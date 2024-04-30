Sterling Infrastructure: Losing Some Sizzle

The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. have seen huge capital appreciation over the past five years, thanks partly to huge government infrastructure spending.
  • The company reported strong earnings for the fourth quarter, but revenue growth is slowing from prior years.
  • Potential red flags include insider selling, a downgrade from a Buy to a Neutral by D.A. Davidson, and technical indicators suggesting the stock may be topping out.
  • An analysis around Sterling Infrastructure follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Insiders Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Data Center Construction

Gerville

Few stocks or companies have benefited from the massive amounts of taxpayer funds the current administration has allocated to "infrastructure" spending than Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) whose stock is up some 650% over the past

Author's note: This is your chance to try us out – without any strings attached. Activate your two-week free trial period now and see if The Insiders Forum is right for you.

This article was written by

The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
8.44K Followers

We are a team of analysts led by Bret Jensen, Chief Investment Strategist at Simplified Asset Management.

We run the investing group The Insiders Forum where we specialize in small and mid-cap stocks that insiders are buying. The Insiders Forum portfolio managed by Bret Jensen consists of 12-25 top stocks in different sectors of the market that are attractively valued and have had some significant and recent insider purchases. Our goal is to outperform the Russell 2000 (the benchmark) over time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About STRL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on STRL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STRL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News