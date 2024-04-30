FG Trade/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Overview: Harmony's October 2023 Share Price Setbacks - & Rapid Recovery

I last covered Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) in mid-October last year, assigning the Pennsylvania headquartered company a "Sell" rating - as I wrote at the time:

Harmony joined the Nasdaq back in August 2020, its initial public offering raising ~$148m, via the issuance of ~6.1m shares priced at $24. In fact, Harmony markets and sells a single product, WAKIX, which was approved by the FDA for Excessive Daytime Sleepiness in August 2019, prior to the company's IPO, and then for treatment of cataplexy in adult patients with narcolepsy in October 2020. WAKIX has "surpassed $1bn in cumulative net revenue since launch"

At the time of my last post, Harmony's stock price was in free-fall, after the company revealed that pitolisant - the underlying ingredient in Wakix - had failed to meet the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 study of the drug in patients with Idiopathic Hypersomnia ("IH").

Moreover, an activist short seller, Scorpion Capital, had filed a Citizen's Petition with the Food and Drug Agency ("FDA") claiming that pitolisant "poses a grave danger to patients", and requesting that the agency withdraw approval of Wakix. Harmony's long-time CEO John Jacobs had left Harmony to join vaccine developer Novavax (NVAX), replaced by Jeffrey M. Dayno, M.D., who was promoted to CEO and President on April 24th, having formerly served as Chief Medical Officer ("CMO") and Executive Vice President.

I suggested that Dayno was facing a "baptism of fire," and a brief summary of my conclusions was as follows:

Luckily, perhaps, Harmony will soon have more data to present from its Phase 2 study in Myotonic Dystrophy, and perhaps a positive readout can alleviate many of the company's concerns. At present, however, I would allocate Harmony a Sell recommendation even after today's slide. My suspicion that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. faces potentially the challenging period in its life as a listed company makes me think the share price may fall further in the foreseeable future, and a short-term, or even long-term, recovery is not necessarily guaranteed.

What happened in reality is that although Harmony's stock price did initially sink a little lower, dropping to ~$19 per share (at the time my post was published it had fallen from $32, to $21 - a 34% drop - overnight), it was soon back on the rise again. In relation to the myotonic dystrophy readout, the news was broadly positive, in that:

Although not powered for statistical significance, the results suggest that pitolisant, a selective histamine 3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist, could be a potentially effective therapy for patients with DM1 with these symptoms.

In early November, the stock popped to $25 after Harmony released its Q3 2023 earnings, which showed Wakix revenues of $160.3m - up 37% year-on-year, and its strongest quarter to date. The average number of patients using the drug increased by 350 patients sequentially, to ~5.8k, management reported, and the company drove net income of $38.5m, or $0.63 per share.

Management additionally added that it had repurchased ~$50m stock during the quarter, that it had initiated a new $200m stock repurchase program, and that despite the Phase 3 study setback, it:

remains committed and continues to pursue an indication for pitolisant in IH. Next step is to meet with the FDA informed by the review of the full data set.

Harmony Today - Share Price Spiking On Q1 2024 Earnings Release

Contrary to my fears, Harmony's stock price shrugged off the Citizen's Petition and pitolisant study setback and reached a value of ~$34 at the beginning of March - not quite as high as before the October 2023 sell-off (shares traded >$60 in late 2022) but a strong recovery nonetheless.

The company reported $582m of revenues from Wakix at the end of 2023 - up 33% year-on-year - with GAAP net income of $128.9m, or $2.13 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $181.5m, or $2.97 per diluted share, for 2022. Management revealed it had cash, cash equivalents and investment securities of $425.6 million, and also announced that the Food and Drug agency (the "FDA") granted priority review for the company's application to have Wakix approved to treat pediatric narcolepsy, with a decision date of June 21st, 2024.

Today, management discussed Q124 earnings. Net revenues grew again year-on-year, to $154.6m, which represents a slight sequential decline (Q423 revenues were $168.4m), but a 30% annual uplift. Patients using the therapy grew to 6.3k, and GAAP net income was reported as $38.3m, or $0.67 per share, compared to $0.48 per share one year ago. Adjusted net income also rose, from $0.66 in Q123, to $0.88. The company reiterated 2024 revenue guidance for $700 - $720m of revenues, which would reflect ~22% annual growth at the midpoint. Cash position also increased to $454m.

Wall Street seems to have bought into the positive earnings and outlook, sending Harmony stock up 9% today - at the time of writing, traded share price is $32. The company's market cap has risen to $1.8bn, or ~2.5x forward sales, while the forward price to earnings ratio - based on Q1 2024 EPS at least, would be ~10x - both are competitive figures which make a case for the business being undervalued.

Are there are reasons to remain fearful after such a strong recovery? If there are, it is difficult to track them down.

Looking Ahead - Management Plans For Patent Expiries, Diversification Of Products

Management continues to assert that Wakix has >$1bn per annum revenue potential, making it a "blockbuster" drug in the making, and if a pediatric approval can be secured in June, the company may be able to extend its patent protection to 2030.

The company says it plans to submit a supplementary New Drug Application ("sNDA") for the second half of this year, and given management had a meeting with the FDA in March of this year, may have been given some encouragement that their application stands a good chance of success, based on data gathered in clinical studies, despite the study miss last October.

Looking further ahead, management says it is planning "next-gen" formulations of pitolisant "to extend the franchise revenue growth potential beyond 2040," with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act ("PDUFA") date - the date by when the FDA must rule on approval or rejection for commercial use - set for 2026.

Harmony Biosciences pipeline (Q1 24 earnings presentation)

As we can see above, Harmony is no longer a "pipeline in a product" company, either. Although it is chasing approvals for pitolisant in Prader-Willi Syndrome and Myotonic Dystrophy indications, and developing its "next-gen" versions of the drug, it has also made a couple of acquisitions.

The company paid $60m upfront to acquire Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in October last year, and its lead candidate, Zygel, which Harmony President & CEO Jeffrey M. Dayno, MD discussed as follows in a press release:

a portfolio in a product' with the potential to serve 80,000 U.S. patients who are diagnosed with Fragile X syndrome (FXS) and another 80,000 diagnosed with 22q deletion syndrome (22q). Zygel is the first-and-only pharmaceutically manufactured synthetic cannabidiol. It is a non-euphoric cannabinoid formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery through the skin and into the circulatory system.

The deal for Zynerba also included:

one non-tradeable contingent value right ("CVR") per share, representing the right to receive potential additional payments of up to $140 million or approximately $2.5444 in additional cash per share, subject to the achievement of certain clinical, regulatory and sales milestones,

Additionally, Harmony has completed the acquisition of Epygenix Therapeutics today, in a deal worth $35m upfront, plus up to $130m in development and regulatory milestone payments and up to $515m "if certain sales milestones are achieved." Management says in relation to the deal that:

The acquisition includes clemizole hydrochloride (EPX-100), a potent, oral, centrally acting serotonin (5HT2) agonist. It is currently in a pivotal registrational clinical trial for the treatment of Dravet syndrome in children and adults and is poised to enter Phase 3 for the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. The proven mechanism of action of clemizole could potentially offer an improved product profile over currently available treatment options and improve daily functioning in patients living with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.

Topline Dravet data is due in 2026 - according to Harmony's CEO:

The acquisition of Epygenix gives us three distinct CNS franchises in late-stage development, each with a potential US peak sales opportunity of $1B - $2B,

Concluding Thoughts - Hard To Expect A Better Recovery From October Woes - Harmony Seems Set To Recover More Upside

What happened to the Citizen's Petition and accusations of pitolisant being a dangerous drug? There does not seem to be much in the way of a response from the FDA, and the fact that Harmony has been granted a priority review of its drug in pediatric narcolepsy, and plans to advance its application in IH, likely tells its own story - that short-sellers threw a lot of mud at the company, and that ultimately, none of it stuck.

In my last note on Harmony, I compared the situation re the Citizen's Petition to a similar petition filed with the FDA in relation to Cassava Sciences (SAVA), currently testing an Alzheimer's drug in Phase 3 studies. In that instance, Cassava's stock price was torpedoed in June 2021, and to this day has not recovered any of the lost value.

I stated in my last post that the situations were not directly comparable, but that a Citizen's Petition can set alarm bells ringing within the investment community. In Harmony's case, the sell-off was temporary, even when accompanied by news of a late-stage study failure. Given its drug had already been approved in two indications, perhaps the doubts around the safety / efficacy of the drug were easier to resolve - by pointing to prior, successful, clinical studies.

The departure of its CEO equally has not created any issues at the company, with the new CEO seemingly doing an excellent job of mitigating the single asset risk with two shrewd and well-structured acquisitions, potentially creating two more lucrative "pipeline-in-a-pill" franchises.

In terms of competition for Wakix, Jazz Pharma's (JAZZ) Xyrem has seen revenues declining - to $570m in 2023, whilst its newer product Xyway - a lower sodium version of Xyrem - saw net product sales increase 33% to $1,273.0 million in 2023.

The drug has secured approval in IH. Avadel Pharmaceuticals' (AVDL) launched a once nightly formulation version of sodium oxybate in 2023, as a direct competitor to Xyway, in June 2023, but this is arguably a greater threat to jazz as it uses the same sodium oxybate formulation. According to Harmony's 2023 annual report / 10K submission:

It should be noted that WAKIX has not been compared with these products in head-to-head clinical trials, but its non-scheduled status represents a distinct competitive advantage relative to those same products. Additionally, WAKIX is priced lower than Xyrem, Xywav, Lumryz and generic sodium oxybate, which we believe is a competitive advantage for WAKIX and may contribute to third-party payor preferences for WAKIX relative to each version of sodium oxybate

I would broadly agree to Harmony's reasoning that the restricted status of sodium oxybate hands Wakix a competitive advantage, and all things considered, after reviewing the company's progress since my sell recommendation, I have to change my rating from "Sell," to a tentative "Buy."

The reasons I'd be slightly hesitant would be risks around whether long-term patent protection for Wakix can be secured, whether the IH approval can be secured, and whether the newer acquisitions can deliver the same success as Wakix. I must admit, however, that I'd be reasonably objectively positive that these risks can be overcome, based on an initial assessment.