Harmony Biosciences: Company's Q1 Update Music To Investor Ears (Upgrade)

Summary

  • Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. stock price fell sharply in October last year, as the lead drug pitolisant - approved to treat narcolepsy - missed endpoints in a late stage IH study.
  • The company's Q3 2023 earnings saw Wakix revenues up 37% YoY and net income of $38.5 million. In Q4, the drug reached $168m of sales, and $155m in Q124.
  • Harmony's stock price has risen to $32, and the company plans to extend patent protection, submit a supplementary New Drug Application, and develop new formulations of pitolisant.
  • In short, Harmony has shrugged off the October setback, and it is difficult to critique the current outlook - the stock price looks set to continue its recovery, potentially challenging the former high of $60 per share.
  • Fears around a Citizen's Petition filed by a short seller have been easily erased - I'm reversing my prior "sell" call.

Investment Overview: Harmony's October 2023 Share Price Setbacks - & Rapid Recovery

I last covered Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) in mid-October last year, assigning the Pennsylvania headquartered company a "Sell" rating - as I wrote at

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

