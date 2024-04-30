BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 30, 2024 3:26 PM ETBGC Group, Inc. (BGC) Stock, BGCPV Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.12K Followers

BGC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Chryssicas - Head of Investor Relations
Howard Lutnick - Chairman of the Board & Chief Executive Officer
Sean Windeatt - COO & Co-Global Head of Brokerage
Jason Hauf - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Patrick Moley - Piper Sandler

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the BGC Group First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Jason Chryssicas. Please go ahead.

Jason Chryssicas

Thank you, and good morning. We issued BGC's first quarter 2024 financial results press release and the presentation, summarizing these results this morning prior to the market open. You can find these at ir.bgcg.com.

Please note you can find additional details on our quarterly results in today's press release and investor presentation. Unless otherwise stated, any historical results provided on today's call compare only to the first quarter 2024 with the prior year period. We will be referring to our results on this call only on an adjusted earnings basis unless otherwise stated. We may also refer to adjusted EBITDA. We may refer to our liquidity, which we define as cash and cash equivalents, reverse repurchase agreements and financial instruments owned at fair value, less securities loaned and repurchase agreements. We define total capital as redeemable partnership interest, total stockholders' equity and non-controlling interest in subsidiaries.

Please see today's press release for results under generally accepted accounting principles. Please also see the relevant sections in the back of today's press release for the complete and updated definitions of any non-GAAP terms, reconciliations of these items to the corresponding GAAP results

Recommended For You

About BGC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BGC

Trending Analysis

Trending News