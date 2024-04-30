Mlenny/E+ via Getty Images

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with exposure to a broad range of Israeli companies. As of writing, the fund has just north of $137M in assets and has shown resilience given the geopolitical realities in the region. EIS has delivered 10% return on a trailing one-year basis and has favorable valuation multiples. Structurally, the fund provides exposure to both value and growth styles of investing. Flows have remained relatively stable despite the recent volatility. This is a rare opportunity to gain exposure to tech at a good price.

I just want to address at the start that I would never deign to think I could provide a robust scenario-analysis around this enormously complex Israeli-Palestinian, and broader regional conflict. The headline risks associated with EIS should be clear to anyone loosely following the news. And if I were to delve into the rabbit hole of all the permutations of how this conflict could impact Israeli equities, I would never emerge. Instead, I would like to focus on the components of the fund, how investors have moved since last October, and how I think about this fund as a from a single country ETF perspective.

A bundled growth and value play

Israel is known as a hub for innovation, particularly in the technology sector. The country has earned the nickname "Startup Nation" due to its high concentration of startups and VC activity. As such, its level of sector concentration within technology is no surprise. EIS has about 38% of its assets residing in the tech, with another 23% within the financials sector. I am interested in the synergies these two complimentary sectors can provide the fund, both over the short and longer-term. With large allocations to both growth oriented sectors like tech, and value oriented sectors like financials, EIS is well-suited to offer downside protection in periods of style underperformance.

EIS is fairly diversified from an individual holdings' perspective. For starters, it holds around 116 securities, which is a large figure for a single country ETF. Of those 116 holdings, around 54% are allocated to the top 10 holdings. The fund's largest single holding is an 8% allocation to Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd (TEVA), one of the largest drug manufacturers in the world. Teva has fared well despite the war, returning 35% YTD. Only 2% of the company's global revenue is domestic, with only 8% of its total manufacturing production taking place inside the country.

EIS flows hold the line

Fund flows are typically not my favorite part of ETF analysis, but I think EIS is telling an interesting story here. If we look at 5 years of flow data, we see that EIS has YTD recovered nearly all of its outflows from 2023.

If we take a look at a more granular level, dating back to August 2023, we see that investors did not move huge amounts of money in the subsequent months following the October 7th attack and the start of the war in Gaza. In fact, the largest month of outflows since last summer occurred in September 2023. Since then, flow movement had been rather static until March of this year, which saw large inflows. April, thus far, has been a month of net outflows, which tracks with the recent escalation between Iran and Israel. I am not putting too much stock in backward looking flow data; this is not a big fund, and a handful of finicky institutional investors could very well be responsible for these movements. However, to the extent we can get a sense of historical investor sentiment based on flows, EIS was not very sensitive to what one might think would be one of the more catastrophic shocks to the fund.

Well priced tech exposure

EIS currently trades at a 1.6x book value, and a 12x earnings. These are extremely attractive entry points given the level of tech exposure in the fund. For comparison, I recently wrote about FLTW, a Taiwanese tech-heavy ETF that is trading at ~2x book value, and ~20x earnings, and is still a bargain relative to US tech. In an overbought US market, I am interested in alternative ways to gain exposure to higher-growth sectors at a fair price, and EIS fits the bill.

Conclusion

EIS is a well diversified single country ETF, with heavy exposure to tech at an attractive valuation. From a style investing perspective, the fund's sizable exposure to value is a compliment to its growth tilt. I think it has the potential to benefit the fund over the longer term, as we will not be able to predict if and when the current tech zeitgeist will wane, and markets will rotate into value once more. It goes without saying that there are immense geopolitical risks associated with EIS, and investors will have to decide for themselves if that is something they are willing to stomach, as is the case with any single country ETF.