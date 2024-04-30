Texas Instruments: Looks Fairly Priced On Current Outlook, But Still Carries Several Risks

Sander Heio profile picture
Sander Heio
26 Followers

Summary

  • Long-term trends and outlook looks strong, but there is still uncertainties.
  • Texas Instruments will struggle to grow their dividend with such heavy Capital expenditures.
  • According to estimated EPS and stock performance correlation, this would be the time to buy.
  • Yet, my DCF assessment suggests a fair value of $162 per share and, considering this, I rate Texas Instruments a HOLD.

Flag of USA on a processor, CPU Central processing Unit or GPU microchip on a motherboard. US firms have become the latest collateral damage in US-China tech war. US blocks sales of AI chips to China.

William_Potter

Introduction

Over the past decade, Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) shareholders have pocketed some handsome profits, riding on the back of an exceptional dividend and share buyback history. However, from time to time, they are exposed to the cyclicality of the semiconductor industry, which is

This article was written by

Sander Heio profile picture
Sander Heio
26 Followers
As a recent master's graduate in Finance with expertise in the energy, logistics, and technology sectors, I am enthusiastic about contributing to SeekingAlpha. My aim is to both share and enhance my investment perspectives, engaging in the vibrant world of finance. Despite having three years of investment experience, my dedication to market analysis and a relentless pursuit of knowledge are my driving forces. I specialize in contrarian and value investment strategies, focusing on uncovering stocks that are undervalued yet possess significant growth potential or potential arbitrage opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TXN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TXN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TXN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News