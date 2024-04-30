ewg3D

Introduction

19.1%.

That's how much United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has returned annually since January 2004. This would have turned a $10 thousand investment into more than $364 thousand, excluding taxes.

In other words, an investment at the price of a small-sized car twenty years ago would have allowed you to retire in a wide range of second-world nations.

Data by YCharts

Even investors who bought the stock much later were hitting it out of the park.

For example, since I wrote an article titled "United Rentals: Between Dividend Growth Brilliance And Recession Fears" on May 7, 2023, the stock returned 102%!

My most recent article on the stock was published on January 28, when I wrote the following:

Looking ahead, the company anticipates another year of growth in 2024, supported by positive customer sentiment and solid backlogs. Meanwhile, the decision to increase shareholder distributions reflects confidence in URI's future prospects, making it a compelling long-term investment - preferably on stock price weakness.

Since then, shares are up 9%, beating the S&P 500 (SP500) by more than four points.

In this article, I will update my thesis by using the latest quarterly earnings.

These earnings also provide insights into the current state of the U.S. economy and highlight significant trends that may affect other stocks in your portfolio, such as the Inflation Reduction Act.

So, let's get to it!

A Quick Recap Of United Rentals

United Rentals is one of the companies founded by Brad Jacobs, the man who also founded XPO, Inc. (XPO), one of America's largest less-than-truckload companies, among a wide range of other companies.

There are not many businessmen that I respect more than Mr. Jacobs, as he has mastered the art of rapidly growing in industries with low entry barriers.

Since 1997, United Rentals has turned into a business with a 15% market share in its industry, operating a fleet valued at more than $20 billion with equipment in roughly 4,800 categories.

United Rentals

The company, which generates just 5% of its revenue from residential construction rentals, has the biggest network, offering a one-stop shop experience for customers.

Moreover, it has increasingly ventured into other areas, including specialty equipment, which has grown by more than 24% annually over the past ten years!

United Rentals

This network and asset portfolio comes with a wide range of technology offerings, allowing the company to offer services that smaller players are unlikely to be able to compete with.

United Rentals

I often compare this business strategy with playing Monopoly. While there is no such thing as a "technology advantage" in Monopoly, I think it's fair to say that once a player gets ahead and owns more assets, it's increasingly easy to win.

By expanding its market share (including aggressive M&A), United Rentals has built a business capable of aggressive investments in new capabilities that provide new growth opportunities. It's the perfect strategy for industries with low entry barriers.

In fact, by implementing technology and focusing on higher-margin operations, the company has grown its net income margin by more than 500 basis points over the past ten years - which includes the high-inflation period after the pandemic.

United Rentals

Even better (and going back to my Monopoly example), the company has generated very consistent free cash flow, with free cash flow margins in double-digit territory for more than ten consecutive years.

This has allowed the company to reduce its leverage ratio from 3.6x EBITDA to 1.7x EBITDA in 1Q24. This is in the bottom half of its 1.5-2.5x target range.

United Rentals

For many years, it has bought new businesses using its balance sheet. These businesses have added new growth opportunities, allowing the company to reduce debt even more rapidly.

Speaking of growth and tailwinds, infrastructure investments in the United States have provided strong support for URI's growth and margins, which brings me to the next part of this article.

Strong Growth & Secular Drivers

In the just-released first quarter of this year, the company saw significant growth across the board.

Total revenue increased by 6% year-over-year to reach a record $3.5 billion, with rental revenues growing by 7%.

Additionally, adjusted EBITDA reached a first-quarter record of $1.6 billion, resulting in a margin of 45.5%.

Adjusted EPS grew by 15% to $9.15, which is another first-quarter record.

United Rentals

According to the company, it saw growth across both its GenRen (the core business) and Specialty businesses during the first quarter.

This growth was particularly strong in the construction sector, led by non-residential projects, and in industrial end markets such as manufacturing, utilities, and downstream.

This is no surprise, as this is what construction spending looks like in the United States:

Data by YCharts

Construction spending is now at $2.1 trillion on a seasonally adjusted annual basis. That's up roughly $900 billion since 2015!

This trend is fueled by several trends, including the Inflation Reduction Act.

According to PBMares (emphasis added):

The legislation included $270 billion in tax credits allocated to renewable energy construction projects, covering solar, wind, hydrogen, and electric vehicle infrastructure. Additionally, it provided 22 tax credits aimed at advancing low- or zero-emission technologies across utility-level electricity, transportation, commercial and residential buildings, and industrial sectors.

This Inflation Reduction Act triggered hundreds of billions in investments, as it not only triggered investments in data centers and EV plants but also made it easier for foreign companies to move production to the United States.

Moreover, all of these investments trigger new investments. After all, new plants need new roads, homes for employees, it attracts small businesses, and so much more.

According to the URI 1Q24 earnings call (emphasis added):

[...] we continue to see numerous new projects across many of the same areas we've discussed the last several quarters, including power generation, data centers, automotive and infrastructure.

As a result, looking ahead to the remainder of 2024, the company remains optimistic about growth opportunities.

This updated outlook includes the $1.1 billion (all-cash) acquisition of Yak Access, a leader in North American matting, with a fleet of roughly 600,000 hardwood, softwood, and composite mats that provide surface protection for construction and maintenance operations.

Yak Access

The company now expects at least $14.95 billion in revenues and no less than $2.05 billion in free cash flow, which would translate to 4.4% of its total market cap.

Shareholder Distributions & Valuation

Due to its healthy balance sheet, good results, and outlook, the company continued to reward shareholders through both buybacks and dividends.

As part of its rosy outlook, the company aims to return $1.9 billion to shareholders - that's almost all of its free cash flow.

United Rentals

On January 25, the company hiked its dividend by 10.1% to $1.63 per share per quarter. This translates to a yield of 0.9%.

This is the first dividend hike after the company became a dividend stock last year.

Data by YCharts

As the 2024E cash payout ratio is just 20% (using the bottom of the free cash flow guidance range), there's a lot of room for dividend growth.

Regarding buybacks, the company has bought back more than 30% of its shares.

Data by YCharts

Valuation-wise, we're dealing with a company trading at a blended P/E ratio of 16.6x, which is above its long-term normalized P/E ratio of 13.0x.

FAST Graphs

The good news is that analysts are upbeat about URI's growth potential, expecting 8% EPS growth in 2024 to be followed by 9% and 10% growth in 2025 and 2026, respectively. This is FactSet data included in the overview above.

Using a 13x multiple gives the stock a fair price of roughly $680-$690, which is where it is currently trading.

The current consensus price target is $697, 1% above the current price.

As much as I love United Rentals, a lot of good news has been priced in. While a growth recovery in cyclical manufacturing/construction could provide the company with higher-than-expected growth, I'm a bit more careful at these levels.

After all, the strongest tailwinds, including the Inflation Reduction Act, have become obvious. Investors have spent more than two years pricing in these benefits, which is now resulting in a somewhat unfavorable risk/reward - especially considering how cyclical and volatile URI is.

As we can see below, the stellar return over the past ten years came with a number of steep declines, including two declines of more than 50%.

Data by YCharts

While I will stick to a Buy rating, given the positive development in the ISM Manufacturing Index, I would not initiate a full position at these prices but buy gradually, potentially buying more aggressively on a stock price pullback.

Bloomberg

This brings me to the takeaway.

Takeaway

In this article, I discussed the impressive success story of United Rentals, where investments have come with steady growth and elevated returns.

The recent quarter's stellar performance underscores its resilience and potential for further expansion.

However, in light of promising shareholder rewards and growth prospects, caution is advised due to valuation levels and cyclical volatility.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Steady Growth: URI has a remarkable track record of consistent growth, with annual returns averaging 19.1% since 2004.

URI has a remarkable track record of consistent growth, with annual returns averaging 19.1% since 2004. Diversified Offerings: With a fleet spanning over 4,800 categories and a stronghold in non-residential sectors, URI offers diversified revenue streams and resilience against market fluctuations.

With a fleet spanning over 4,800 categories and a stronghold in non-residential sectors, URI offers diversified revenue streams and resilience against market fluctuations. Technological Edge: Its robust technology offerings provide a competitive advantage, enabling URI to offer services often unmatched by smaller players.

Its robust technology offerings provide a competitive advantage, enabling URI to offer services often unmatched by smaller players. Infrastructure Investments: Strong support from infrastructure spending in the U.S. fuels URI's growth and margins, promising sustained opportunities for expansion.

Cons: