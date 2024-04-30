Is It Over, Or Just A Dead Cat Bounce?

PM Images

The S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX) rebounded considerably, bouncing by nearly 4%. The recovery comes after a broad market pullback of roughly 7% (peak to trough). Now, we have several crucial questions. Is "the correction" over? Is this a "dead cat bounce?" What's next?

While the rebound has been solid, there is no guarantee that the correction is over. The crucial SPX support point remains around 5,000-4,950. If this level is decisively broken down, the SPX could still decline to the 4,800-4,700 support zone. On the upside, the SPX needs to move through the 5,150-5,200 resistance. While more near-term volatility could persist, the SPX's uptrend should continue due to technical, fundamental, and psychological forces.

Most Significant Earnings Period

Last week was fascinating, with significant earnings and post-earnings moves from some of the most influential companies.

For instance, Tesla's (TSLA) stock soared despite missing consensus estimates. Now, it's considerably higher (up by about 35%) in just days.

In my view, this may be an excellent time to consider selling some $200 calls around here. Also, Tesla remains a core long-term holding in the AWP and likely has considerable potential for more upside in future years.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and other high-quality stocks also performed well. We discussed Alphabet unfairly getting left behind in the AI rally, and we could see Alphabet outperform more as we advance.

While Alphabet spiked to new highs, we could see more buying opportunities around $160 if a broader market consolidation occurs in the coming weeks.

Snap (SNAP) was another notable AWP outperformer when earnings results came in last week. We saw much better than expected ad revenue growth and AI-related potential, which could mark a promising turning point for Snap's future.

While Snap remains volatile, it is still cheap and likely a strong long-term risk/reward candidate.

On the other hand, Meta Platforms (META) missed the ultra-high bar, creating a compelling buying opportunity after its stock price cratered.

As the market digests Meta's recent earnings, we may see more $420-400 buy-in level opportunities. The stock might have gotten ahead of itself but remains solid long-term.

We also saw some disappointments, notably Intel (INTC), which failed to make the AI progress that the market demanded. Intel is now badly beaten down and about 40% below its 52-week-high.

While I am displeased with Intel's results, the stock has become increasingly cheap and is around a critical support level of around $30. Therefore, despite the worse-than-expected results, Intel may rebound and looks like a buy here. Still, we want to avoid a dragged-out turnaround, as it could cost more in opportunity costs. The increased uncertainty makes Intel a weak link, but I won't sell my shares yet.

The Earnings Reports - So Far, So Good

The earnings report card is generally around a B, which is solid. Still, we could see some better numbers from significant companies like Meta, Intel, and others. Also, we have more crucial earnings in the coming sessions, critical non-farm payroll data, and other market-moving events.

Upcoming Earnings

Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and many other big companies are reporting as we emerge from the busiest part of earnings season. There seem to be more winners than losers this earnings season, and much of the guidance has been constructive and indicative of more growth in H2. The positive earnings trend could continue as we advance, leading to higher stock prices.

Essential Data Ahead

There's a considerable amount of data this week, starting with Chicago PMI and consumer confidence numbers on Tuesday. On Wednesday, we will see ISM manufacturing, of course. The FOMC press conference will be a key event. We get the all-important jobs report on Friday, and the market expects nonfarm payrolls of around 243K.

The "Goldilocks zone," which is considered ideal for the market, is around 150-220K. A slightly lower-than-expected number could increase the likelihood of a Fed rate cut. However, we want to avoid a number above 300K, as it would suggest the Fed could delay rate cuts. Conversely, a number below 100K could indicate labor market deterioration, a scenario the market hopes to steer clear of.

Rate Probabilities - Signalling Likely September

We may see the initial rate cut in H2 after all. There's about a 70% probability that the benchmark will remain unchanged through July. However, we see nearly a 60% probability that the Fed will cut rates by at least 25 Bps in September or sooner. Therefore, we could see some consolidation in the coming months, and H2 could provide more excellent buying opportunities as future earnings reports and rate cuts are near.

Valuation Check - Stocks Still Look Inexpensive

While valuations may seem higher than their historical average, valuations don't appear in bubble territory and may be relatively inexpensive. Since we're around the top of a tightening cycle, treasuries and other key bond rates may be near their highs. As the Fed cuts and rates decline, this dynamic should increase the appetite for risk assets, increasing stock valuation.

The SPX's TTM P/E ratio was 18.6 around a year ago, and today, it's around 22.6. We're seeing multiple expansions, and this trend could continue, potentially leading to a 25 P/E for the SPX in a year. The Nasdaq 100's P/E ratio could increase from 30 to 35 next year. Also, we should consider the possibility of higher-than-expected earnings as the economy remains resilient, and interest rates should fall.

The AI growth-driven dynamic and Fed-induced easing environment are highly constructive for company earnings and stock valuations. Given the AI potential, Fed easing, other constructive elements, and favorable tailwinds, I'm keeping my year-end SPX target around 5,800-6,000.