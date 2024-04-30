Wall Street Lunch: Reefer Gladness

Yarygin

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

The reported move falls short of legalizing recreation pot use. (0:16) Eli Lilly boosts outlook on weight loss drug performance. (1:01) Wage inflation comes in hot for Q1. (2:56)

The following is an abridged transcript:

Our top story so far

The DEA is set to reclassify marijuana as a less dangerous drug. That’s according to the AP, who cited people familiar with the matter.

The DEA’s proposal will still have to undergo the review of the White House Office of Management and Budget.

If approved, cannabis, which is currently categorized under Schedule I alongside drugs like heroin and LSD, will be part of Schedule III, reserved for medications such as ketamine and Tylenol with codeine.

But the move would not legalize pot for recreational use.

Cannabis stocks like Tilray (TLRY), Canopy Growth (CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB) shot up around 20% after the report came out.

Meanwhile, a flood of earnings and economic reports dominated Wall Street’s attention.

Eli Lilly (LLY) shares rose after the company boosted its full-year outlook above consensus, citing a strong performance in its weight loss products in Q1.

The drugmaker lifted its outlook for revenue to $42.4 billion to $43.6 billion, topping consensus of $41.4 billion and adjusted EPS of 13.50 to $14.00, ahead of the $12.46 estimate.

Sales from tirzepatide, marketed as Mounjaro for diabetes, fell shy of the consensus as demand outstripped supply. Its sister drug Zepbound, indicated for weight loss, topped forecasts.

PayPal’s (PYPL) earnings topped estimates on better-than-expected total payment volume and rising transactions per active account. The company guided for 2024 adjusted EPS of ~$3.83, but that’s not comparable to forecasts as it changed the way it calculates non-GAAP earnings.

3M’s (MMM) results beat the average estimates of Wall Street forecasts. Known as a “Dividend Aristocrat” for raising its payout for at least 25 straight years, 3M is also set to re-set its dividend after spinning out its healthcare business as Solventum (SOLV), a separate publicly traded company.

McDonald’s (MCD) said global quarterly comparable sales were up 1.9% in comparison to the +2.3% consensus expectation of analysts. The continued impact of the war in the Middle East more than offset positive comparable sales in Japan, Latin America and Europe.

And Coca-Cola (KO) sailed past organic sales estimates in Q1. Looking ahead, Coke sees full-year adjusted organic revenue growth of +8% to +9% vs. +6.9% consensus.

In today’s trading

Stocks are lower with the major averages down a little less than -1% as rates resumed their rise.

Another bout of stagflation data hit, as consumer confidence fell to the lowest level since July 2022, Midwest manufacturing was the weakest since November 2022 and wage inflation hit its highest level in a year.

The Q1 Employment Cost Index rose +1.2%, up from +0.9% in Q4 2023 and above the consensus estimate of +0.9%.

That pushed the 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) back above 4.65%.

Wells Fargo economists called it "another setback in the Fed's fight against inflation." The ECI is the preferred Fed measure of wages.

"On balance, today's ECI reading is not the end of the world for the FOMC, but it is yet another data point that suggests the inflation slowdown that began this time last year stalled out in the first quarter of 2024."

"Signs of faltering labor demand, declining labor market turnover and still solid labor supply suggest to us that employment costs will decelerate further as the year progresses," they added. "But it will take time to see that in the data, and this is why we think the FOMC will keep rates unchanged through at least the summer."

The Conference Board’s measure of April consumer confidence fell to 97, well below the 104 expected and a revised 103.1 in March.

Pantheon Macro economist Oliver Allen says it looks like consumers are starting to feel the pinch.

“Most of the fall in the headline index was due to a steep 7.6-point fall in the survey’s expectations index, which has a weight of 60%,” he said. “The sharper fall in the expectations index matters, as it has a stronger relationship with consumption growth than the headline.”

In addition, the Chicago PMI unexpectedly slumped to 37.9 for April, well below forecasts for a rise to 45.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner

Citi upgraded the energy sector to Overweight, saying “Oil prices may stay higher for longer on geopolitical risk, even without escalation.”

But its quant team noted that while stocks do “react negatively” to a month-over-month increase in geopolitical risks, the effect reverses as soon as one month later.

Strategist Alex Saunders says: “Even when the oil move is coupled with a jump in geopolitical risk, equities tend to recover.”

Spikes in geopolitical risks have been growing after they’ve been “relatively stagnant” over the past two decades, he added. The sharpest drop for stocks with a heated risk backdrop occurred during Operation Desert Storm which kicked off in August 1990.