is a huge issue in the region, I find it not surprising that there's pushback for major projects that will have big global emissions consequences. Woodside’s planned massive Scarborough LNG project off the coast of northern Western Australia will cause a massive increase in Australia’s emissions that will make it hard for Australia to meet its international climate commitments.

A huge LNG project in Papua New Guinea (PNG LNG) has been delayed several times, although its major partners TotalEnergies (TTE) (37.5% owner), Exxon Mobil (37.04% owner), Santos (22.83% owner) and Japanese company JX Nippon (2.58% owner) are keen to progress this project. The latest delay is being blamed on a cost structure that doesn’t work. So rather than reaching financial close in 2024, it's hoped that this will occur in 2025 now. There also seem to be problems getting the project financed, as a number of banks have pulled out citing climate-related issues.

What the market thinks

Although it's a major oil and gas producer, well positioned to address an emerging Asian market, Woodside is barely covered in Seeking Alpha. Perhaps this reflects Seeking Alpha’s major US market focus. This year, only a single Seeking Alpha author has covered the stock (“buy” rating), and there is no coverage reported on Seeking Alpha either from Wall Street or its Quant rating. Given that Asia is seen as the next big growth market, I think this is curious.

Woodside's position today

In the above discussion, I've laid out a number of issues that impact why shareholders rejected the company's Climate Plan and why I think this is important for investors considering purchase of Woodside shares.

I think senior management has been quite explicit that it thinks the climate stuff is a distraction from Woodside's real business, which is about expanding oil and gas production. It was revealing when Chairman Goyder welcomed a question about the company's gas expansion plans that he said something along the lines of ... "it is good to have a question about our business".

Woodside management clearly hopes that its serious work concerning reducing emissions within its operations by using renewable power (solar PV project) and designing low emissions technology into its new operations is enough to satisfy its shareholders and the market (including government regulators). An area that shareholders are especially unhappy about is over-reliance on carbon credits. My take is that these efforts are token and are not enough.

Of course, there are a lot of investors who read Seeking Alpha who think the climate stuff is all nonsense. The question is whether the courts and governments will tolerate tokenism when there's a climate emergency. It's possible that the fossil fuel industry will continue to convince governments that short-term gain is more important than long-term survival, so Woodside might be able to develop some of its current massive LNG projects. Four projects were mentioned in the Q&A from Q4 2023 earnings are Sangomar, Scarborough, Pluto Train2 and Trion.

I don't think it is sensational to make clear that we have reached a stage where short-term fossil fuel business expansion threatens human activity now. The world's experts brought together by the IPCC make clear that existing fossil fuel infrastructure (i.e. existing projects) is sufficient to push the global temperature rise beyond 1.5C. This means no new large scale projects, such as those that Woodside is engaged with, are compatible with a global climate that does not exceed 1.5C.

Discussion

In this article I’ve focused on an aspect of Woodside Energy’s business (their approach to emissions reductions) that rarely gets attention in the investment community. Although it obfuscates about the issue, Woodside is aggressive about its need (not to) consider reducing its oil and gas production to be consistent with the Paris Accord goal of seeking to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C. Exxon Mobil CEO Darren Woods is more explicit by claiming that reducing the consequential (Scope 3) emissions from its business is an attack on its business. Recently, Woods stated that "We're making great progress on our plans to grow the earnings power of our existing businesses" (by increasing production). Woodside claims to be very concerned about emissions, and it has a lot of material that might suggest that the company takes seriously its need to decarbonize, except that (like XOM) Woodside’s business plan is all about expanding its fossil fuel production.

I argue that investors need to consider what happened at the recent AGM and also take a broader view of activities in the courts and also by governments that point to actions that will facilitate the exit from fossil fuels. I have little to add concerning the Woodside’s strong focus on LNG, except to note that many consider that the world is entering a time when there will be excess supply of LNG. I think that climate action is coming to the fossil fuel industry and that it's problematic because there are now low carbon solutions that are cheaper than fossil fuels, fast to implement, and which will contribute to less sovereign risk for countries that do not have rich fossil fuel resources. Woodside’s share price has fallen as the emergency created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine seems to be being addressed other than solely by replacing the Russian gas with resources from elsewhere. A 6-10 GW offshore wind tender in Denmark indicates how it plans to address the absence of Russian gas in the long term. This is not just a European preoccupation, as Australia is exploring development of six priority areas for major offshore wind projects. The above discussion is wide-ranging and explores areas that investors focused on quarterly reporting invariably ignore. My take is that change is underway and this will dramatically impact investment in companies ignoring these major developments. Woodside Energy’s share price has been sliding for some time. It isn’t clear to me that the current focus by management on dramatic expansion of natural gas production is an approach that will survive legal, government and finally investor inspection.

I'm not a financial advisor, but I follow closely dramatic changes which are gaining momentum as the world moves from fossil fuel to a renewables-based energy system. I hope that my perspective is helpful to you and your financial advisor as you consider investment in Woodside Energy.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.