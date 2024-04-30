Luckin Coffee Inc. (LKNCY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.09K Followers

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCPK:LKNCY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 30, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alicia Guo - Head of IR
Jinyi Guo - Chairman and CEO
Jing An - CFO

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Luckin Coffee's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode during management's prepared remarks, and there will be a question-and-answer session to follow. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Ms. Alicia Guo, the Head of Investor Relations of Luckin Coffee for prepared remarks and introductions. Please go ahead, Alicia.

Alicia Guo

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call. Luckin Coffee announced its first quarter 2024 financial results earlier today. Today, you will hear from Dr. Guo Jinyi, Chairman and CEO of Luckin Coffee, and Ms. An Jing, CFO of Luckin Coffee. After the company's prepared remarks, the management team will conduct a question-and-answer session based on questions submitted via the company's webcast. We will be referring to a slide presentation on today's call, which can be found via a conference call webcast link as well as on the company's IR website. The IR website link is investor.lkcoffee.com.

During today's call, the company will be making some forward-looking statements regarding future events and results. Statements that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements about the company's beliefs and expectations are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the company's filings with the SEC.

With respect to any non-GAAP measures discussed during the call today, the accompanying reconciliation information related to those measures can be found in the earnings press release issued earlier today. During today's call, Dr. Guo will speak in

Recommended For You

About LKNCY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LKNCY

Trending Analysis

Trending News