Topline Summary and Update

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) is a long-struggling commercial-stage biotech working on developing the market for their nuclear exportin 1 inhibitor selinexor. While it is currently approved to treat multiple myeloma in later lines of therapy, KPTI is on track to potentially expand the label into endometrial cancer, with a phase 3 trial eagerly anticipated (though still a ways away).

Now that we know the abstracts being presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), we have another chance to consider KPTI from the investment thesis angle. Since my last article shifted sentiment to a "Buy" recommendation, the company's valuation has fallen another nearly 20%, digging it deeper into territory I feel is undervalued.

Today, let's explore why they're sitting here now, and what might be coming in 2024.

Pipeline Updates

Selinexor at ASCO

In total, selinexor will be the subject of 7 presentations at ASCO, including 6 posters and 1 oral presentation.

I've covered at some length in the past what we currently know about the use of selinexor in endometrial cancer and other malignancies. In short, while their pivotal SIENDO trial failed to move the needle in all comers with advanced endometrial cancer, there was a compelling subgroup analysis suggesting a rather large benefit in a specific group of patients harboring no mutations in the TP53 gene. This group of patients may well represent a substantial unmet need, as immunotherapy doesn't seem to provide much benefit in this setting.

Subgroup analyses are fraught with the potential risk of false positive results through chance, so this was never going to be sufficient on its own to pursue approval. However, KPTI initiated the XPORT-EC-042 study to formally test whether selinexor has benefits specifically in patients with TP53 wild-type endometrial cancer. This randomized study is expected to reach primary completion in early 2025, and company guidance has us expecting top-line results in the first half of 2025.

At ASCO, KPTI will be featured in the rapid ASCO abstract updates, which will provide a longer-term analysis of the subgroup of patients from SIENDO. I don't expect any groundbreaking findings from this update, but it is important to continue to follow these patients to get a sense of the magnitude of benefit we should expect from the ongoing phase 3 study. A poster detailing the methods for dose selection in the phase 3 study will also be presented.

Another important, developing story for selinexor is its possible role in the management of myelofibrosis, a form of myeloproliferative cancer. We saw an update of a phase 1 trial at ASH 2023 showing that the addition of selinexor to ruxolitinib in treatment-naive disease could induce favorable spleen responses, with findings suggestive of disease modification.

At ASCO 2024, we will see 2 posters detailing study designs for key trials KPTI intends to initiate in myelofibrosis. One is XPORT-MF-034, a randomized, phase 3 trial adding selinexor to ruxolitinib in JAN inhibitor-naive disease. The other is a phase 2 study testing selinexor alone in patients with myelofibrosis and associated thrombocytopenia (reduced platelets), a complication that can present a major challenge to continue therapy for patients.

Per KPTI's guidance, the company sees endometrial cancer and myelofibrosis as the main shots on goal for the medium term. The other posters detail initial findings using selinexor in sarcoma, thymic carcinoma, NK/T-cell lymphoma, and KRAS-mutant non-small cell lung cancer. Given that these are being presented in poster form and not being highlighted in the company pipeline, I'm not expecting these studies to really move the bar for KPTI at this time.

Financial Overview

In the 4th quarter of 2023, KPTI held $233.9 million in current assets, including $52.2 million in cash and equivalents, as well as $139.2 million in investments. This was down by almost $90 million year over year. Selinexor net revenues reached $25 million, bringing the annual sales to $112 million. These product revenues were down year over year due to increased competition of agents entering the heavily pretreated myeloma space (especially among academic centers), although there was good news in that community practice prescriptions saw increased demand.

Meanwhile, operating expenses for Q4 2024 were $71.6 million, and after accounting for $8.7 million in license and other revenue, the net loss for the quarter was $41.8 million. Annual losses decreased between 2022 and 2023 due to tightening up R&D and general/admin expenses.

With this cash burn rate of $41.8 million, the liquid holdings of $192.4 million give an operational cash runway of between 4 and 5 quarters. KPTI guided that they anticipate this runway taking them into "late" 2025.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - Numerous late-stage opportunities starting to mature

KPTI is now running 3 pivotal phase 3 trials, including the endometrial, myelofibrosis, and another myeloma study I did not highlight (since it won't show up at ASCO 2024). As the company themselves guided in their latest call, success in any one of these could very well be a game changer for selinexor's prospects, as they all represent market opportunities that are bigger than the current approved label.

This many shots on goal do not really jibe with the valuation that KPTI sits at (just above $100 million in market cap as I write this).

Risk - Cash may not be sufficient to get new indications of the goal.

It cannot be overstated, though, that we're still quite a ways away from any of these trials reading out, barring some highly unexpected, overwhelming trial efficacy leading to early termination. Meanwhile, the company's high cash burn rate is definitely a drag on near-term valuation. This means they are going to need to solve the cash issue relatively soon (waiting until late in the first half of 2025 would be a real stretch), but they do not have the leverage right now to raise funds, despite having revenues to help offset losses.

This challenge regarding cash, despite having enviable coffers, is one of the biggest headwinds for the company for the rest of 2024.

Risk - The phase 3 trials are far from guaranteed to pay off

We should also respect that promising signals from early trials and subgroup analyses, should not be counted on, per se. All of these trials have a high likelihood of failure by the very nature of randomized clinical trials. Scoring wins is hard, and with 3 trials on tap, while there are opportunities, there are also opportunities to have trial failures that set KPTI back even further.

Bottom Line Summary

I think KPTI has 3 things working against it at this stage, despite what I view as a reasonably high likelihood of ultimate success. First, their cash position is not high enough to keep them out of financial trouble all the way through a pivotal trial readout. Second, with those phase 3 readouts not coming for at least another year, it's easy for would-be investors looking for nearer-term wins to just ignore the company as unlikely to produce any meaningful news. Finally, there is likely lingering skepticism about what role selinexor could play in these disease states since the company has failed to move the needle in the past. Call it an exhausted pool of enthusiasm.

To me, this continues to represent a very interesting opportunity, as Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is likely at or near a floor in share price. Given the catalysts in play, I continue to view this company as a high-risk "Buy," assuming you respect the inherent risks to its pipeline. But if one of them pans out in 2025, these price points are going to look ridiculously cheap.