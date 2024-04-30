PM Images

We cannot ignore the fact that a covered call strategy seems appealing at this juncture, after a strong rally that lifted stock valuations amid stubborn inflation and uncertainties over interest rates trajectory.

The First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) is one of many closed-end funds adopting covered calls as a core strategy. With a positive tracking record, outperforming the benchmark and the peer group in the long run, FFA seems well-positioned going forward, as its stock allocation is relatively skewed to value while remaining overweight on the technology sector and therefore still benefits from the growth opportunities in this industry.

Fund Description & Highlights

FFA is a closed-end fund that seeks to deliver substantial income and capital appreciation, to a lesser degree. The fund's strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of equities while also using covered calls to generate extra income.

As of March 31st, 2024, the equity portfolio was constituted of 62 companies. Its top 10 holdings account for nearly 40.6% of its total equity exposure (Microsoft with 10.8% of total equities, Apple 7.6%, Alphabet 3.9%, JPMorgan 3.8%, Nvidia 3.5%, Merck 2.5%, AbbVie 2.4%, UnitedHealth 2.1%, Broadcom 2.0% and Arthur J. Gallagher 2.0%).

As much as stock indexes, such as the S&P 500, the fund has core positions in big tech companies, which gives the fund exposure to higher growth names that can very well continue to lead the stock market, driven by themes such as IA, for instance.

On the other hand, it is interesting to see large-cap stocks in the healthcare sector among the fund's top holdings, such as Merck, AbbVie, and UnitedHealth. This allocation to healthcare can add exposure to industry trends like the aging population or the increased healthcare spending, which I see as positive for the fund.

From the sector allocation perspective, similar to S&P 500, the fund has a large exposure to the information technology sector, with 32.2% of total equities, followed by financials at 13.5%, healthcare 13.0%, communication services 8.3%, consumer discretionary 8.0%, consumer staples 6.3%, industrials 6.0%, energy 4.6%, basic materials 3.0%, real state 2.2% and utilities 2.0%.

Overall, the fund has a sector allocation close to the S&P 500. The most relevant divergence is the FFA's overweight positions in information technology (+2.6%) and financials (+1.3%), and its underweight exposure to consumer discretionary (-2.4%) and industrials (-2.8%).

First Trust and State Street's websites, consolidated by the author

Despite both FFA and S&P 500 having similar sector allocations, we do see the fund trading at a lower valuation, as its price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0x is nearly 17% lower than the S&P 500's P/E of 21.7x. As a reference, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was used as a proxy for the valuation of the S&P 500.

Likewise, we see a similar picture comparing FFA's valuation with other covered call CEFs. Using price-to-earnings ratios from the eight largest funds with a market cap above $1 billion as a reference, the median price-to-earnings ratio is roughly 22.1x. This places FFA as the second-lowest valuation in the group.

Morningstar, consolidated by the author

FFA's relatively low valuation is evidenced by some of its top 10 holdings, such as those from the healthcare sector (UnitedHealth, Merck, AbbVie) or JPMorgan, all trading below 18x P/E, as opposed to the S&P500, where only Berkshire Hathaway trades under 18x among the top 10 holdings.

Meanwhile, as a covered call fund, FFA writes call options on the stock owned by the fund and also sells call options from the S&P 500 index. As of March 31st, 2024, 53.7% of the whole portfolio was covered by call options. That, of course, reduces the overall premium received, as nearly half of the portfolio is uncovered, but on the other hand, partially maintains its upside potential as the market moves upwards.

As a remark, from the annual report of the fund, 94% of call options' notional amount was constituted by the S&P 500 index, and only 6% by single stocks calls options. While that is likely more manageable than using single stocks, it adds a potential risk of losses in case the portfolio underperforms the S&P 500 in a given time.

Long-Term Outperformance, Despite Mixed Returns In The Short Term

FFA's performance has been solid over the long run, with the fund handily outperforming the CBOE S&P 500 BuyWrite Index. Here we used the Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (PBP) for comparison purposes.

The same goes when we compare FFA with other 22 closed-end funds using covered call strategies, as FFA's total returns of 15.0%, 68.3% and 169.6% over 3, 5 and 10-Year periods, respectively, surpassed those of the peer group (9.8%, 40.9% and 108.5%).

Seeking Alpha, consolidated by the author

On the flip side, the fund has had a mixed performance in shorter timeframes, as some broad themes in the market hurt performance, as pointed out in the annual report for the year 2023.

Going forward, I believe we should give some credit to the fund's management. After all, FFA has a lower valuation portfolio relative to the peer group. This approach is especially prudent at this moment, given the current market conditions, where valuations are high and relatively susceptible to shifts in expectations driven by corporate earnings results or the macroeconomic backdrop.

Additionally, the fund maintains a slightly overweight allocation in information technology, which may boost performance over time as the big tech names continue to lead the stock market.

Realized Gains and Stock Appreciation Underscore Stable Distributions

At current price levels, FFA's distribution rate of nearly 6.9% is somewhat lower relative to other covered call funds, which typically have distributions in the range of 7% to 9%. The fund has kept its quarterly distributions unchanged at $0.3150 per common share since 2021, after raising it for four times in the past decade. This stability has been quite beneficial for long-term shareholders who have seen stable distributions over time, despite periods of increased volatility, as occurred during the pandemic in 2020.

The year 2023, for instance, was overall positive, as the fund saw an increase in net assets of nearly 12%, driven by realized gains and appreciation in investments during the period. To provide some perspective, according to the 2023 annual report, net investment income generated by interests and dividends was $7.06 million, already deducting foreign withholding tax. After netting out expenses of $4.14 million, net investment income was $2.91 million.

As mentioned before, the bulk of income came from net realized gains of $24.92 million, despite a loss of $4.5 million in written options, for the most part, due to the stock rally in the latter half of the year. The fund's portfolio also experienced a strong appreciation of $38.40 million, resulting in net realized gains of $63.32 million. That was enough to cover distributions of $25.18 million in 2023 and still increase net assets by $41.05 million, or 12% of total net assets.

On a historical basis, the income from investments of $3.21 in 2023 was in the range of the previous four years, except for 2022, when the fund saw losses of $3.43 driven by the bear market in that year. Furthermore, expenses seem under control, as the ratio of expenses to net assets just ticked up to 1.16% from 1.13% in 2022.

That said, with the portfolio yielding just 1.97%, the fund needs extra income from options premiums and stock appreciation to cover distributions over time. As only 50% of the portfolio is overwritten with options, premiums are relatively small. However, this presents an opportunity for stock appreciation, which is expected to continue to fund distributions in the long run, even if the broader market does not experience an epic run as it did last year.

Price/NAV Discount At Attractive Levels

FFA has traded typically at a discount to NAV over the past years, but the discount seems to have found a bottom close to -6% since the year 2021. That suggests to me that FFA's current discount of nearly -5.3% is arguably a reasonable entry point, just 0.7% away from the range of -6%.

Data by YCharts

In summary, with the current discount at attractive levels, it seems like a good time for investors interested in buying shares of the fund. Overall, I see some good reasons to choose FFA as a vehicle to add exposure to the stock market.

Firstly, the fund trades at a lower valuation on a relative basis, but it still is overweight on technology companies that have driven the market higher for much of the past years. That can help the fund to continue to outperform the benchmark and the peer group in the long run.

On top of that, the covered call strategy can add extra income without losing much of the upside potential, as only half of the portfolio is actually covered by stock options, more than compensating for the relatively lower distribution rate compared to peers.