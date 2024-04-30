Jonathan Kitchen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) just reported a quarter where their Alzheimer's therapy is finally gaining traction. The stock has only made a slight bounce off the bottom, providing the opportunity to jump onto the story for a stock that topped $300 last year. My investment thesis remains Bullish on the stock due to valuation and this potential drug catalyst finally materializing.

Source: Finviz

A Catalyst Finally

The exciting potential for Biogen has long been the potential blockbuster Alzheimer's franchise. The U.S. FDA approval of Leqembi back in early July last year came with a disappointing launch, and the drug is now only finally gaining traction.

Leqembi ended 2023 with virtually no patients, and the Alzheimer's drug finally gained major traction in March. Biogen saw Q1 '24 patients jump 2.5x from the prior quarter, with March accounting for 20% of the cumulative patients since the original launch last year.

Source: Biogen Q4'23 presentation

The drug hit Q1 sales of $19 million, nearly tripling the Q4'23 revenues. The big question is how far these sales can ramp now as doctors and hospitals are finally more familiar with the requirements for drug reimbursement and procedures are in place to handle patients, including the bi-weekly infusions.

According to GlobalData Healthcare, Leqembi could still hit a multi-billion dollar drug despite all the headaches getting medical systems set up to approve and treat patients. The forecast was for sales to reach $12.9 billion through 2028 with $7.7 billion from the U.S. alone.

The drug with a list price of $26,500 has struggled to gain coverage. On the Q1 '24 earnings call, Biogen discussed the numerous problems leading to the drug actually being prescribed as follows:

And as I go around to hospitals and talk to doctors and talk to those who are seeing other doctors, it really becomes evident that there are an awful lot of challenges to getting that -- even that first patient on treatment. We were at one hospital, it was going to take -- it took them three months to get approval just to hire a nurse to help navigate the system. At another major medical center, they're having to develop a five-year business plan, just to be able to access the infusion beds. And when you look at some of the uncertainty around PET scan reimbursement, and although CMS had clarified that and a lot of the MACs have pulled it through, there was still a lot of difficulty getting that clarity all the way through the channel.

According to original estimates by Evaluate Vengate and GlobalData, the 2028 sales level could reach $3.0 billion and $4.6 billion, respectively. Considering, Biogen has seen total sales slip under $10 billion, Leqembi is poised to turn around the prospects for the drug company.

Biogen and partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALF) split Leqembi related revenue and expenses 50/50. The drug therapy will definitely need to reach those sales levels to really move the needle for Biogen and Eisai has aggressively forecast a 2030 drug potential of $7 billion in 2030.

Stemming Sales Declines

The big question is whether the combination of Leqembi and other new drugs can stem years of declining sales. Biogen just reported Q1 '24 results with the following numbers:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Q1 sales were down nearly 7% YoY, but Biogen continues to deliver large profits and cash flows. The company targets a 2024 EPS of $15 to $16, even without a big drug hit on the books.

Skyclarys sales jumped to $78 million, providing another growth driver. The rare disease drug for Friedreich's ataxia has already reached 1,100 patients, or an estimated 24% of the U.S. potential patient population.

The drug doesn't appear to have the same blockbuster potential, but Biogen should see a decent growth driver for an overall business with quarterly sales of only $2.3 billion. The current consensus estimates have sales returning to minor growth towards the end of 2024 leading to slight growth in 2025.

Data by YCharts

Biogen just reported a huge uplift in Leqembi metrics. The drug was only generating $1.5 million worth of weekly sales back in February, and the huge jump in new patients in March should provide a game changer. Biogen provided evidence of several medical centers that took months to get nurses and procedures in place, and the order numbers exploded during March.

Leqembi was running at a $76 million annual sales rate during Q1, but the drug ramp should start changing the sales equation. The company plans to hire 30% additional field reps for the drug.

The other key is the ongoing Fit To Growth plan to cut gross expenses by $1 billion, providing a big boost to EPS with the ongoing successful drug launches of Leqembi and Skyclarys. The consensus analyst estimates have EPS jumping to $17.38 in 2025 and reaching $19.05 in 2026.

The stock trades at only 12.4x 2025 EPS targets. These targets don't even factor in material sales growth next year, and the current revenue targets through 2028 don't appear to factor in an Alzheimer's drug reaching $3+ billion in annual sales.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Biogen is only now waking up to the potential for Leqembi to actually turn into a hit drug with billions in annual sales by the decade's end. The stock is cheap at 12x forward sales targets and the potential to return to sales growth by year-end.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.