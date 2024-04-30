ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 30, 2024 4:44 PM ETArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.13K Followers

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Humphrey - VP, IR
Judy McReynolds - Chairman, President & CEO
Matt Beasley - CFO
Seth Runser - President-ABF Freight

Conference Call Participants

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley
Jason Seidl - TD Cowen
Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs
Ken Hoexter - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Daniel Imbro - Stephens
Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan
Ben Mohr Mok - Deutsche Bank
Tom Wadewitz - UBS
Stephanie Moore - Jefferies
Jeff Kauffman - Vertical Research Partners
Andrew Cox - Stifel

Operator

Good morning. My name is Dennis, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the ArcBest First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. David Humphrey, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Humphrey

Thank you for joining us. Today, we'll provide an update on our business, walk through -- walk you through the details of our recent first quarter 2024 results and then answer some questions. Joining me for the prepared remarks are Judy McReynolds, Chairman, President and CEO of ArcBest; Matt Beasley, Chief Financial Officer; and Seth Runser our President of ABF Freight. In addition, Steven Leonard, Chief Commercial Officer and President of Asset Lot Logistics; Dennis Anderson, Chief Strategy Officer; and Christopher Atkins, Vice President, Yield Strategy and management are available to help answer questions.

To help you better understand ArcBest in our results, some forward-looking statements could be made during this call. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to uncertainties and risks. For a more complete discussion of factors that could affect ArcBest's future results, please refer to the forward-looking statements section of our earnings press release and our most recent

Recommended For You

About ARCB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARCB

Trending Analysis

Trending News