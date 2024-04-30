Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call April 30, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kristina Kazarian - Investor Relations
Mike Hennigan - Chief Executive Officer
Maryann Mannen - President
John Quaid - Chief Financial Officer
Rick Hessling - Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs
Manav Gupta - UBS
Paul Cheng - Scotiabank
John Royall - JPMorgan
Jason Gabelman - TD Cowen
Roger Read - Wells Fargo
Matthew Blair - TPH
Theresa Chen - Barclays

Operator

I will now turn the call over to Kristina Kazarian. Kristina, you may begin.

Kristina Kazarian

Welcome to Marathon Petroleum Corporation's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. The slides that accompany this call can be found on our website at marathonpetroleum.com under the Investor tab. Joining me on the call today are Mike Hennigan, CEO; Maryann Mannen, President; John Quaid, CFO and other members of the executive team.

We invite you to read the Safe Harbor statements on Slide 2. We will be making forward-looking statements today. Actual results may differ. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are included there as well as in our filings with the SEC.

With that, I will turn the call over to Mike.

Mike Hennigan

Thanks, Kristina. Good morning and thank you for joining our call.

Effective March 1, two new independent directors joined the MPC Board. Eileen Drake and Kimberly Ellison-Taylor have strong records of accomplishment in complex industries, making them outstanding additions, and we're happy to have them join our Board.

As for the macro-refining environment, we remain constructive in our view. Oil demand is at a

