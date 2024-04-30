Oatly Group AB (OTLY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 30, 2024 3:07 PM ETOatly Group AB (OTLY) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.12K Followers

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brian Kearney - Vice President of Investor Relations
Jean-Christophe Flatin - Chief Executive Officer
Daniel Ordonez - Chief Operating Officer
Marie-Jose David - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler
Ken Goldman - JPMorgan
Max Gumport - BNP Paribas
John Baumgartner - Mizuho Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Oatly Group First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time all participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host Mr. Brian Kearney, Vice President, Investor Relations for Oatly Group. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Brian Kearney

Good morning, and thanks for joining us today on Oatly's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. On today's call are our Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Christophe Flatin; our Chief Operating Officer, Daniel Ordonez; and our Chief Financial Officer, Marie-Jose David.

Before we begin, please review the disclaimer on Slide 3. During this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, industry and business trends, business strategy, market growth, and anticipated cost savings.

These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could differ materially from actual events or those described in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the documents we have filed with the SEC for a detailed discussion of the risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made today.

Also, please note on today's call, management will refer to certain non-IFRS financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted

Recommended For You

About OTLY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OTLY

Trending Analysis

Trending News