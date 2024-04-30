Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.11K Followers

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Corporate Participants

Megan Britt - Vice President of Investor Relations
Juan Luciano - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Ismael Roig - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Strelzik - BMO
Ben Bienvenu - Stephens
Tom Palmer - Citi
Manav Gupta - UBS
Heather Jones - Heather Jones Research
Salvator Tiano - Bank of America
Ben Theurer - Barclays
Steven Haynes - Morgan Stanley
Adam Samuelson - Goldman Sachs
Ben Kallo - Baird

Megan Britt

Hello and welcome to ADM's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Our prepared remarks today will be led by Juan Luciano, our Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Ismael Roig, our Interim Chief Financial Officer. We have prepared presentation slides to supplement our remarks on the call today, which are posted on the investor relations section of the ADM website and through the link to our webcast.

Some of our comments and materials may constitute forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance, and financial results. These statements and materials are based on many assumptions and factors that are subject to risk and uncertainties. ADM has provided additional information in its reports on file with the SEC concerning assumptions and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in this presentation.

To the extent permitted under applicable law, ADM assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events.

I'll now turn the call over to Juan.

Juan Luciano

Thank you, Megan.

Today, ADM reported first quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.46, adjusted segment operated profits of $1.3 billion, and a trailing fourth quarter average adjusted ROIC of 11.2%. Our first quarter operating cash flow

Recommended For You

About ADM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ADM

Trending Analysis

Trending News