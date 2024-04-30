The Maddening Treasury Tribulation

Apr. 30, 2024 11:12 AM ETNEM, AEM, AEM:CA, NGT:CA, TLT, WPM, WPM:CA
Justin Polce profile picture
Justin Polce
472 Followers

Summary

  • The Treasury Department is selling record amounts of T-Bills to fund operations.
  • A look at treasury issuance, gross and net, over the past decade.
  • Government behavior versus rational thought.
  • As an individual investor, can you take action? A Primer for bonds, precious metals, and select ETFs.

Throwing money away

J Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

While the market widely embraces the "soft landing" narrative and equities hover around all-time highs, the yield curve remains inverted. It has been so for almost two years now. Despite an obvious refinancing arbitrage, government actors behave in a way

This article was written by

Justin Polce profile picture
Justin Polce
472 Followers
MS Industrial and Applied Mathematics. Investing through a loosely coupled, complex system. "I am a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it." -Thomas Jefferson

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM, NEM, WPM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am short TLT. I own short-duration T-Bills. Nothing contained in this message is an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security/investment, and is for informational purposes only. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. All statements and expressions herein are the sole opinion of the author and are subject to change without notice. Neither the author nor any of its affiliates accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of the information contained herein.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NEM--
Newmont Corporation
AEM--
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
AEM:CA--
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
NGT:CA--
Newmont Corporation
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News