Don't Get Duped By These 'Sucker Yields'

D-Keine

It’s been 15 and a half years since federal authorities took Bernie Madoff into custody.

For those who need a reminder, Madoff was the toast of the Wall Street town for quite some time. It’s not an exaggeration to say the man was revered before his fall.

North American Securities Administrators Association (

:

“For decades, Madoff investors received consistent and steady annual returns through elaborate, fabricated account statements and other documentation that were provided to investors to convince them that their money had been placed in actual investments. The investments ‘appeared’ legitimate, especially to people receiving payments. But in reality, there were no actual investments and no actual returns. Madoff paid the initial investors ‘returns’ with money provided him by a steady flow of new investors. “In 2008, as the global economy began to decline, large numbers of Madoff investors needed money and began asking to cash in their investments. That’s when Madoff’s Ponzi scheme burst – he did not have enough money to cover his investors’ requests and new money was hard to be found in the economic downturn.”

It shocked almost the entire financial world when the news broke in December 2008. How could someone as trusted as Bernie Madoff do such a thing? And how did nobody see it for so long?

It’s that second question I really want to focus on today as I caution against “sucker yields.” Because, believe it or not, it’s actually quite easy to see the signs.

Big Numbers, Higher Education, and an Obvious Fact

Enter financial analyst Harry Markopolos. A good decade before the headlines hit, his boss at the Boston-based investment firm he worked at asked him to reverse-engineer Madoff’s trading strategy.

So that’s what he did. Backed by some serious studies in advanced mathematics, he told 60 Minutes’ Steve Kroft:

“It took me five minutes to know [Madoff’s scheme] was a fraud. It took me another almost four hours of mathematical modeling to prove that it was a fraud.”

Now, to be fair, that kind of number crunching was what he had studied in school. It’s what he did for a living. And it’s what he was flat-out told to do in this case.

But consider something else he told Kroft:

“As we know, markets go up and down. And his only went up. He had very few down months. Only four percent of the months were down months. And that would be equivalent to a baseball player in the major leagues batting 0.960 for a year. Clearly impossible. You would suspect cheating immediately.”

NASAA reiterated that point (admittedly long after the fact) when it detailed ways to protect against Ponzi schemes. Its first caution: “Beware of promises or unrealistic returns,” elaborating that:

“This is perhaps the easiest way to spot a Ponzi scam. Any legitimate investment involves risk. Guarantees of unrealistically high returns are a clear warning sign. But delivering consistent 10 percent returns for decades, as Madoff purported to do, is unrealistic too, if not impossible. ‘Too good to be true’ should be considered a red flag.”

That’s always good advice, regardless of whether you’re dealing with Ponzi schemes or sucker yields.

Look Past the Surface to Spot the Sucker

It’s admittedly far too easy to get caught up in appearances. Markopolos mentioned in his interview how Madoff had:

“… the patina of being a respected citizen. One of the most successful businessmen in New York and certainly one of the most powerful men on Wall Street. You would never suspect him of fraud. Unless you knew the math.”

That’s part of why the SEC did next to nothing when he filed repeated official reports about the situation.

That incompetence – or corruption – is a whole story in and of itself. But it goes to show how important understanding the facts for yourself is when investing.

Don’t get caught up in big promises, first impressions, hype, the fear of missing out, or other emotional appeals.

When it comes to Ponzi schemes and sucker yields, it’s never different. They always turn out badly.

In Madoff’s case, it took years and years for the truth to come out – and his victims to suffer. Most of the time, though, it’s a lot faster than that.

Madoff was, everyone acknowledges, one of the best at doing what he did thanks to his connections, experience, personality, and wealth. However, sucker yields – companies with logically depreciated stock prices, which boost their dividend yields – aren’t often criminals trying to sell you the Brooklyn Bridge.

Maybe they were just incompetent. Or economic trends turned against them. Or some other disaster fell.

But the results are the same when they eventually run out of money and their investors suffer for it.

If you don’t want to be among those suffering, be suspicious of every investment opportunity. Investigate the data for yourself.

And if the data raises red flags, accept them for what they are: a sign to walk away.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI)

CHMI is an externally managed residential mortgage REIT that began operations in 2013 and currently has a market cap of approximately $103.9 million.

The company specializes in managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets in the U.S. such as mortgage servicing rights (“MSRs”) and agency residential mortgage backed securities (“RMBS”).

The mortgage REIT primarily operates through 2 investment categories, which are its investments in RMBS and its investments in Servicing Related Assets.

The focus of its Servicing Related Asset investments is the acquisition of MSRs to receive a portion of the interest payments made on the underlying mortgage.

CHMI does not directly service a mortgage, but instead uses 3rd party contractors to manage the servicing needs of the mortgage loans.

The focus of the company’s RMBS investments is the acquisition of Agency RMBS that are whole-pool pass-through certificates.

To a lesser extent, the company will periodically invest in collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), private label (non-Agency) RMBS, and Government-Sponsor Enterprise (“GSE”) risk-sharing securities.

At the end of 4Q-23, the company’s MSR portfolio had an unpaid principal balance of ~$20.0 billion and a carrying value of $253.6 million, while its RMBS portfolio had a book value of roughly $1.0 billion and a carrying value of ~$1.0 billion.

CHMI – IR

Since 2015 the mortgage REIT has had an average adjusted operating earnings growth rate of negative -6.83%. The company had positive earnings growth for only 3 years between 2015 and 2023 while its earnings fell in the other 6 years.

2015: EPS down -3%

2018: EPS down -1%

2019: EPS down -10%

2020: EPS down -11%

2021: EPS down -41%

2023: EPS down -38%.

Projections for 2024 and 2025 have EPS increasing 7% and 23% respectively. However, there is only one analyst providing an estimate for each year, so I don’t put too much weight into the forward earnings estimates for this company.

FAST Graphs

Since 2015, CHMI has shown a propensity to lose shareholder value, with earnings reported at $1.94 per share in 2015 compared to $0.70 per share in 2023.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT®)

As you might imagine, the dividend has not been sustainable given the earnings erosion over the recent past.

The company paid a dividend of $1.98 per share in 2015 compared to a dividend of $0.72 per share in 2023. Since 2015, the company has cut its dividend 6 times, including a -32.02% cut in 2020 and a -33.33% cut last year.

What’s even more concerning is that after the -33.33% cut last year, the current dividend of $0.72 per share was not covered by the company’s 2023 earnings of $0.70 per share.

As previously mentioned, one analyst expects EPS to increase by 7% in 2024. If this is correct then the current dividend would have adequate coverage, but again there is no consensus of estimates and given the company’s past track record, I find it difficult to be optimistic on the trajectory of its growth.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT®)

Currently, the stock pays a 17.49% dividend yield, but this looks like a sucker yield to me. Any stock yielding over 8-10% is typically a red flag. When a stock’s yield is approaching 20% it may be a good idea to stay out of the way.

As previously mentioned, the company’s earnings did not cover its dividend last year, which resulted in an adjusted earnings dividend payout ratio of 102.86% in 2023.

The stock is trading well under its average P/E ratio with a current P/E of 4.79x, compared to its average multiple of 7.15x. But in the recent past, the company has demonstrated poor decision-making and / or poor execution. In this case, the discounted multiple may be warranted.

We recommend investors Avoid Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

FAST Graphs

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY)

NLY is an internally managed mortgage REIT that was formed in 1996 and currently has a market cap of approximately $9.6 billion.

The company specializes in residential mortgage finance and invests in mortgage related assets. Annaly invests in residential assets through 3 platforms, including its Agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) Group, its Residential Credit Group, and its Mortgage Servicing Rights Group.

NLY’s Agency business is focused on investments in Agency MBS that are secured by mortgages on residential properties and backed by Fannie Mae, Ginnie Mae, or Freddie Mac.

The company’s Agency Group is its core, flagship business and has $64.7 billion of assets and $6.7 billion of dedicated capital. NLY’s Agency Portfolio is primarily made up of liquid securities from specified pools (risk/return characteristics) and includes both Agency CMBS and Agency MBS.

Through its Residential Credit Group, the company primarily invests in Non-Agency debt products related to residential mortgages, either through whole loan markets or as a securitized instrument. The company’s Residential Credit Group has $6.2 billion in assets and $2.4 billion in dedicated capital.

Through its Mortgage Servicing Rights Group, the company invests in MSRs which entitles NLY to a portion of the interest payments made on the mortgage loans. The company’s MSR Group is its smallest, with $2.7 billion in assets and $2.3 billion in dedicated capital.

NLY – IR

Since 2015, Annaly Capital has had a negative average adjusted operating earnings growth rate of -4.78%. The company had positive earnings growth in 4 years between 2015 and 2023 while its earnings fell in the other 5 years.

2016: EPS down -9%

2018: EPS down -2%

2019: EPS down -17%

2022: EPS down -9%

2023: EPS down -32%.

Analysts’ projections have EPS falling by -8% in 2024 and increasing by 1% the following year. Unlike the previous company, there is sufficient analyst coverage, with 11 estimates in 2024 and 9 estimates in 2025.

Since 2015 the company has had a miserable operating performance and reported 2023 earnings of $2.86 per share, compared to its 2015 earnings of $5.12 per share.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT®)

The company’s dividend track record has been just as bad, if not worse. From 2015 to 2023 the company has had an average dividend growth rate of negative -6.14%. From 2015 through 2018, the company maintained its dividend at $4.80 per share with no increases.

In 2019, the company cut its dividend by -12.50%, in 2020 it cut the dividend by -13.33%, and in 2021, NLY cut its dividend by -3.30%. The company did not cut or increase its dividend in 2022 and then cut it by a whopping -26.14% last year.

In total, the dividend of $4.80 per share that was paid in 2015 has been eroded to $2.60 per share as of last year.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT®)

The company pays a 13.77% dividend yield and its stock trades at a P/E of 6.78x, compared to its normal P/E ratio of 8.02. If EPS falls -8% in 2024 as analysts expect, it will result in a 2024 dividend payout ratio of 98.86%, which is too high and could lead to another dividend cut.

The company trades discounted to its historic multiple and pays a high yield. However, this looks like another sucker yield that cannot be maintained. The company has been a serial dividend cutter and has consistently destroyed shareholder value over the recent past.

We rate Annaly Capital Management a Sell.

FAST Graphs

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)

GPMT is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating and investing in senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans. The company has an investment portfolio with $2.9 billion in total commitments across 73 loans.

The investment portfolio is entirely made up of loans, of which 99% are senior loans and 98% are floating rate. GPMT’s loan portfolio has an average unpaid principal balance (“UPB”) of $37.4 million, a realized portfolio yield of 8.3%, and a weighted average loan-to-value (“LTV”) of 63.6%.

The company originates loans for multiple types of commercial real estate including office, multifamily, retail, hotel, and industrial properties.

The largest property type securing GPMT’s loans are office properties, which represents 43.2% of its portfolio. The next largest property type is multifamily, which represents 32.0% of the company’s portfolio.

Retail properties represent 10.0% of GPMT’s portfolio, while hotel and industrial properties represents 7.0% and 4.4% of its portfolio, respectively.

At the end of 2023, the company’s total CECL (“current expected credit loss”) reserve was $137.1 million, representing 4.7% of the total loan commitments.

GPMT – IR

Since 2019, GPMT has had an average adjusted operating earnings growth rate of negative -16.58%.

Yikes!

From 2019 to 2023 the company did not generate positive earnings growth in any year. The mortgage REITs earnings per share “growth rates” from 2019 are as follows:

2019: EPS down -8%

2020: EPS down -16%

2021: EPS down -15%

2022: EPS down -72%

2023: EPS down by -218%.

On top of the dismal past performance, analysts expect EPS to fall another -8% in 2024. In 2025 analysts expect EPS to increase by +221%, to $0.43 per share, however even if that pans out, the EPS in 2025 pales in comparison to the earnings generated in 2019 of $1.40 per share.

What’s even more concerning is the company had a net loss of -$0.33 per share in 2023. To get more detail, I went to the company’s 2023 full-year earnings release, and it appears that the net loss is in large part due to write-offs and a provision for credit losses.

The company’s GAAP net loss of -$1.50 per share included a provision for credit losses of -$2.03 per share and the company’s distributable earnings (loss) of -$0.33 per share included write-offs of $54.3 million, or -$1.05 per share.

From 2019 to 2023 the company’s earnings went from $1.40 per share to negative -$0.33 per share.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT®)

Like its earnings, the company’s dividend has not fared well over the past 5 years. In 2019, the company paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. In 2020, GPMT cut its dividend by -61.31%, to $0.65 per share.

The company increased its dividend by 53.85% in 2021, but in doing so, it put the dividend payout ratio above 100%. By 2022, the dividend payout ratio got up to 339.29% and there is no figure for the payout ratio in 2023 as the company had negative earnings that year.

The company cut its dividend by -5.00% in 2022 and by -15.79% in 2023. As for the first quarter of 2024, GPMT has already reduced its quarterly dividend from $0.20 to $0.15 per share.

FAST Graphs (compiled by iREIT®)

In the past, GPMT has not shown the ability to execute consistently, and its problems are likely to get worse given the company’s heavy exposure to the office sector, at ~43% of its portfolio.

The company pays a 17.08% dividend yield, but I think it is pretty safe to say this is likely a sucker yield. Currently, the company is losing money, has a ton of office exposure, and has a history of cutting its dividend.

There is no price multiple that makes sense for GPMT, as its 2023 earnings were negative, and its 2024 forward earnings are expected to be negative, at -$0.40 per share.

We recommend investors Avoid Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

FAST Graphs

Closing Thoughts

As Frank J. Williams explained,

"The creed of the new speculator is: “I want to make a lot of money on little capital in a short time without working for it.” This is just as impossible in Wall Street as it is in any other place."

He added,

"Money can be made in speculation on the stock-market, but it is only made slowly and only by a thoughtful and deliberate course of action."

He warned the fast money traders,

"The quick profits are just froth. They arouse a fever in the blood and don’t last. The worst thing that can happen to a new spectator is to make a lot of quick money on his first trade."

Consider this my regular (monthly) warning to avoid high-yield stocks and the so-called "sucker yields" and focus on quality stocks that generate steady and reliable profits.

An investor is one who buys sound securities where he knows his principal will be safe and he will get a fair income return on his money.

Thank you for reading and commenting.