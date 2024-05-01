MicroStockHub

T. Rowe Price Buy Thesis

I bought a 1% starter position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for my Super SWAN income portfolio. In the following sections, I will lay out my bull case. Below is a short excerpt describing TROW from Seeking Alpha news:

"Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price has $1.542 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024, and serves millions of clients globally."

Firstly, let me lay out the requirements for a security to be selected for my Super SWAN Income Portfolio.

Super SWAN Income Portfolio requirements

The Super SWAN portfolio requirements are threefold.

1) A history of steady and dependable dividend payments with a 4-6% yield.

2) Stock in solid technical position with little chance of downside.

3) Strong fundamentals and free cash flow support for dividend payout.

TROW meets all these expectations and then some. I see the opportunity for substantial upside as well in the form of capital appreciation. Nonetheless, the dividend safety and dependability is most important for the Super SWAN selected holdings. Therefore, let's dive in to the dividend review (which is of primary importance) regarding TROW for starters.

History of steady and dependable dividend payments

TROW is a dividend aristocrat with 37 years of dividend payments and dividend growth.

Seeking Alpha Dividend Summary

The current yield is 4.35% on a forward basis, with a very conservative payout ratio of 59%. This has led to TROW scoring A's across the board for dividend safety, growth, and consistency according to Seeking Alpha.

Seeking Alpha TROW Dividend Grades

The 37 years of consistent payouts coupled with growth is what caught my eye the most.

Seeking Alpha TROW Dividend Consistency A+

As partially shown below, TROW is a dividend aristocrat which has paid out dividends consistently for 37 years.

Seeking Alpha TROW Dividend Payout History

What makes TROW standout is the fact they have actually grown the dividend for 37 years as well. On top of this, TROW has paid out a special dividend periodically when the cash flow and fundamentals have allowed. This focus on return of capital to shareholders is very enticing.

Think about it, T. Rowe Price paid out a growing dividend for the past 37 years. This includes during the 2000 dot-com crash, the 2008 Great Financial Crisis, and the recent COVID crash of 2020. The next attribute I'd like to cover is the current technical status.

Current Technical Status

TROW Current Chart

The stock fulfilled the Golden Cross back in February and recently bounced off the 200-Day SMA. Both of these are near-term signs of strength technically. The good news is there is a chance for substantial upside as well. Let's take a look at the long-term chart to analyze the potential capital appreciation upside.

TROW Long-Term Chart

Looking at the long-term chart, the stock is down 50% from the all-time high of $223 set back in 2021. So, there is a chance for a "reversion to the mean" phenomenon to take place. The "reversion to the mean" effect simply means that stock prices tend to "revert" back to where they were previously.

More importantly, the stock recently bounced off strong support at the 200-week moving average. The 50-week moving average lies approximately 25% overhead at $140. This would be the first level of resistance for the stock.

Based on the recent strong fundamental performance, I see little trouble for the stock to reach this price target within the next 12 months. That being said, let's turn our attention to the recent earnings report, which exhibits the strong fundamental performance of the company and stock.

TROW Recent Earnings report

TROW just reported earnings this and beat on the top and bottom lines and gave solid guidance.

Seeking Alpha TROW Earnings Summary

TROW beat Q1 earnings and revenue expectations and raised guidance. This has led to 10 upward earnings revisions going forward.

Seeking Alpha TROW Revisions Grade A+

Per Seeking Alpha News:

"T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) stock gained 3.5% in Friday premarket trading after the asset manager's Q1 earnings and revenue both exceeded Wall Street expectations as net client outflows receded and investment advisory fees increased. "While outflows will persist in 2024, we continue to believe that there will be substantial improvement this year, driven by higher sales and lower redemptions," said CEO and President Rob Sharps. Q1 adjusted EPS of $2.38, beating the average analyst estimate of $2.02, climbed from $1.72 in Q4 2023 and $1.69 in Q1 2023. Net revenue of $1.75B, topping the $1.70B consensus estimate, increased from $1.64B in the previous quarter and $1.54B a year ago. Assets under management were $1.54T at the end of the quarter, matching the Visible Alpha consensus and rising 6.8% from $1.44T at the end of Q4 2023. Net client outflows of $8B ebbed from outflows of $28.3B in the prior quarter. Market appreciation increased AUM by $105.7B. Investment advisory fees of $1.55B, vs. the Visible Alpha estimate of $1.53B, increased 6.4% Q/Q and 11.7% Y/Y. Capital allocation-based income rose to $47.1M from $40.2M in the previous quarter and $16.9M a year ago. Administrative, distribution, and servicing fees were $149.1M vs. $140.6M in Q4 and $128.9M in Q1 2023. Adjusted operating expenses declined to $1.07B from $1.15B in the prior quarter and increased from $1.02B a year ago."

Now let's take a look at what the SA Quant team has to say about TROW.

Seeking Alpha Quant Rating

Seeking Alpha's QUANT team currently has a "Strong Buy" rating on the stock. I don't put 100% faith in these assessments. Yet, it's not a bad thing to get some quantitative confirmation bias of my analysis. The primary factor for the Seeking Alpha's quant team's Strong Buy rating is TROW's profitability statistics. See below.

Seeking Alpha TROW Quant Profitability Grade A-

Rounding up the fundamental review, the stock seems undervalued at present based on the forward P/E and P/FCF ratios.

TROW Valuation Metrics

The forward P/E ratio of 12.78 is substantially below the current S&P 500 P/E ratio of 24.79. Regarding the Price to Free Cash Flow ratio of 12.72, anything below 15 is considered undervalued. Now let me wrap this piece up.

The Wrap Up

T. Rowe Price is a dividend aristocrat with 37 years of safe and growing payments through some of the toughest times in the market. What's more, the company has recently pulled back from all-time highs and bounced off strong support at the 200-week moving average. The future looks bright based on the recent earnings report and guidance as well.

This is precisely the conservative type security I am looking to invest in during this particular time in the business cycle. I still see potential macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds on the horizon. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. stock makes for a nice safe haven play at this particular juncture. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.