Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (HMDPF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.11K Followers

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (OTCPK:HMDPF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Adrian Thomas - Chief Executive Officer
Richard Vollering - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Lee - Canaccord Genuity
Jim Byrne - Acumen
Eli Rodney - National Bank Financial

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Hammond Power Solutions First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call.

Certain statements that will be discussed in this conference call will constitute forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and statements included in this discussion are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Forward-looking statements will be based on current expectations, estimates and projections that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated and described in the forward-looking statements.

Such information and statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information and statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, such things as the impact of general industry conditions, fluctuations of commodity prices, industry competition, availability of qualified personnel and management, stock market volatility and timely and cost-effective access to sufficient capital from internal and external sources.

The risks just outlined should not be construed as exhaustive. Although management of the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, listeners should not place undue reliance upon any of the forward-looking information discussed in this call.

I would now like to turn the call over to Adrian Thomas, CEO of Hammond Power Solutions. Please go ahead, Mr. Thomas.

Adrian Thomas

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome

Recommended For You

About HMDPF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HMDPF

Trending Analysis

Trending News