The Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) is enjoying a spectacular rally, closely tracking the surge in copper futures in recent weeks. In fact, since we initiated our bullish view on copper with a "Buy" rating on COPX back in October 2022, COPX has gained 69% to date, outperforming copper futures prices, which have gained around 33% over the same period. We upgraded our rating on COPX to a "Strong Buy" in June 2023.

Our preference to express our bullish view on copper through COPX, with the expectation that healthy M&A activity will bid up prices of copper producers trading at modest valuations, has played out well.

Specifically, our decision to initiate our bullish view on Teck Resources Limited (TECK) as our top pick among copper producers to ride the copper boom has also been rewarding. Although TECK's year-to-date performance is lagging marginally behind COPX, the stock has delivered an impressive return of around 26% since we initiated our "Strong Buy" rating just three months ago (January 2024).

Given that valuations for both COPX and TECK remain undemanding at around 15x and 18x Forward P/E, respectively, we reiterated our "Strong Buy" rating for both.

We see scope for further gains, at least over the next 2-3 years, as the market is just beginning to appreciate the upside potential for copper prices driven by the looming supply deficit. Our conviction in copper's bullish outlook is further supported by BHP Group Limited's (BHP) latest bid to acquire Anglo American plc (OTCQX:AAUKF) at a 31% premium. We expect an improved offer from BHP now that the offer has been rejected by AAUKF's board. More mergers and acquisitions could also be in the pipeline as more mining companies see a growing urgency to build their copper portfolio. These forces should drive a re-rating for attractively valued copper miners, especially copper pure-plays such as TECK.

Supply Deficit That Could Last For Years

The world is hurtling towards a copper deficit that could stretch for several years, potentially undermining zero carbon emission targets and threatening to inflate industrial costs. Every major copper producer is clearly aware of the problem, with mining executives repeatedly warning of a lack of investment in new mines since 2022.

According to a recent report by ING Research, the copper ore market is beginning to tighten following production setbacks at some of the world's largest mines. Massive protests in Panama have forced First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM:CA) to shut down its copper mine. Meanwhile, production at existing copper mines, including the world's largest Escondida Mine in Chile, has already peaked due to declining ore grades and exhaustion of reserves. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Chile's average copper ore grade has decreased by 30% over the last 15 years.

Copper smelters are already witnessing a supply shortage of copper concentrate. Copper-concentrate supply contracts for 2024, which determine processing charges, have reduced fees by as much as 9% this year (grey line on chart).

A Deficit Without A Solution

Without a coordinated effort led by governments and industry leaders, the private sector can and will do little about the looming copper deficit. The current high interest rate environment discourages capital-intensive investments in developing new copper mines. Moreover, due to the lengthy observed lead time of around 16 years from the discovery of copper reserves to the production of copper ore, major metal producers have instead turned to acquisitions to build up their copper portfolios quickly.

There is overwhelming evidence to suggest that the recent copper price boom is just the beginning. We see the potential for a surge in copper prices matching the magnitude of previous bull markets for copper (2016-2018, 2020-2022).

This translates into a potential gain of 100% from the market bottom recorded in July 2022, which is another 38% gain from current levels to US$6.50/pound based on CME copper futures.

China's fragile macroeconomic outlook remains a key risk to our outlook for copper. After all, China remains the world's largest consumer of refined copper.

Even if we assume that China's economic recovery will be slow and bumpy through 2026, we still expect copper prices to be up 20% from current levels. This will be driven predominantly by global efforts to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Copper will be a critical resource in enabling clean energy technologies, including electric vehicles and renewal energy transmission and storage. Electric vehicles will use more than twice as much copper as gasoline-powered cars, while copper will remain the preferred choice for electricity grids due to its high electrical and thermal conductivity.

According to various estimates, achieving net-zero carbon emission targets would likely entail doubling annual copper demand by 2035. By 2050, the annual copper supply will need to grow by around 150% from 2020 levels. How this demand for copper will be met without investments in developing new copper mines remains a question. One thing is certain: copper prices will adjust according to clear the market imbalance.

In Conclusion

Our bullish view on copper prices means better price bargaining dynamics for copper miners and higher margins in the coming years due to the fact that there are no credible solutions to address the copper supply deficit in the short term.

We reiterate our "Strong Buy" rating on COPX.

