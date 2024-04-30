Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.12K Followers

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Claudia Bustamante - Sustainability & Investor Relations Manager
Humberto Nadal - Chief Executive Officer
Manuel Ferreyros - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Natalia Leo - JPMorgan
Marcelo Furlan - Itaú

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Pacasmayo's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and please note that this call is being recorded. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. I would now like to introduce your host for today's call Mrs. Claudia Bustamante, Investor Relations Manager. Mrs. Bustamante, you may begin.

Claudia Bustamante

Thank you Tim. Good morning everyone. Joining me on the call today is Mr. Humberto Nadal, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Manuel Ferreyros, our Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Nadal will begin our call with an overview of the quarter, focusing primarily on our strategic outlook for the short and medium-term. Mr. Ferreyros will then follow with additional commentary on our financial results. We'll then turn the call over to your questions.

Please note, that this call will include certain forward-looking statements. These statements are related to expectations, beliefs, projections, trends and other matters that are not historical facts and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties that might affect future events or results. Descriptions of these risks are set forth in the company's regulatory filings.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call over to Mr. Humberto

Humberto Nadal

Thank you, Claudia. Welcome everyone to today's conference call and thank you for joining us today. This quarter we delivered very solid results in terms of margins, EBITDA and profitability. Although, sales volumes continued to lag behind because of demand side challenges, we were able to achieve

Recommended For You

About CPAC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CPAC

Trending Analysis

Trending News