Gaming and Leisure Properties: Place A Bet On This 7% Yield With Strong Upside Potential

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.07K Followers

Summary

  • Gaming and Leisure Properties is a compelling buy for long-term investors, with a dividend yield near 7% and potential for double-digit upside.
  • GLPI's recent earnings showed strong revenue growth and a healthy leverage ratio, giving them financial flexibility to navigate the higher for longer interest rate environment.
  • The company's strong balance sheet and dividend coverage further support its potential for growth.
  • Although the current payout ratio is slightly above management's target of 80%, GLPI's dividend is well-covered with AFFO.
  • One of their tenants, Bally's, was placed on negative outlook by the S&P, and had their credit rating downgraded. This could have an impact on the company going forward.

Close up of gambling chips on gaming table

Simon Webb and Duncan Nicholls/OJO Images via Getty Images

Introduction

I've been a fan of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) for quite some time now. The company has a dividend yield near 7% currently and with their double-digit upside potential, GLPI

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
4.07K Followers
The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. He is a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. He aspires to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. He also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence. The Dividend Collectuh is also a contributor to the dividend-focused group Consortium Dividends with The Gaming Dividend.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GLPI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GLPI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on GLPI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GLPI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News