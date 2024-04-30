Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 30, 2024 3:27 PM ETQiagen N.V. (QGEN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.12K Followers

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE:QGEN) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Gilardi - VP, Corporate Communications & IR
Thierry Bernard - Chief Executive Officer
Roland Sackers - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Sykes - Goldman Sachs
Aisyah Noor - Morgan Stanley
Michael Ryskin - Bank of America
Hugo Solvet - BNP Paribas
Patrick Donnelly - Citi
Jack Meehan - Nephron Research
Catherine Schulte - Baird
Falko Friedrichs - Deutsche Bank
Daniel Leonard - UBS
Douglas Schenkel - Wolfe Research
Daniel Brennan - TD Cowen

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I'm Melinda, your PGI call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining Qiagen's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call Webcast. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that this call is being recorded at QIAGEN's request and will be made available on their Internet site. The prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I'd like to introduce your host, John Gilardi, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations at QIAGEN. Please go ahead.

John Gilardi

Thank you, operator, and a welcome to all of you today who are joining us for this call. We appreciate your interest in QIAGEN. Our speakers are Thierry Bernard, our Chief Executive Officer, and Roland Sackers, our Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast live and will be archived on the investors section of our website at www.qiagen.com. You can also find a copy of the quarterly results press release and presentation on our website. We will begin with some remarks from Thierry and Roland, followed by a Q&A session.

Before we start, let me note again that we are going to host a Capital Markets Day on June 17 and the event will be held at the

