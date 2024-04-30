Prykhodov

Article Thesis

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) reported its first-quarter earnings results on Tuesday morning. The company beat estimates and recorded strong results. Since the valuation is not demanding, I believe that PayPal remains an interesting investment choice.

Past Coverage

I have covered PayPal Holdings, Inc. repeatedly in the past, most recently around three months ago, when the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings results. In that article, I was bullish on PayPal, arguing that worries about PayPal's guidance were overblown. Since then, shares have returned 16%; thus my bullish stance has worked out well so far. In today's article, I will focus on the company's Q1 results and what they mean for the company going forward.

What Happened?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. reported its most recent quarterly earnings results, for fiscal Q1, on Tuesday morning, before the market's opening. The headline numbers can be seen in the following screencap:

We see that PayPal Holdings beat results across the board, with revenues and profits coming in way ahead of estimates. I believe that this wasn't really surprising, however, as PayPal has a history of outperforming expectations - the company has beaten estimates on both lines during three out of the last four quarters, meaning Wall Street analysts tend to underestimate the payment company.

The market reaction was positive, as PayPal Holdings' shares traded up in the pre-market and in early session trading. This could still change throughout the day and in the remainder of the week, of course. Let's delve into the details of PayPal's Q1 report.

PayPal: Strong Operational Performance

For a company like PayPal, revenue growth can be achieved in different ways.

First, the company can grow its user count. More users mean more transactions, meaning higher revenue generation, at least in an all-else-equal scenario. PayPal is well-established and has been around for a long time, thus growing the user count isn't easy - after all, one could argue that those who want a PayPal account already have one by now. In the recent past, the company did not grow its user count at all. Instead, its user count actually declined, although at a minimal pace only. One can argue that the company's decision to combat fake accounts and delete inactive accounts more aggressively played a role in the user count decline. But ultimately, PayPal still saw its user count drop by 1% during the first quarter, relative to the previous year's first quarter, while quarter-to-quarter user count growth was 0.2%.

Based on the sequential growth rate, we might see a user count growth rate of around 1% for this year, assuming recent trends remain in place. But even that would not make for a substantial revenue growth rate booster. Essentially, if PayPal's user count remains more or less stable, which has been the case lately, then the user count performance is neutral to the company's revenue growth rate.

The second possible contributor to higher revenues is the number of transactions per user. Even if the user count remains stable, transactions can go up and down, depending on the activity of the platforms' users. When PayPal's users become more active and transact money more frequently, that is good for the company's revenue growth rate, all else equal. Users can also increase (or decrease) their transaction sizes. If the average transaction grows, that is good for revenues, all else equal, as payment volume is boosted.

During the first quarter, PayPal saw its payment volume increase by 14% compared to the previous year's quarter. This is a highly compelling growth rate, I believe, considering that PayPal is an established and relatively mature company by now. Payment volume growth during the first quarter was also at one of the highest levels recently, as payment volume growth in 2022 averaged "only" 11%. It thus looks like momentum is on PayPal's side, with transaction volumes accelerating - it does not at all seem like growth is stalling.

The third factor that impacts revenues is the take rate for PayPal. PayPal gets a small portion of every payment that is made across its platform, and that portion can vary over time. Due to growing competition in the payment space, the take rate for PayPal (and its peers) generally is drifting downwards. That also was the case during the first quarter, which explains why PayPal's revenue growth rate was below the payment volume growth rate. Still, these take rate headwinds are not dramatic and not large enough to offset the strong payment volume growth rate across PayPal's network.

So we can summarize that user count is more or less stagnant, making this a neutral factor for PayPal's business growth. The take rate declines slightly, but that is more than offset by strong payment volume growth. As long as PayPal's users continue to use the platform more and more, revenues should keep climbing. PayPal also has some built-in inflation protection - when items and services become more costly and users pay for them via PayPal, then payment volume across PayPal's platform will rise, even if the number of transactions remains unchanged. The same holds true for other payment processing companies such as Visa (V) or Mastercard (MA), which also have some nice inflation protection built into their business models.

All in all, these factors made for revenue growth of 10% for PayPal in the first quarter - not quite as much as what Meta Platforms (META) or Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) delivered, but still a nice growth rate. And when we consider PayPal's pretty low valuation - more on that later - then the growth rate looks even better.

While revenue growth is important, earnings growth is important as well, of course. Due to the relationship between earnings per share and the share price, one could argue that a company's bottom line is even more important than its top line. PayPal generated earnings per share of $1.40 on a comparable basis (using the "old" approach) during the first quarter, which was up by 20% compared to the previous year's quarter. But since PayPal changed how it calculates adjusted earnings per share - the company now includes the impact of share-based compensation expenses and related taxes - the "new" adjusted earnings per share number stands at $1.08 for the first quarter.

Note that if the prior year's quarter's earnings per share were calculated with the new approach, earnings per share would have been materially lower then as well. So on a like-for-like basis, PayPal delivered very strong results, growing its earnings per share by 20%.

While the new approach of calculating earnings per share results in a lower "reported" adjusted earnings per share metric, I still like the approach. Share-based compensation comes at a real cost for shareholders due to its dilutive impact, thus reflecting these costs in adjusted earnings per share is a positive approach - one could argue that companies that do not include the impact of share-based compensation are neglecting the impact this has on shareholders. From an openness & fair communication standpoint, PayPal's approach is thus excellent, I think.

PayPal's earnings per share growth was driven by several contributing factors, including revenue growth and margin improvement thanks to tight cost controls, while the impact of buybacks also played a role - PYPL's share count has declined considerably over the last year:

We see that PayPal's share count has been declining for some time, with the decline rate accelerating as PayPal has ramped up its buyback pace over the last one and a half years or so. Over the last year, the share count has declined by 6% - that's roughly twice the famed buyback pace of Apple (AAPL). If PayPal keeps that up, its declining share count will continue to impact earnings per share very positively. For the current quarter, PayPal guides for earnings per share of $0.87 using the new approach to calculating adjusted earnings per share, which would be a double-digit increase once again. From a profitability perspective, PayPal is thus doing very well.

Is PayPal A Buy?

PayPal Holdings was a hype stock during the initial phase of the pandemic, and investors who bought the company at the highs have lost significant sums of money. But today, things are very different. Not a lot of growth is priced into PayPal's stock, and the underlying performance is appealing: Despite a flat user count, revenues are growing nicely, the company has built-in inflation protection, and thanks to buybacks and tight cost controls, earnings per share are growing at a strong pace.

With shares trading for 13x forward profits, using the analyst consensus estimate, PayPal Holdings, Inc. is far from an expensive stock. We can also look at the company's EV to EBITDA multiple, which stands at 9.0 today, suggesting a very undemanding valuation.

Of course, one can argue that waiting for a better buying opportunity could pay off - PYPL was trading for $50 per share instead of the current high-$60s half a year ago. But eventually, someone buying this company with appealing growth at the current undemanding valuation should do reasonably well.