Above: Metro Denver, a major feeder market.

We've tracked this winner since 2016 as an example of how disciplined management and a strong customer service ethos reward shareholders. Its strategy is simple: Thrive in markets with population growth, plus lifestyles. Its Reno and Black Hawk properties are blueprints for a third market presence that may be closer than it would appear.

The company began life as a motel operation in Reno during the seventies. It was owned by the Farahi family armed with a singular strategy: Establish a good operating structure, superior customer service and move ahead without heavy borrowings. A pristine balance sheet since has validated that operating philosophy.

The next logical step brought them into the casino business. They saw the potential in that market's population growth-now over 500,000 in the metro Reno-Sparks areas.

Having established a strong presence with the constantly expanded investment in its 800-room Atlantis, it moved on to Black Hawk, Colorado, which shares many characteristics with Reno. A growing population trending younger and more affluent, Outdoor lifestyle a factor, strong industrial expansion creating jobs, Tesla's battery manufacturing facility among them. Tech and professional jobs translate to higher than average discretionary income. Prominent in the economic structure are the winter resort offerings as well.

MCRI chose its expansion by acquiring a street casino base in Black Hawk in 2020, expanding it with rooms, a large casino floor and a garage. Its Monarch property is the first casino encountered coming from metro Denver with a population of 2.9m.

The expansion included 60,000 sq. ft. of casino space and 500 rooms. That brought the total MCRI room footprint to over 1,300 rooms and suites. But recognizing the resort market, MCRI built a state-of-the-art spa aimed squarely at the lifestyle demand of the populace served.

So now, MCRI has two upscale properties in fast-growing markets with high barriers to entry.

A business visit to Reno in 2016 included an up-close visit to the MCRI property. After a two-day stay and a deep dive into the operation at the time, I concluded that the operation was managed by a group, including Farahi family members, that was tracking for a focused plan of building a highly profitable business. This, I believed, would reflect in the stock. So I took to Seeking Alpha and began to post my strongly bullish posts.

Above: Atlantis Reno.

Here's a rundown of my SA posts on MCRI stock

May 22, 2016: Stock at $24.119, Our call BUY.

November 22, 2016L: Stock at $25/ Our PT$30.

April 18, 2017: Stock at $34.

August 2017: Stock at $45.50

November 17, 2027: $45.50

Price at writing: $69.45.

2023 Net revenues: $495m Adj: EBITDA $172m EBITA margin 34.6%.

Our call by 2Q24: $74. But that fits the trading pattern of the past. The upside we see is the inevitable move to a third property development over the next three years.

Overall shares of the market today: 29% up from 8% ten years ago. Given the attention span and pursuit of yield in shorter and shorter time frames in today's investor psyches, it is understandable to an extent why the shares of MCRI have not caught more investor interest. The company by any measure is a polished gem.

Its effort to reward long-time holders is part of its mantra to keep faith with its share-the-wealth policies. Not by token dividends, but provide genuine increases in yield.

Indicative of the company's belief in not moving outside to participate in new income streams, we note that they have opted to participate in sports betting with an entirely internal build and operating sports book.

In February of last year, MCRI declared a one-time cash dividend of $5.00 a share, paid last March. It also reasserted its intention to declare a guaranteed $1.20 cash dividend annually. Total cash paid to date in '23 $5.90. The dividend policy speaks of the high level of confidence management has in the growth of its two properties in the out years.

The balance sheet is pristine; cash on hand is $38m as of year-end. Long-term debt $6.69m. This is a clear expression of a long-standing MCRI policy to both operate and expand with FCF and limited debt.

What lies ahead has to include the expansion of the winning strategy that has created this solid growth company. It is difficult to put that designation in a market where investors assign growth company appraisals on fast-moving tech stocks. Exponential rises in valuations today bear a certain amount of dreams and delusions. MCRI going further is a turtle specimen. Careful observance, tightly focused valuations laid against financial risk and the key to all: The right time in the right place.

That raises a key dilemma for investors considering the stock as a portfolio basic holding. Slow and steady wins the race. This is in our view a total sleep tight buy.

Has the stock reached a high on present performance? Is dividend yield sustained enough to keep it solid? Could it be right-sized now and a tempting target for an acquirer? Although management presentations always include references to a positive outlook on acquisitions forward, does that mean active or passive moves to either a merger, acquisition, or organic growth?

Adding to the portfolio will take time but will happen

In this case, we believe the past is a prologue. We have tracked the sequential growth of the company for 8 years. The consistency tells the rate. It is engaged in seeking opportunity, but neither of their two existing properties can make a case for anything but the possibility of adding room towers if demand develops.

The one step at a time approach means measuring demand in existing markets and projecting the possibilities of adding room towers to Monarch Black Hawk. That should be a slam dunk for MCRI financially.

But there is a larger question raised from an investor's view. And that is a focused sustaining effort to add a third full-scale integrated resort, perhaps in another state. Alternately, seek an acquisition with a similar profile that can be adjusted into the MCRI portfolio.

One that comes to mind is Full House Resorts, Inc. (FLL) another small gaming stock we have followed. I first knew the stock about nine years ago when a former colleague took it over from a failed management group. The stock traded at $1.50, and I called a BUY based on my confidence that the mess created by former management fell easily into the capable hands of my former colleague. Eventually, the stock rose to $8 and fell back, rising somewhat again to where it now sits at $7.40. FLL has had its ups and downs. That includes the winning of a casino deal in Indiana. It currently has operations in Mississippi, Nevada, and American Place, Illinois. It reported revenues of $240m for 2023, which included its newest property in Illinois.

The key here is the price of FLL, that with a premium could be attractive for MCRI. It is far from the only one. Such a deal, or many others like it, could put expansion on an express train vs. the horse-and-buggy pace of MCRI expansions. But given the immense success of slow and steady, we tend to believe that the stabilized success of the Colorado expansion might be the right formula ahead.

Meanwhile, we continue to believe MCRI can break through its current range and move smartly above $70.