Comstock Inc. (LODE) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 30, 2024 2:20 PM ETComstock Inc. (LODE) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.11K Followers

Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Trevor Brucato – RB Milestone Group, LLC
Corrado De Gasperis – Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
William McCarthy – Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Trevor Brucato

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Comstock's First Quarter 2024 Results and Business Update. This is Trevor Brucato with RB Milestone Group. Comstock's U.S. based Investor Relations firm.

I'd first like to thank everyone for joining at this earlier start time as we were trying to accommodate different time zones during this cycle. This presentation is being recorded today, April 30, 2024 and will be made available on the company's website at Comstock, Inc. shortly after today's event. Again, that's comstock.inc.

Comstock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LODE and joining us today is the company's Executive Chairman and CEO, Corrado De Gasperis, and its COO, William McCarthy.

At the end of the prepared remarks, we will open up the call to questions that were submitted during the registration process and those that surface throughout this presentation. If you have any questions, you could submit them in the Zoom Q&A module.

Please note that the investor surveying period for Comstock's Q2 stakeholder perception analysis report is now open. The survey can now be accessed on Comstock's website at the top of the Investors section.

We recommend filling out the survey throughout this presentation while the information is still fresh and completing it after receiving the full update provided by Corrado and Billy. The final report will ultimately provide trends on Comstock's perceived strengths, weaknesses and milestones and will be published shortly after the end of the quarter like we've done previously. Your participation will be much appreciated as it will help strengthen Comstock's investor

Recommended For You

About LODE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LODE

Trending Analysis

Trending News