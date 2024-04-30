GitLab: Strong Sales Model To Capture The Large TAM

Apr. 30, 2024 1:44 PM ETGitLab Inc. (GTLB) Stock
Eleceed Capital profile picture
Eleceed Capital
3 Followers

Summary

  • GitLab Inc. is well-positioned to capture a large and growing addressable market worth over $40 billion.
  • The company's land-and-expand sales strategy, including freemium offerings and tier upgrades, supports healthy growth rates.
  • Despite a recent stock price drop, GTLB's solid 4Q24 results and management's conservative revenue guidance suggest potential upside and sustained growth.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Eleceed Capital as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

Businesswoman coding on computer at coworking office

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

This article was written by

Eleceed Capital profile picture
Eleceed Capital
3 Followers
I'm a passionate investor with a strong foundation in fundamental analysis and a keen eye for identifying undervalued companies with long-term growth potential. My investment approach is a blend of value investing principles and a focus on long-term growth. I believe in buying quality companies at a discount to their intrinsic value and holding them for the long haul, allowing them to compound their earnings and shareholder returns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GTLB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GTLB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GTLB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News