Simon Webb and Duncan Nicholls/OJO Images via Getty Images

Introduction

I've been a fan of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) for quite some time now. The company has a dividend yield near 7% currently and with their double-digit upside potential, GLPI is a compelling buy, especially for long-term investors. As a long-term investor myself, current opportunities in the REIT sector (XLRE) are coming to an end in the medium term in my opinion. Although there are talks of interest rates remaining higher for longer, I still suspect the first cut will happen sometime this year.

When exactly I can't predict, but if so, I think REIT share prices will see some nice upside. One of those is Gaming and Leisure Properties, a high-quality REIT that owns regional casino properties across the United States. And in this article, I discuss the company's recent earnings, fundamentals, and why investors could see upside when interest rates fall sometime in the near future.

Previous Rating

I last covered the REIT in early March, when the stock was trading slightly above $46 a share. Nearly 2 months later and the share price has declined to roughly $43 a share.

Like most of its peers in the entire sector, interest rates have suppressed their share prices due to higher treasury yields. Moreover, with investors able to get 5% - 6% yields in fixed-rate investments, REITs and other lower-yielding investments are out of favor with investors at the moment.

Seeking Alpha

However, many of them are in strong financial positions and offer attractive entry points currently, one of them being GLPI. In my previous thesis, I discussed the company's Q4 earnings, which saw FFO tick up slightly by a penny while revenue beat analysts' estimates by $7 million.

Although their payout ratio moved up slightly from 79% to 80% during Q4, the dividend was still well-covered, with FFO & AFFO coming in at $3.73 and $3.69 respectively for the full-year. The company also had a healthy leverage ratio, which I'll discuss more of later in the article.

Brief Overview

For those unfamiliar with Gaming and Leisure Properties, they are a REIT that primarily invests in regional casino properties across the United States. Different from their popular peer VICI Properties (VICI), who invests in iconic casino properties on the Las Vegas Strip like Mandalay Bay, The Venetian, and Caesar's Palace, GLPI focuses on properties in states like Mississippi, Louisiana, and Illinois to name a few. The REIT had 62 properties located in 19 states with 88% of their rent coming from companies like PENN Entertainment (PENN), Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), and Bally's (BALY).

GLPI investor presentation

Latest Quarter

Gaming and Leisure Properties reported their Q1 earnings on April 26th, missing FFO estimates by a penny while beating revenue estimates by $7.4 million. GLPI's strong revenue growth was a continuation from last year where revenue saw growth in all four quarters. Revenue of $376 million grew nearly 2% from $369 million in Q4, and nearly 6% year-over-year from $355 million.

During the quarter, GLPI's total income exceeded the previous year by $20 million, driven by the Tioga acquisition, which increased cash rental income by $2.2 million. The Rockford & Casino Queen Marquette acquisitions increased cash rental income by $3.1 and $2.3 million, respectively. Rent escalators also increased rental incomes as well.

GLPI, like its peer VICI, typically enjoys higher rent escalators and longer weighted-average lease terms than that of its peers in the REIT sector. While others enjoy leases of 10+ years and rent escalators of 1% - 2%, GLPI typically sees longer leases and higher rent escalators, giving them more stable, predictable cash flows.

For instance, the Tioga acquisition has an initial lease term of 30 years and rent escalation of 1.75% for the first 2-14 years, then 2% in years 15-30. They also enjoy higher cap rates, exceeding 8% last year. And with buyers and sellers coming to the realization that interest rates are likely to remain higher for longer, management expects higher cap rates in the future.

Their Chief Development Officer touched on this during their Q1 earnings call:

I think people have started to come to more of a realization that higher rates might be around longer, and therefore, it has started to kind of somewhat reset the way potential sellers have thought about cap rates. Now don't run with that in that and I'm not saying that people have immediately-- have immediately pushed themselves from an expectation of 7.5% to 8.75%. But I think we have seen people become a little more realistic with respect to pricing expectation and it has meant that cap rate expectation has started to move higher.

2024 Outlook

GLPI's management issued modest AFFO guidance of $3.71 - $3.74, a $0.01 difference on the lower end from the last quarter. This is also lower than the $3.73 in FFO brought in for 2023, but slightly higher than the $3.69 in AFFO.

Despite that, even though investors may be disappointed with current guidance, I expect management to move the goal post, especially if interest rates decline sometime later in the year.

Moreover, guidance also doesn't include the impact of future acquisitions. And if the current macro environment becomes more favorable in the near to medium term, I suspect GLPI's management team will look for accretive acquisitions.

Balance Sheet

One fundamental that allows the company to sit back and wait for such investments is their strong balance sheet. Over the past year, the company has worked diligently to deleverage its balance sheet, bringing this down from 6.3x the past 6 years and from over 5x the last 3 years.

At the end of the quarter, this stood in the mid-4's and their debt profile was also staggered with well-laddered maturities throughout. For comparison purposes, peer VICI Properties had a leverage ratio of 5.5x at the end of their last quarter.

The REIT had $850 million in debt due next year but had significant liquidity available on the revolver. Furthermore, they invested in six-month treasury bills at a weighted-average rate of 5.32% that mature in August of this year. On top of available liquidity, this also bolsters their financial position. And management expects to use the cash from this to repay the $400 million bond due this upcoming September.

GLPI investor presentation

Dividend Coverage

With a quarterly dividend of $0.76, this gives Gaming and Leisure Properties an annualized dividend of $3.04 currently. And using the midpoint of their AFFO guidance, this gives them an AFFO payout ratio of roughly 82%. This is slightly higher than management's target ratio of 80%, but nothing that investors should concern themselves with.

I typically like to see payout ratios in the mid 70% range, as it gives the company more cash to reinvest back into itself to continue growth. Those like Agree Realty (ADC) and NNN REIT (NNN) enjoy lower ratios, and both had payout ratios of 73% & 68.4% respectively. This is also higher than VICI's forward payout ratio of 74.25% using their AFFO guidance midpoint of $2.235, but the dividend is likely secure.

Risks To Thesis

Aside from higher for longer interest rates, making investing at accretive spreads more difficult, these have also continued to place downward pressures on portfolio tenants. During the quarter, one of their tenants, Bally's, was placed on negative outlook by the S&P and had their credit rating downgraded.

Many tenants have seen their debt costs rise with higher interest rates, negatively impacting their financials in the process. This in turn impacts their ability to pay rent and could affect them going forward; something investors should keep a close eye on.

However, tenant rent coverage remained strong, with their lowest rent (coverage) level being 1.98x. But if rates are to remain higher as expected by many, this could impact GLPI in the coming quarters.

Valuation

At a price of roughly $43 a share at the time of writing, the REIT offers investors strong upside, with an average price of target of roughly $53 a share. That's nearly 22% upside from here. Moreover, investors get paid a nice dividend yield of roughly 7% while they wait for lower interest rates and other potential catalysts.

With a forward P/AFFO ratio of less than 12x, below the sector median of 14.42x currently; I think GLPI is a buy. This is also lower than VICI's 12.67x. Even if the stock traded near $50, where it did roughly a year ago, this implies a P/AFFO of roughly 13.5x. I think that is a minimum valuation for a REIT of GLPI's caliber, and see the stock moving upwards when rates do fall.

Seeking Alpha

Bottom Line

Gaming and Leisure Properties is a high-quality REIT that, at a forward P/AFFO of less than 12x, presents investors with a compelling opportunity for potential upside. Furthermore, the company has shown resilience during the current macro environment, and strong rental revenue growth due to their longer leases and higher rent escalators.

Moreover, the company's balance sheet gives them financial flexibility to navigate further headwinds should interest rates remain higher for longer. Due to their high-quality business model and strong fundamentals, I continue to rate Gaming and Leisure Properties a buy.