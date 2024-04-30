The Maddening Treasury Tribulation

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

While the market widely embraces the "soft landing" narrative and equities hover around all-time highs, the yield curve remains inverted. It has been so for almost two years now. Despite an obvious refinancing arbitrage, government actors behave in a way that seems to defy rationality. That is, while the Fed is maintaining its rates at over 5%, the Treasury Department is resisting the lure of issuing long-term treasuries, and instead, offering up record amounts of short-term debt. Why? It may be anyone's guess, but for now, the future of equity markets remains unclear, and unintended consequences abound. Can investors keep riding the equity gravy train, or is it time for alternative assets?

"Show me the incentives, and I'll show you the outcome." -Charlie Munger

Treasury Data

I'd like to focus our attention on the Treasury Department, specifically with some data on treasury issuance. Below, you will find tables showing gross & net issuance of treasury bills, notes, and bonds from 2013 to 2023. The following two tables contain data sourced from SIFMA. First, we have Gross Issuance of treasury debt, in billions of dollars:

Gross Treasury (SIFMA, Author)

The trend in growing treasury debt has been consistent over the years. However, take note of both 2020 and 2023. Much of the government stimulus issued during the pandemic was funded with short-term T-Bills, with $17 trillion (out of $20.9 trillion) sourced from short-term debt. Troubling as that may be, it pales in comparison to 2023 issuance. Last year, the Treasury Department issued more T-Bills than during the pandemic: $19.1 trillion! This compares with less issuance for Notes and Bonds. The percentage of short-term paper relative to total debt has never been higher. Why the focus on durations less than one year?

A casual observer might ask two more questions. First, how much debt was issued to refinance retired paper? Second, what were the interest rates on the issued debt? To tackle the first question, we can look at net issuance:

Net Treasury Issuance (SIFMA, Author)

The picture shown by the table above reveals a bit more moderation in terms of adding to the nation's debt, especially post-pandemic. We can conclude that excessive T-bill issuance was no longer necessary (one could argue for its necessitation in the first place, but that is a story for another time), hence the negative values for T-Bills in 2021 and 2022. Yet oddly, 2023 was a stand-out year for T-bill issuance. Why we need an extra $1.9 trillion in federal debt is a concerning question, for sure. The federal deficit reached $1.7 trillion in 2023, an amount eclipsed only by 2020 and 2021. The Department is currently spending $1 billion per day to cover interest payments. But the follow-up question is: why does the Treasury Department appear to have a strict adherence to T-Bills?

Put the "debt alarmist" argument aside for a moment. That is not the most insidious part of the problem. When you consider prevailing interest rates at the time this debt is issued, the motivations become even more muddled. To a rational thinker, the government is partaking in an action of utter madness. The next table will show interest rates on 6-month T-Bills, 5-year Notes, and 30-year Bonds. While the treasury debt varies in duration across the curve, you can get a sense of the relative rate our government is paying on issued debt. Take note that the interest rates in the table are as of the first day of each calendar year:

Treasury Rates (FRED, Author)

(Source: FRED Economic Data)

You can imagine rational thinkers circa 2021 who were making big purchases, like buying a car, or refinancing a mortgage, seeking to capture advantageous interest rates while they were still low. Many people made great decisions to lock in rates when they could. Moreover, you could even argue that the federal government behaved rationally when they paid for the pandemic shut-down with T-bills. Shutting down the economy was a self-imposed action; nevertheless, we were in ZIRP territory, and it was interest-free debt.

But alas, governments do not always behave in the best interest of its people. To prove the point, we need only look at the present day. We have had the most net issuance of T-bills in recent history, at the highest possible interest rate. Who benefits?

Looking for simple explanations

Occam's razor suggests that we look for the simplest explanation with the least number of variables. In other words, show me the incentives, and I'll show you the outcome. For what reason does the Treasury Department feel the need to front-load their money supply, and offer up short-term bills at 5+%, as opposed to 4% on longer-term duration? I can think of three possibilities as to why we are in the current situation, and why it will continue:

1) History. The Treasury Department may very well have knowledge of their outsized T-Bill bet, but history shows they've always leaned on short-term funding. Outside risks or unintended consequences just don't cross their desks on a day-to-day basis. The bills are paid, and nothing else matters. The federal government has never been a day late or a dollar short. Why look outside the box when the walls you're in pay the bills just fine? That is, up to the point of collapse.

2) Politics. There's no need to venture into Alice's rabbit hole; suffice it to say that politics matters. Those at the Treasury Department seek to serve their country in the best way possible, and so the behavior mimics that of the Administration (the same could be said for Mnuchin circa 2020 when he was dealing with the pandemic; more money certainly doesn't hurt, especially at ultra-low rates). But often times, political leaders who offer up "free" money to fund their endeavors - right or wrong - often suffer little to no consequences. If you're reading between the lines, you simply come to the conclusion that this year is an election year - and that makes a difference.

3) Economics. There is an offshoot here that a secondary effect of raising inordinate amounts of expensive T-Bills is to keep the gravy train rolling (i.e., record high equity markets). But more than that, if the Treasury Department were to offer up 30-year bonds in a massive auction, it could rattle banks and institutions with duration risk. Better to let sleeping dogs lie.

What is to be done?

This isn't a suggestion box for what the Treasury Department should do next, but a primer on what can be done on the part of the investor. There is no indication that the front-loading in 2023 was a one-off. To date, the Treasury Department has raised over $576 billion in 2024, more than in 2023, when it raised over $435 billion in the same time frame. There's no denying that the focus on short-term funding is unprecedented. In 2023 T-Bills represented over 84% of all gross Treasury issuance. That's higher than 81.4% during the pandemic, and much higher than the 68.5% it was in 2014 (the lowest mark for T-Bills relative to total debt in the past ten years).

There are plenty of unintended consequences circling around the current state of treasury debt. Similarly, there seems to be something of a vicious circle that the Department is playing in. By front-loading treasury sales, the administration is avoiding long-duration risk, and waiting for the Fed to lower rates. At the same time, the Fed is keeping interest rates high, seemingly goading the Treasury Department to sell toward the long end of the curve. As long as the Treasury Department keeps over-supplying the market with T-Bills, interest rates will remain inverted. But once the curve reverts, the lower rates on the back end won't be available.

The irrationality of government continues. But from an investment perspective, can we take action? I offer up three ideas for consideration.

First, bond ladder short-term T-Bills, up to, say, 6 months. The best rates are at the front end of the curve. By spreading out assets and owning bills yielding 5% on a month-to-month basis, you're capturing high yield while also shielding yourself from duration risk or rapid changes in interest rates. Forget about the inflation, GDP, and employment numbers. If the curve steepens, you've locked in a good rate. If the curve inverts more, you roll over into the following month. This is easy, and you sleep well at night.

While a bond ladder captures the yield curve inversion, a 100% portfolio allocation over the past two years (since the curve inverted) wouldn't have come close to beating the general stock market. As such, perhaps a better way to protect capital might be precious metals. Gold has finally broken through, and it has done so at a time of pesky inflation, monumental government spending, and devaluation of the dollar. ETFs like SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) and iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU) offer direct exposure to Gold, while mining companies like Newmont Corporation (NEM) and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) stand to profit mightily from record metal prices. My personal favorite? Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM). They'll benefit from high commodity prices for years to come. It's no secret that management is projecting approximately 40% growth over the next five years.

Third, why not short the long end of the curve? iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) and Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGLT) are the biggest players in the long-term market. TLT was a favorite short of mine two years ago, but there is still more room to fall, especially given their concentrated risk. Come summertime, we will be in the longest yield curve inversion pattern in history, as measured by 10s minus 2s. If banks and institutions want to take on duration risk, I'd prefer to sell it to them, and this is one way to do it.

Conclusion

Macroeconomic trends aren't necessarily building blocks for investment theses. But the big trends are easy to spot, and therefore easy to arbitrage. Bond ladders, precious metals, and shorting the curve offer advantages to investors with less-than-perfect information and limited resources. Keep the big ideas in mind, and see the forest for the trees. But more than that, it is a time-tested truth: people behave irrationally, and so do governments. The Treasury Department's next move is anyone's guess. Maybe they think interest rates will go down. Maybe they don't care and just want to fund the federal budget. Either way, the gargantuan number of T-bills being sold isn't the result of a soft landing: it's a canary in the coal mine. Sure, some may call me a debt alarmist, but in the end, my goal is to exploit some situations for profit, and hopefully, hedge some others for even more.