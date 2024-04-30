Abstract Aerial Art

Early March this year, I issued a bullish thesis on Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP), which is the largest coal producer in the eastern U.S. It is also worth noting that ARLP's business is not only about coal, but also increasingly about revenue generation from mineral and royalty interests in strategic oil & gas basins (albeit this share is relatively minor as of now).

My investment case boiled down to the underlying value and its cheapness in the context of the balance sheet and cash generation power.

Here is the essence that is nicely captured in some facts and numbers:

ARLP trades at a P/CF of ~ 5.6x, which is very attractive not only from the absolute level, but also if we compare this multiple to its 10-year historical dynamics.

The cash generation remains strong, that in combination with a depressed multiple, allows ARLP to offer ~13% in dividend yield.

Net debt to EBITDA stands at 0.31x, and there are no meaningful debt maturities this year.

Granted, I am not arguing that ARLP should trade at a premium to the energy sector benchmark or that we should expect a notable multiple expansion, as the pessimism and dislike against coal are here to stay. Plus, there are significant regulatory risks, which could render some ARLP plants economically unviable. So, it makes sense that ARLP trades at a deep value territory.

However, the fact that the multiple is so low, the financial risk is largely neutralized and there is a strong growth momentum in royalty related cash flows implies that ARLP enjoys a meaningful margin of safety when it comes to its primary source of value creation - i.e., distributing high yielding dividends. On top of this, ARLP also carries a notable potential of delivering strong price appreciation since the multiple is indeed so low.

For me, ARLP is mostly about enjoying juicy dividends and having a greater probability of capturing some further upside in the stock price (rather than experiencing structural repricing to the downside that would take some time for the dividend income to get my investment value to square one).

Since the publication of my bull thesis, ARLP has registered alpha relative to the S&P 500. All of the returns for ARLP have been explained by the collected dividends.

Ycharts

Just recently, ARLP issued its Q1'24 earning report, which reveals some additional insights that are worth contextualizing with the bull thesis here.

Let's now review the earnings report and assess whether the bull thesis remains in place.

Thesis review

In a nutshell, the Q1'24 quarter was strong and confirms the attractiveness of ARLP. While on the surface it might seem that the results have deteriorated, if we peel back the onion a bit, we will recognize that the actual performance is still robust.

For example, the total sales in the Q1'24 decreased a bit to $651.7 million compared to $662.9 million for the comparable quarter last year. The main driver here was the lower average selling price of coal. The reduction in sales also imposed tougher conditions for ARLP to maintain its EBITDA generation. Compared to Q1'23, the EBITDA in this quarter came in lower by ~$35 million, landing at $235 million.

Yet, we have to put these figures in some relevant context:

Compared to Q4'23, the top-line this quarter was stronger, advancing by ~4.2% as the coal price ticked higher (albeit not to the same levels as in early 2023).

The sequential EBITDA dynamics were extremely positive as well (i.e., increasing by ~29% from the levels recorded in Q4'23).

2023 in general was a very favorable year for coal producers, both in terms of the demand (volumes) and the pricing. This has created a strong comp to beat going into 2024.

Moreover, in my first article on ARLP I emphasized the potential for incremental value creation from the investments made in the royalty segments. The adjusted EBITDA in Q1'24 marked the highest ever quarterly figure for ARLP - coming in at $31.4 million.

The most crucial takeaway that we should take home is that management reiterated its commitment on delivering 2024 results in line with the previously outlined performance ambition, which painted a rather aggressive (in a positive way) outlook.

Joseph W. Craft - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director - captured this nicely in his Q1'24 earnings commentary:

With our operations running as expected year-to-date and a well-contracted order book, we are reiterating our full-year guidance. We continue to maintain a small, uncontracted tonnage position that we can flex to either domestic or export markets as demand dictates, while our Oil & Gas Royalties business is off to a strong start that should set the tone for another robust year.

The bottom line

The Q1'24 earnings report could be deemed solid and supportive for the bull case as the underlying EBITDA generation has remained strong and even increased from the levels that were registered in Q4'23.

Based on these recent figures, and if we annualize them, we arrive at an annual EPS of ~$4.80, which implies a dividend payout ratio of less than 60%. Given that the 2024 FWD dividend yield is 13.2%, which is underpinned by such strong cash generation and ~0.3x net debt to EBITDA, the investment case looks very attractive from a current income perspective alone.

Finally, the relatively stable coal price in conjunction with increased revenues from the royalty segment have allowed management to safely reiterate its ambitious 2024 guidance.

For all of these reasons above, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. continues to be a high conviction investment case for me.