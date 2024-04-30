DedMityay/iStock via Getty Images

The investment case around GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) remains uncertain, with the business being impacted by increasing losses, falling EBITDA and continued uncertainty on the outlook. While the company continues to post losses, some sequential green shoots appear to be arriving.

While these are just small green shoots and the hole to dig out of is substantial, it is the combination of improved news flow and a very low share price which might open the door for a highly speculative position.

EAF - Graphite Electrodes

GrafTech is a producer of graphite electrodes, used by EAF steel producers as a key ingredient for both cheaper and environmentally friendlier steel production. With a low cost of this component, in relation to the total cost of steel production, this observation is key as steel producers are not known to be the most profitable business (certainly across the cycle) out there.

Prices of such graphite electrodes hovered around $2,500 per tonne in 2017, but spiked to $10,000 per tonne a year later, resulting in a revenue and profit explosion. This triggered its owner, Brookfield Asset Management, to bring the business public, making a killing in the process.

A mere $500 million business saw revenues explode to $1.8 billion in 2018, with EBITDA reported at $1.2 billion, resulting in huge earnings which were badly needed as Brookfield saddled the business with a $2 billion net debt load at the time of the offering. Earnings power of $2.50 per share looked compelling in relation to a share price around $20 following the offering, but these earnings were of course abnormal.

It was the claim of management that some of these profits were more sustainable than one was set to believe upfront, with many long-term contracts with customers being locked in at premium prices.

What happened since the public offering is basically a race between past lucrative contracts running off, creating pressure on revenues and earnings, and leverage reduction. As of the end of 2022, net debt had come down to $787 million, marking some 60% reduction since the time of the public offering, but revenues were just trending around a billion as well.

With most of the favorably long-term priced contracts having run off, and the company guiding for production to fall towards 100,000 tonnes in 2023, with prices seen around $6k per tonne, it was clear that more pressure was seen on the business, with the governance situation (granting a lot of control to Brookfield) still being an issue as well.

2023 Tough Times...

With production down to 17,000 tonnes in the first quarter, GrafTech posted revenues of $139 million, with a $6 million adjusted loss reported. The extent of the financial challenges was clear as the company issued notes with a 9.875% coupon over the summer.

Second quarter sales rose to 26,000 tonnes, with revenues increasing to $186 million, yet adjusted losses were stuck at $6 million. By November, the company posted third quarter sales of $159 million on the back of sales volumes of 24,000 tonnes, with adjusted losses reported at $21 million. This created a very tough position with EBITDA reported around the flat line, even as net debt came down to $777 million.

With more long-term contracts running off, it was very difficult to get upbeat on the 257 million shares of GrafTech, which were trading at $2.50 in November. A $650 million market valuation, but also its debt load, created a tough picture given the dynamics of the business, as the business has seen a real boom bust. Moreover, it appeared that cheaper competition has come online, although the company always cited higher barriers to entry in the past.

With debt only due in 2028, GrafTech essentially became a call option on a recovery in the end markets, as this capital structure has been one of the few bright spots out there.

... Become Tougher

In February, GrafTech posted fourth quarter results, a quarter in which production and sales volumes each came in at 24,000 tonnes. Revenues imploded to just $137 million, with adjusted EBITDA posted at negative $22 million and adjusted losses posted as high as $68 million! Despite these losses, net debt remained pretty stable at $773 million, as one of the very few green shoots amidst solid working capital management (given the circumstances).

The commentary on 2024 was not really encouraging. While production was set to increase modestly, little was set on pricing, as favorable long-term contracts are all running off in 2024, while the steel industry continues to see tougher times.

During the first quarter, the company lost a lot of its focus, as well as dissatisfied investors, aimed to nominate one of their candidates to the board, creating a proxy fight meanwhile.

Towards the end of April, the company reported 24,000 tonnes being sold in the first quarter, with production coming in 2,000 tonnes higher. All this yielded flattish (on a sequential basis) revenues of $137 million. While the results were down year-over-year, a flattish EBITDA metric improved meaningfully from the fourth quarter. The same applied for adjusted losses, reported at $25 million.

Net debt remained pretty stable at around $785 million. Some tiny green shots are seen, by the fact that while second quarter sales volumes are seen flattish, they are expected to improve in the second half of the year. Moreover, cash costs of goods sold are expected to fall by more than low-teen percentage points, marking progress on that front.

A Final Word

By now, the 257 million shares of GrafTech have fallen towards the $1.50 per share mark, reducing the market value to less than $400 million now, and the enterprise valuation to about $1.2 billion, which is at par to EBITDA reported not too long ago from now (to shed some perspective).

The first quarter results clearly show some kind of improvement, with more to come, but the hole to dig out is substantial and progress is slow. Nonetheless, it is comforting to see a combination of higher volumes coming up while continued cash costs reductions are achieved.

The good thing relates to the financial strategy of the business, with the $950 million in debt only due in 2028. Excluding the revolving facility, the company holds $165 million in cash today, essentially creating a multi-year call option on the recovery of the business from here onwards.

Hence, any kind of position in GrafTech International Ltd. shares here is highly speculative. While the past track record is dismal, it shows the potential in good times as well, as I am gradually turning a bit more upbeat here. This comes amidst the relentless decline in the share price, the fact that the company has some time to make a turnaround, while some very early green shoots are seen as well.

This could warrant a potential some upbeat stance, although with a very highly speculative character.