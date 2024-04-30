mikkelwilliam

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) achieved history in March by garnering US FDA approval for Rezdiffra (resmetirom), the first drug specifically indicated for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). On April 9, 2024, MDGL announced the availability of Rezdiffra meaning the launch of this first-to-market drug is now underway. In this article, I consider the prospects of the drug and the expectations I think the market might have.

The approval and the market

MDGL's Rezdiffra is approved specifically for non-cirrhotic NASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (F2-F3). There is the possibility, however, that the label expands to include compensated cirrhosis, pending the results of MAESTRO-NASH OUTCOMES. That study, with a planned enrollment of 700 patients, is still recruiting at the time of writing, so results aren't the near-term catalyst, although updates on enrolment could move the stock.

Rezdiffra position within the NASH landscape. (MDGL Presentation, March 2024.)

With regard to the competition with glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RA's) like Novo Nordisk A/S's (NVO) Ozempic/Wegovy (semaglutide), and GLP-1/GIP receptor agonists, like Eli Lilly and Company's (LLY) Mounjaro/Zepbound (tirzepatide), I think the discussion will continue. These drugs can be used off-label to treat NASH, although future approval for NASH is also a possibility down the road. Seeking Alpha's C.C. Abbott recently discussed the NVO and LLY data, noting the companies had outright missed efficacy endpoints in some cases in phase 2 NASH studies (NVO's semaglutide), or not provided p-values (LLY's tirzepatide). At current, the data from tirzepatide in NASH looks a little more promising in terms of comparison to placebo (at least numerically) than the data from semaglutide in NASH. For me, the tirzepatide data are enough to acknowledge that there is potential for these drugs to compete with NASH-focused drugs like Rezdiffra, but there are a few points to consider.

Firstly, the two classes of drugs could be combined. MDGL's Rezdiffra approval represents a milestone for NASH treatment, as it is the first drug approved, and the results are impressive. There is however still room for improvement, with about 25%-30% of F2/F3 fibrosis patients achieving fibrosis improvement or NASH resolution. A combination then, of Rezdiffra and Mounjaro could be a possibility, allowing even higher response rates.

Summary of efficacy results MAESTRO-NASH. (MDGL Presentation, March 2024.)

Secondly, there are patients who have tried GLP-1RA's for diabetes or obesity and discontinued them. If these patients have NASH and don't want to go back on Mounjaro or a similar drug, Rezdiffra is of use to at least treat NASH. Other patients have NASH without obesity/diabetes and might not want to take a drug like Mounjaro (an injection) if the issue can be addressed with the oral drug Rezdiffra.

Lastly, the results seen in NASH with drugs like Ozempic or Mounjaro could be a factor in delaying some NASH competitors from racing ahead with their own NASH drugs. I wrote previously about Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TERN) that produced some encouraging preliminary data with their own thyroid hormone receptor beta (THR-b) agonist, TERN-501, in NASH patients. The latest update from TERN notes the company is "evaluating opportunities" and has decided to "limit spend" with regard to TERN-501.

Terns have decided to limit spend in MASH given the current regulatory and clinical development requirements for the indication Comments from TERN on TERN-501, March 14, 2024, press release.

That being said, TERN's March 14 press release does note the potential for a TERN-501 combination with a GLP-1RA, providing further support for the hypothesis that GLP-1RA's could be combined with, rather than compete with, NASH drugs like Rezdiffra or TERN-501.

Financial Overview

MDGL finished 2023 with $634.1M in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. On March 18, 2024, MDGL announced pricing of an upsized offering of $600M (750,000 shares at $260 per share, 1,557,692 pre-funded warrants at $259.9999 warrant) with an underwriter's option to purchase 346,153 shares ($260 per share).

The net proceeds to the Company for the exercise of the Underwriters' Option, after deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, is expected to be approximately $86.0 million, or approximately $660.0 million in aggregate for the Offering including the exercise of the Underwriters' Option. MDGL Form 8-K, file April 2, 2024.

As such MDGL has raised another $660M in net proceeds which would bring pro forma cash to $1.29B. MDGL did however also have $115.5M of loan payable, net of discount, outstanding on the balance sheet.

R&D expense was $70.6M in Q4'23, G&A expense was $46.5M and net loss was $112.2M in the same quarter. Net cash used in operating activities was $324.2M in 2023. At that rate then MDGL would be out of cash in just over 3.5 years, but of course cash expenditures should pick up launching a drug. At the same time, revenues could be substantial. In the near term, MDGL has cash and so I expect the focus will be on the size and signs of growth in Rezdiffra sales, not the cash balance, although the amount spent on sales and marketing to drive a given amount of Rezdiffra sales will be considered.

A prospectus supplement pursuant to rule 424(b)(5) notes MDGL expected 20,971,580 outstanding after the offering if the underwriters exercised their option. At $201.07 per share then MDGL has a market cap of $4.2B. Taking out cash of $1.29B and adding in debt of $115.5M gives an enterprise value of $3B. Edward Nash at Canaccord Genuity projects 2024 Rezdiffra sales of $78.3M, 2025 sales of $478.5M and $1.25B in 2026. By those estimates then, MDGL has an EV/Sales (2025) multiple of about 6.3, using a sales number from the first full year of launch. I don't think MDGL is that expensively priced when we consider multiple analysts are projecting blockbuster status ($1B+ annual sales).

Conclusions

MDGL's Rezdiffra approval is a milestone in NASH. Competition from other NASH-focused drugs exists, but they aren't approved yet and so MDGL has the market to itself among approved-for-NASH therapies. Further, competition from GLP-1RAs is in play, or certainly from GLP-1/GIP receptor agonists like Mounjaro, but Rezdiffra might be combined with these drugs, rather than compete with them. Indeed, Rezdiffra offers an oral therapy option, Mounjaro doesn't, and some patients don't want to take or have already tried drugs like Mounjaro and Ozempic. Lastly, a shortage of drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro has been an issue so while I don't see there being any real competition right now in F2/F3 NASH patients, even if a prescriber wanted to try those drugs, a shortage might steer them towards Rezdiffra, which is actually approved for NASH. The shortage of popular drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro might not exist forever, but it could certainly help Rezdiffra's launch.

Considering all these factors, the initial launch of Rezdiffra will likely be strong, in my opinion. Right now, I rate it a buy based on its plentiful cash, first-to-market position, advantages over off-label competitors like Mounjaro, and its potential for combination with these competitors, as much as competition.

The risks of any long are several fold, a few of which are considered here. Firstly, a slow launch is a near-term risk and could cause concerns about MDGL capturing significant market share before competitors come along (other approved-for-NASH drugs) or off-label use of other drugs like Mounjaro increases.

Secondly, if MDGL sees slow enrolment in the MAESTRO-NASH OUTCOMES study, or takes a long time to produce a result, then potential label expansion into NASH with compensated cirrhosis might be viewed as delayed. Such updates on enrollment also represent a near-term catalyst, so this isn't necessarily a problem down the road, it could be a problem near-term.

Lastly, competitors reporting stronger data with their drugs in NASH represents a potential risk to MDGL, since estimates of peak revenues from Rezdiffra could take a hit.