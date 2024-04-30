PM Images

Written by Nick Ackerman.

With real estate/real estate investment trusts ("REITS") now being pushed back into deeper sale territory—I don't think we can say they ever really got out of the sale territory they've been in the last couple of years—this continues to be an area where I look to accumulate larger positions.

Given the fact that rate cuts are now appear to be in jeopardy for 2024 and the Fed's latest projections are even showing fewer expected cuts for 2025, the sale here probably could go on for at least another year or two. There might not be any rush to pick up these beaten-down names, but at the same time, they can turn on a dime and rip higher on any positive news.

Last October, we saw just how fast equities and, specifically, real estate can turn higher when the Fed signaled that they were done with rate increases and were looking toward potential cuts. It ripped higher before going into more of a plateau before turning lower now more recently - again, as it clearly does seem that the "higher for longer" is here to stay as inflation remains sticky.

YCharts

With that, one name that continues to look interesting here is Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Realty Income continues to be one of the top choices worth accumulating, in my opinion.

Performance And Valuation

Instead of just thinking about O being a top choice worth accumulating, I've actually been taking some action to do just that. I've been writing some puts on this name since our last coverage in January. At that time, I rated it a "Buy," and it sunk even further into the share price.

O Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

In that piece, I also noted that I wouldn't mind "being a bit greedier in wanting a lower possible share price." That didn't take all that long to start moving lower either, and by writing puts, that meant putting me in a position to purchase shares at an even lower price. Of course, we know now that the price had yet to fall even further.

That has pushed it further below its fair value range estimate based on historical P/AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) levels. A lower range than the historical level seems appropriate given the higher rate environment and the pressures on REITs like O. However, something like a 15x AFFO wouldn't be unrealistic, in my opinion. At that valuation, the fair value would come in, sitting around $62.40, or nearly 22% upside from here.

O Fair Value Range (Portfolio Insight)

Thanks to collecting some option premiums from writing puts, the breakeven can be reduced even further, providing further cushion on the share price decline.

On the other hand, a "risk" of writing puts is that the price can head higher, and you never end up eventually taking a position. This is what happened as the shares fell below the $52.50 strike we had selected before climbing back above that level. We sold a new round of puts at the same $52.50 strike, but the shares have continued to rise higher over the last week.

Size Presents Benefits But Also Its Own Issues

O is a massive REIT with a $65 billion enterprise value, more than 15,450 real estate properties and 55 years of operation. It also now boasts being the fifth largest global REIT. At this point, the REIT has to make large acquisitions just to move the needle, and it did just that earlier this year. It closed on its acquisition of Spirit Realty Capital in January.

One of the downsides of O could be that they need to make large acquisitions just to move the needle in terms of their earnings. On the other side of the argument, this size, while hindering its growth, also makes it much more diversified and provides stability. It would take a significant economic downturn to really hurt O, which gets an A- credit rating from S&P.

Realty income may be concentrated more in the retail space at around 75% of its properties, but it has been expanding its portfolio further. This appears to be more of a function of its sheer size and having to look for acquisitions to grow. This expansion also includes heading into the international market even further, as they now list over $10 billion in their European portfolio.

O International Stats (Realty Income)

Monthly Dividend And Strong Balance Sheet

One of this REIT's boasts is its consistent dividend track record. It has provided quarterly increases regularly, with 29 consecutive years of increasing its dividend. Further, the dividend is paid monthly, which is a key highlight for many income-focused investors.

Over the long term, the dividend growth has been quite respectable, but it has been slowing down. After making larger acquisitions, they had usually bumped it up a bit further. With the Spirit deal, we didn't see that this time, but this environment is also quite different and has much higher rates.

O Dividend History (Realty Income)

Instead of focusing on growing its dividends, retaining more cash flow to strengthen its balance sheet and looking for growth appears to be more prudent.

Protecting the balance sheet is significant, and O has been able to do that in this environment with a higher rate of interest as well. They have 94% fixed rates, showing a 5.5x net debt to EBITDAre. With 6.7 years weighted average term to maturity for their debt, providing for staggered maturity of this debt that they should be able to handle easily.

O Debt Maturity Schedule (Realty Income)

Even more important on the dividend front, besides past historical growth, is supporting the dividend going forward. A company can have a long track record of growth and paying a dividend, but the future isn't always guaranteed. This manageable debt and still expecting growth going forward bodes well for O being able to keep up its streak into the future.

O has guided for AFFO for 2024 at $4.13 to $4.21, noting that at the midpoint, it would work out to 4.3% growth year-over-year. We have their next earnings coming up on May 6, 2024, which will give us an update on the progress they are making toward that guidance. With that, given the current annualized dividend based on the latest quarter of $3.084, that would be a payout ratio of ~74% based on the midpoint AFFO guide. That is not all that high for a REIT, or O. 2023's AFFO payout ratio came in at ~76.5%, and 2022 was at ~75.7%.

This earnings growth is also in line with what analysts expected. It is a slowdown from previous years of growth, but with the cost of capital rising, it makes sense. That's why looking to retain cash flow to deploy into acquisitions can make more sense than paying the now higher rates demanded for debt. Further, with the share price lower, their at-the-market offerings are also going to bring in less, and those shares will come with a dividend of around 5.7%.

O FFO History and Future Estimates (Portfolio Insight)

Conclusion

REITs may continue to face pressure going forward, but that means more time for investors to average in at these lower prices. No one knows when rates will be cut or how many cuts we will get, as it is all dependent on data going forward. That said, the Fed is anticipated to still lower their target rate in the next year or two. At the very least, we are still looking at rates staying stable or cutting; at this point, most don't anticipate further rate increases—which would be the worst-case scenario for the REIT space.