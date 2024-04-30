Bjoern Wylezich/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) recently reported Q1 earnings, which were met with a negative response from investors. I wanted to revisit the company and see how it has done throughout 2023. Since my first article on the company, the share price has continued to go down and is down around 27% since November of last year. In the article, I argued that the pricing will improve eventually and so will the share price, which I still agree with to an extent given the slowdown in the decline. However, I am downgrading to a Hold, and I am not purchasing any more shares because I believe there may be further pain ahead for the next couple of quarters.

Daqo New Energy Financials

As of Q1 '24, the company had around $2.7B in cash and equivalents, against zero debt still. The company's financial position is still one of the strongest in the sector and should be attractive for many investors who try to avoid companies that are overleveraged. Let's look at the company's other financials and how they progressed through 2023.

In terms of revenues, the company went through quite a tough year. Revenues have been down almost 50% since the beginning of the year, and this is reflected in the company's share price performance, which is down around 41% in 2023, and even more in the first quarter of the year.

In terms of margins, we can see the same situation unfolding. Margins across the board essentially halved in the last year. We can see the company had a tough time.

So, what was the reason for such a performance? The main culprit of this is the continuing decline of the average sale price, or ASP, of polysilicon. Even an increase in production cannot outweigh the rapid decline in the ASP of polysilicon, which saw its price going from the peak of $37.41/kg in Q4 2022 to around $8/kg a year later, which is over 78% decline in a year. The prices have crashed, while production increased. The prices are at around the same levels they have been before the bubble, but such a decrease has massively affected many companies like DQ, which saw its profitability and efficiency take a huge hit.

DQ 2023 10-K

Unsurprisingly, the company's other profitability and efficiency metrics took a dive throughout 2023, as the company's bottom line deteriorated. I believe the metrics at the beginning of the year were not realistic and clearly would not have held, as polysilicon prices were in a bubble and were bound to come. I believe the ROA, ROE, and ROTC currently are more realistic; however, I wouldn't be surprised if these continue to go down if the prices continue to fall.

Daqo New Energy Q1 Earnings Results

The company recently reported what looks like not a great quarter so far in 2024, which shows that the macroeconomic is not improving, and may not improve for a while longer. Revenue fell 41% y/y to $415m from $709m, while net profit came in at $15.5m, which is over a 90% decrease y/y. DQ's gross margins went from 71.4% to 17.4% from the same quarter a year ago, which looks like a typo, but it is not. That is a massive decline in efficiency driven by the plummeting of polysilicon prices. To be fair, as I mentioned earlier, those prices we saw at the beginning of 2023 were not sustainable, and such high margins were unrealistic in the long run.

The production increased only by 2% q/q, while prices continued to decline, and saw around a 4% decline in the same period, so the production increase did not offset the decrease in prices.

In terms of guidance of production, the company said to produce around 61.5k metric tons at the mid-point for Q2, and around 290k metric tons for the full year 2024, which is around a 46% increase y/y and a 31% increase sequentially for Q2. These are decent numbers for guidance, however, the company's share price has plummeted 10% as of writing this article, which means investors did not like the report.

Such a dramatic difference in numbers y/y is not pretty and should have been expected, however, investors did not like what the management said about the outlook. The company said that the market expects prices to continue to fall, while:

"downstream manufacturers began to lower utilization, reduce inventory, and delay orders to minimize the impact of falling prices."

It is not a great report. However, since the prices have come down so much, there is the possibility that prices are approaching the bottom, but only time will tell what is going to happen.

Comments on the Outlook

Clearly, the company's operations are largely affected by the prices, and once these stabilize, the company's operations should stabilize too. The 4% decrease in share prices in the last 3 months is not helping the bullish thesis that the prices are stabilizing; however, the decline is not as big as it was in the past when prices started to plummet.

The prices might stabilize according to this article because the supply growth is going to slow down. However, we saw that DQ will increase its supply by around 50%, which doesn't seem like a slowdown in my opinion. This, to me, sounds like price will continue to come down while the supply continues to grow, but I don't think this is necessarily a bad thing for DQ for a couple of reasons.

First, the company is increasing capacity because it is seeing the demand building up. Many clients have gone through their excess inventory, which was the main culprit of the price plunge in early 2023, so now the demand is going to start to pick up, which should bode well for the company's operations. The company's margins should start to see an improvement; however, I am not expecting gross margins to be in the high 60s ever again unless the price shoots up for a limited amount as it has recently. In the past decade, the company's gross margins varied widely. From -24% to 74% in 2022, with many years showing mid-20s, so I would expect gross margins to settle at around mid-20s in the long run.

Secondly, if the prices continue to fall, this will force many competitors to exit, since they are not profitable any longer and will be forced out of business, which I have mentioned in my first article on the company. DQ is positioned very well to continue to operate even as prices continue to fall due to the company's large cash pile, which will keep it afloat until prices start to improve and stabilize. Many competitors do not have such a healthy balance sheet and are on their last legs due to their financial health.

In the short run, I do believe there will be more pain for the company and the industry, which may weigh on the company's share price performance even more. However, I will be looking at how the prices continue to behave going through 2024, and whether we are going to see any stabilization kicking in.

DQ Stock Valuation

So, for valuation, it will be difficult to determine what kind of revenues the company will do going forward. The high production ramp-up of 50% will lead to an increase in sales, however, if the polysilicon prices continue to fall, the top-line growth will not be as robust. Furthermore, a 50% production increase doesn't mean a 50% increase in sales, since we are not sure the company is going to sell through. Therefore, I went with a more conservative outlook for revenues for next year.

Given that the company saw quite a decrease in revenues for Q1 (-41%), it is difficult to imagine the company will outperform 2023 by a large margin, and therefore, I am going with around a 2% increase compared to 2023, and then a 20% increase after that, which will linearly decline to around 3% by FY32, giving me around 4% CAGR for the next decade. I am also modeling a more conservative and a more optimistic outlook for the company, to give myself a range of possible outcomes. Below are those estimates, with their respective CAGRs.

Revenue Assumptions (Author)

In terms of margins, I am going with an improvement over the next decade to around mid-25 % on gross margins, given the fact that the company was able to achieve such numbers in the past, once prices were stable. I am assuming prices are going to find their bottom eventually and that bottom will translate to reaching gross margins of 25% by the year FY32, which is a reasonable assumption in my opinion. Below are those estimates.

Margins and EPS assumptions (Author)

The company's WACC is around 7%, which, I think, is a little too low for my risk appetite. Therefore, I went with 12% as my discount rate. The company fluctuates quite a bit on a daily, with geopolitical tensions high, and the negative sentiment around, I think 12% will provide me a decent margin of safety. I also went with a 2.5% terminal growth rate, which is what I usually use because I would like companies to at least match the U.S. long-term inflation goal.

Furthermore, the fact that the company has a large cushion of cash that is slowly depleting due to the tough macroeconomic conditions, and if these conditions do not improve, I am expecting the cash pile to continue to deplete. Therefore, I am going to add another 50% discount on the company's final intrinsic value calculation to take into account the dire situation of the sector. That is a big discount; however, I like to be safer than sorry and buy at an elevated price during a continuation of a downturn. With that said, DQ's intrinsic value is still at around $29 a share, meaning the company is trading at a decent discount.

Intrinsic Value (Author)

Closing Comments

I am downgrading the company to a Hold; however, a purchase of Daqo New Energy Corp. stock right now will depend on your view on the recovery of the polysilicon market. I still have a small position right now; however, I do believe we will continue to see some more risk to the downside for the next couple of quarters. Therefore, I am not adding to the position right now. Once we see the sector improving, the share price may continue to go down until we see such improvements, so I think there is still time to jump in at a later time, but I don't think it's a terrible time to even start a position right now.

I would like to see some stabilization before committing more of my capital.