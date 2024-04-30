DGRW: Not Much Of A Dividend Fund

Moon Safari/iStock via Getty Images

The average dividend investor on Seeking Alpha might look at WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF (NASDAQ:DGRW) and wonder why they shouldn't just buy Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD), which appears to hold the mantle of being the most popular dividend ETF.

10Y Total Returns (Seeking Alpha)

Yet, if you look at the total returns over the long term, both funds beat the S&P 500, while DGRW beats SCHD. I was surprised to see this and wanted to look a bit deeper. While these results are facts, the reasons for these better returns are also why I think DGRW isn't the dividend fund I'd want to buy going forward, making it a Hold for me.

Concept of the Fund

DGRW is designed to track the progress of the Wisdom Tree U.S. Dividend Growth Index (the Index). This is derived from 300 companies based on strengths such as dividends, growth, return on equity, et alia on the Wisdom Tree U.S. Dividend Index (the DI). In summary, the Index is intended to provide dividends from American companies that are both sustainable and growing over time.

A crucial component in the DI that influences this is the following:

The initial weight of a component in the Index at the annual reconstitution is equal to the dollar value of the company’s cash dividends to be paid in the coming year based on the company’s indicated annual dividend per share.

This means that large companies that may have a great volume of distributions because of their size (with less emphasis on something like yield or payout ratio) get included. This creates potential for stocks at high multiples and low yield. The Index gives further room for this with the following selection criteria:

Should the technology sector achieve a weight equal to or greater than 30% of the Indexes, weight of companies will be proportionally reduced to 30% as of the annual Screening Date. Real Estate sector will be capped at 10%. All other sectors will be capped at 20%.

Tech companies are known for growth, but their yields and payout ratios are often not known to be very high. The lower ceiling on other sectors, which may be better dividend engines, can impact DGRW over time. While this was great during the 2010s when interest rates were near-zero, I think it's a different question for investors going forward.

Dividend History

Over the past decade, there has been an overall trend of growth, with the annual dividend up from $0.56 to $1.23 last year.

Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

Yet, it's also worth noting that it declined from $1.30 to $1.23 between 2022 and 2023. Ideally, one would not see this with a fund that suggests dividend growth. 2023's dividend compared to 2014 shows growth of 2.2x, compared to SCHD's growth of 2.5x for the same period.

Yield on Cost 10Y History (Seeking Alpha)

Moreover, the yield on cost after a decade is only just over 4%. For investors where the dividend is important, this may come across as a disappointment, particularly as money market funds yield almost 5% currently.

Holdings

The explanation for this must be in the fund's holdings. I think it's worth examining and comparing to SCHD for a little perspective.

Comparative Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

I highlighted what I felt were some of the key indicators. The most obvious one is the significantly high representation of tech in DGRW versus SCHD (as one could guess based on the index methodologies). Many of these companies trade at high multiples and low dividend yields, which is a major reason why DGRW's yield is about half that of SCHD's.

Financials, meanwhile, often enjoy dividend increases from a combination of earnings growth and buybacks at low multiples that reduce the total shares outstanding (which in turn makes raising the dividend per share easier). Energy companies are pretty simple in that they tend to possess pricing power and can continually grow earnings and with it their dividends and keep up with inflation.

DGRW's lower representation in financials and energy means it doesn't enjoy those dividend-growing advantages as much as a fund like SCHD would.

Top 10 Holdings (Seeking Alpha)

To drive home the point, eight out of DGRW's top ten holdings are trading at multiples over 20 (while SCHD's only has three). I notice many investors are used to such multiples these days, but this explains why the return has been better than a similarly intended fund like SCHD: multiple expansion, not dividends, not cash flow.

Future Outlook

Dividends have been a key part of DGRW's total return; make no mistake. Yet, this is based on what happened over the last decade, and the next decade is a different question. I worry that this Index isn't necessarily selecting for the best dividend growers, and the decline between 2022 and 2023 may indicate that such instances in the future are possible.

The only company in DGRW's Top 10 that I've specifically covered is Nvidia (NVDA), in which I rated it a sell for these same concerns about the questionably high multiple. Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple, and Broadcom are paying as much or more in buybacks than they are in dividends at these high multiples. This makes it difficult to grow the dividend at a reasonable rate through share cancellation, and of course, the cash isn't being reinvested to grow earnings either.

Yet, these are quality companies, all of which are consistently profitable. It's not a terrible fund to hold or one that risks going to zero more than your typical equity fund.

Fair Price

Where stocks can be valued based on the present value of the company's future cash flows, with ETFs like this, it's much more practical to look at yields.

I believe that reinvesting the current yield of 1.7% with the minimal growth prospects of the dividend and room for the multiple to shrink poses a risk of disappointment. Put another way, there's a promise of high growth implied by such a yield that DGRW does not seem structured to capture. If I am looking for dividends, I don't think DGRW is the best choice until it gets to about $31 per share, which would be an attractively growing 4% yield. It's a more practical income stream or something that will compound when reinvested much, much better.

This is me being picky. An equity fund like this, held for long swaths of time, will probably average something in the high single-digits or low-double. Yet, being picky is the point. That's why it's not terrible to own a little bit, but hardly an ETF worth a significant Buy order.

Conclusion

While the name and ticker point to dividend growth, DGRW seems more like owning the S&P 500 with a marginally higher yield. Folks drawn to dividends (either because of their tax treatment or the greater certainty of long-term compounding they can offer) are unlikely to get what they want with a yield of about 1.7% and a year-over-year decline of that dividend. Their exposure to low-yield tech stocks gives signs of disappointing yields and multiple contractions that could create capital losses, thus preventing safe reallocation. Moreover, the bias the Index has against sectors that may be dividend-rich but aren't tech could lead to reallocation to companies with lower yields and payout ratios.

SCHD offers advantages that seem empirical at this point. DGRW can boast a somewhat high total return over the past decade, but this owes more to its higher-multiple stocks. With many of those companies starting this next decade at bigger market caps, those optimistic multiples may not persist for long. While none of what I say here is meant to be a Buy thesis for SCHD or a similar fund (that deserves its own analysis), a review of these facts shows that DGRW isn't the most attractive or obvious bargain. While some may already have it in their portfolios, folks who are looking for the best places to reinvest those dividends should look elsewhere.