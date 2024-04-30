Japanese Industrial Production Strengthens As Retail Sales Disappoint

Summary

  • March activity data was a mixed bag in Japan.
  • Weak manufacturing weighed on growth in the first quarter of the year.
  • We think that consumption is likely to improve on the back of a healthy labour market.

Mid adult woman speaking with a male employee in a factory

tdub303/E+ via Getty Images

By Min Joo Kang

Despite a rebound for IP, manufacturing output contracted in the first quarter

Industrial production saw stronger-than-expected gains at 3.8% month-on-month seasonally adjusted in March (vs 3.3% market consensus). Even so, this isn't enough to fully offset the

