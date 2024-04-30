DGRW: Not Much Of A Dividend Fund

Joseph Parrish profile picture
Joseph Parrish
807 Followers

Summary

  • WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) has outperformed Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and the S&P 500 in total returns over the long term.
  • DGRW's dividend history shows growth but also a decline in 2023, raising concerns about its ability to select the best dividend growers.
  • DGRW's high representation of tech companies and low representation in financials and energy contribute to its lower dividend yield compared to SCHD.
  • These factors make it unlikely to give satisfactory returns over the next decade, especially compared to funds with better yields.
Confused disappointed businessman with hand in hair reading e-mail over laptop on gray background

Moon Safari/iStock via Getty Images

The average dividend investor on Seeking Alpha might look at WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF (NASDAQ:DGRW) and wonder why they shouldn't just buy Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), which appears to hold the mantle

This article was written by

Joseph Parrish profile picture
Joseph Parrish
807 Followers
My articles are written with a mind to owning a stock for years, not trying to predict price movements in a few months.I first entered investing in 2020 as an individual value investor, keen to understand the fundamentals of businesses and buy their shares at attractive prices. From May 2022 to May 2023, I worked as an investment advisory representative at Fidelity Investments. I am now self-employed through other ventures.Part of my technique is to write an article as though it is a letter to my future self. I look at it as a chance for my ideas to improve and grow as I follow each company. As such, I tend to start from a place of caution. I used to write many Sell pieces. As of March 2024, I stopped doing that, and I simplified my approach to "Buy or Don't Buy." Many of my articles will either be Buy or Hold going forward. I have yet to issue a Strong Buy rating to any security.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DGRW ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on DGRW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DGRW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News