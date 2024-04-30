Khosrork/iStock via Getty Images

OHI stock downgraded to SELL

Readers following my writings know that I have been a bull for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) since 2021 after the COVID-19 interruption. Besides the rebound potential I expect after the pandemic, its dividend was another draw. At the time of my earlier bullish writings, the stock has been yielding around 9% (see the chart below). More recently, in Oct 2023, I wrote an update to downgrade the stock from BUY to HOLD (see the second chart below). The main considerations were:

Its dividend yield is no longer as attractive compared to its historical average or the current risk-free interest rates.

The valuation multiples for OHI have already expanded and now offer little margin of safety, making it a less attractive investment.

Fast forward to now, I see the conditions have further deteriorated. I will use this update to explain I downgraded it from HOLD to SELL. The same issues in 2023 Oct still remain in my view. Its current yield of 8.6% is actually toward the lower end of its historical spectrum, as seen above. Furthermore, the risk-free interest rates have climbed further up, thus making the OHI yield spread even thinner and thus less attractive. There is still now obvious discount in its valuation. As seen in the chart below, the stock is trading at 12.6x P/cash flow ratios, essentially on par with its historical average, leaving no margin of safety.

However, the safety of the dividend, a main factor in my earlier buy/hold thesis, has come into question now, as detailed next.

OHI’s dividend safety is concerning

The chart below summarizes OHI stock’s dividend grade. As seen, the scorecard overall is quite negative. The dividend safety grade is D-, suggesting that the company's ability to continue paying the current dividend amount is weaker than most companies in the real estate sector. The dividend growth grade is C- and the dividend consistency grade is C+.

The only highlight here is the dividend yield grade, which is A and indicates that its dividend yield is above average. However, I think the current dividend yield is likely unsustainable for three key reasons: the payout ratio, balance sheet strength, and also profit headwinds ahead.

Let me start with the payout ratio. The next chart summarizes OHI stock’s dividend safety and compares it to the sector median. As seen, the company's cash dividend payout ratio now is more than 100% (around 104%), which is far higher than the sector median of 62.69%. In terms of AFFO payout ratios, OHI also pays more than it earns, with an AFFO Payout Ratio of 101.69% on an FWD basis and 102.11% on a TTM basis.

Broadening the horizon a bit, the chart below shows OHI stock’s dividend payout ratio in the past 10 years. As seen, OHI's cash dividend payout ratio in the past 10 years has been on average 89% - quite high compared to the sector median as seen above. The current payout ratio of 100% is above my threshold for safety and raises the concern that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

The concern is further compounded by its balance sheet and earnings outlook as detailed next.

OHI’s balance sheet and earnings outlook

The next chart describes OHI stock’s debt (top panel) and its debt-to-EBITDA ratio (bottom level). As seen, Omega's total debt has been on an overall rising trend – a quite steep one – over the past 10 years. It has been relatively low before 2016 at around $2.5 billion. Then it increased substantially in 2016 and again in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic broke out and peaked at around $5.5 billion. The debt has been reduced a bit since then, but is still at an elevated level of $5.07 billion.

In the meantime, its profitability has not improved in pace and the debt-to-EBITDA ratio serves as a good indicator. As seen in the bottom panel, the debt-to-EBITDA ratio has been in an overall uptrend as well. The current debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 6.38x, far above the average level of 5.7x.

Looking ahead, I do not see too many catalysts that can improve earnings to alleviate my concerns over its payout ratios and stretched balance sheet. I mostly see the opposite – headwinds that can keep the earnings pressure on. As high interest rates and inflation persist, I see more profitability pressure for both OHI and its operators. As a recent example, one of its triple-net operator, Maplewood, has been short paying their contractual rent since 2Q23 with an expectation for full payment in the future. However, the timing of the full payment is uncertain.

Other risks and final thoughts

Besides industry-wide risks (like sensitivity to interest rates), another risk to consider is OHI’s concentration in skilled nursing facilities (“SNFs”). The future performance of the SNF industry depends on factors like government reimbursement rates for Medicare and Medicaid, which can be unpredictable.

On the upside, two considerations stand out in my mind. First, OHI has a key differentiator in its business model in my view that involves its sale-leaseback transactions. OHI utilizes sale-leaseback transactions as a key strategy. In these transactions, OHI purchases an existing SNF property from the operator and then leases it back to them for a long-term period. This allows the operator to access capital while OHI acquires income-producing property with a guaranteed tenant. Second, the aging population in the United States is expected to increase demand for SNF services in the long term. This presents a potential growth opportunity for OHI as a leading player in this space in the long term.

However, in the nearer term, I have to conclude that the negatives outweigh the positives, especially when the company’s dividend safety has become a concern. Looking ahead, I see more profitability challenges looming due to high-interest rates and inflation for both OHI and its operators. Due to these challenges, combined with the current status of its balance sheet, I see a realistic possibility that its current dividend payouts are not sustainable.