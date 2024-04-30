Gerville

Few stocks or companies have benefited from the massive amounts of taxpayer funds the current administration has allocated to "infrastructure" spending than Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) whose stock is up some 650% over the past five years. The company also is a beneficiary of the large amount of money going to build data centers, and won another $100 million contract in this space in March.

However, lately, there have been some possible signs of caution. Can the good times last? An analysis follows below.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. is headquartered in Texas and operates out of three main divisions: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions.

The company does everything from building highways, data centers, parking structures and about everything in between. Sterling has many numerous acquisitions recently to enable its vision of becoming a leading infrastructure service provider. Currently, the stock trades just over $102.00 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $3.3 billion.

Recent Results:

The company reported its fourth quarter numbers on February 26th. Sterling Infrastructure delivered non-GAAP earnings of $1.30 a share, 30 cents a share above the consensus. However, revenues only grew 8.3% on a year-over-year basis to $486 million, a bit over $35 million less than expectations. Order backlog stood at $2.07 billion to close out FY2023, an impressive 40% increase from the end of FY2022.

Management provided the following initial guidance for FY2024. They see sales coming in between $2.125 billion to $2.215 billion, with non-GAAP EPS of between $4.85 to $5.15 a share in FY2024.

Potential Red Flags:

The stock saw no insider activity from late June of last year to late February of this year. However, since then, several insiders have sold more than $35 million worth of shares collectively. Second, soon after Q4 results were posted, D.A. Davidson downgraded the shares from a Buy to a Neutral, citing valuation.

Sterling’s earnings guidance indicates growth of 12% for the current year, compared with 28% growth in 2023 and a range of 48% to 68% for from 2020 to 2022.'

Finally, the shares seem to be "topping out" technically in the past two months following quarterly earnings and guidance.

Conclusion:

Sterling Infrastructure made $4.44 a share in profits in FY2023 on $1.97 billion in sales. The current analyst firm consensus is that Sterling's earnings will rise to $4.99 a share in FY2024 as sales come in at $2.17 billion. They project $5.67 a share of profits in FY2025 on nearly 10% revenue growth. Sterling has a solid balance sheet with just over $470 million in cash and marketable securities against $315 million of long-term debt at the end of FY2023, according to the 10-K the company filed for the year.

That leaves STRL selling at just over 20 times forward earnings, roughly in line with overall S&P 500 multiples. The stock pays no dividend. However, construction plays usually trade at a decent discount to the overall market, given the historical cyclicality of the industry that is vulnerable to recessions. The backdrop of historical governmental spending might alleviate vulnerability to a recession's impact and justify a slighter higher valuation. That said, STRL fundamentals don't justify a premium to the overall market multiple, so the shares are at least fairly valued.

The risk/reward profile of the stock doesn't seem compelling right now, especially in the light of some recent red flags I have highlighted in the article. Therefore, I don't blame insiders for taking some chips off the table, as the stock seems to be losing some of its sizzle here.

This is not to say Sterling Infrastructure is not a well-managed company, and I have made money on the stock a couple of times lately in my portfolio. If the shares pulled back down into the low or mid $80s, I would consider being a buyer again. However, at these trading levels, the shares seem vulnerable to profit taking.