Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 30, 2024 12:50 PM ETCrown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.09K Followers

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Timothy Donahue - President and Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Clothier - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ghansham Panjabi - Robert W. Baird
Anthony Pettinari - Citigroup
George Staphos - Bank of America
Philip Ng - Jefferies
Mike Leithead - Barclays
Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs
Gabe Hajde - Wells Fargo Securities
Arun Viswanathan - RBC Capital Markets
Niccolo Piccini - Truist Securities

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Crown Holdings' First Quarter 2024 Conference Call. You lines have been placed in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session. Please be advised that this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Kevin Clothier, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Sir, you may begin.

Kevin Clothier

Thank you, Elle and good morning. With me on today’s call is Tim Donahue, President and Chief Executive Officer. If you don’t already have the earnings release, it is available on our website at crowncork.com.

On this call, as in the earnings release, we will be making a number of forward-looking statements. Actual results could vary materially from such statements. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to vary is contained in the press release and our SEC filings, including Form 10-K for 2023 and subsequent filings.

Earnings for the quarter were $0.56 per diluted share compared to $0.85 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.02 compared to $1.20 in the prior year quarter. Net sales for the quarter were $2.8 billion compared to $3 billion in the prior year, reflecting higher beverage can shipments in Americas and European beverage offset by the pass through of lower raw materials and lower volumes in most

Recommended For You

About CCK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CCK

Trending Analysis

Trending News