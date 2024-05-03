A Simple, 5-ETF Dividend Portfolio You Could Potentially Retire On

Alistair Berg

Co-produced by Austin Rogers.

We like stock-picking. When you do your research and know what you're doing, it can be extraordinarily rewarding.

But investors shouldn't fool themselves.

Beating the market is hard. Even sustainably living off dividends from high-yield stocks is hard. It's easier to do the latter than the former, but neither is easy.

Although investing can be fun, which draws plenty of investors into stock-picking, it takes most people years of consistent investing just to become decent at it. Some people simply aren't constitutionally capable of successful investing, either because of time constraints, lack of emotional control, unshakable biases, or some other reason.

That's okay.

Not everyone can become experts at painting, engineering, music, or medicine. It's okay to rely on others who have spent years of their lives studying and practicing becoming experts in their respective fields.

In the case of investing, it's also okay to rely (at least in part) on passive exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that have been designed by experts.

While some investors have put in the time and learned from enough mistakes to become excellent at stock-picking, we think many investors would do well to take a hybrid approach:

Pick a handful of stocks in industries or product lines you know particularly well (where you have an informational edge), while relying on diversified ETFs for the bulk of your portfolio.

This goes also for income-seeking investors aiming to retire on dividend income.

In what follows, we look at a simple, 5-ETF portfolio that can fulfill this function of providing diversification, stability, moderate yield, and dividend growth.

Basics: Expense Ratios & Total Returns

Here are the five dividend-paying ETFs along with their annual expense ratios:

Expense Ratio Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) 0.49% WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund ETF (DGRW) 0.28% Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) 0.06% Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) 0.45% Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF (VYMI) 0.22% AVERAGE 0.3% Click to enlarge

You can find dividend ETFs with lower expense ratios than the average of 0.3%, but keep in mind that you are paying a little bit to enjoy five different expertly designed, dividend-paying strategies.

The portfolio provides diversification across strategies, sectors, geographies, and yields.

COWZ emphasizes dividend-paying companies boasting high levels of free cash flow.

DGRW concentrates on quality corporations with strong profitability, low debt, and high returns on capital.

SCHD combines quality and dividend growth filters with a weighting toward higher dividend yields.

MLPX curates a basket of the strongest North American midstream energy companies that operate pipelines, storage facilities, and export terminals.

VYMI is a highly diversified non-US dividend fund, emphasizing quality as well as yield.

Since the beginning of 2017, only two of these ETFs -- COWZ and DGRW -- have outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) in total returns.

Data by YCharts

But keep in mind that the goal of this portfolio is not to outperform the market. Rather, it is to facilitate an investor's retirement by providing significantly above-average and growing dividend income.

With that in mind, let's turn to the dividend profile of these ETFs.

Dividend Profile: Yield + Growth

A dividend profile basically involves two elements: the dividend yield and the rate at which the dividend grows over time.

Here's where the 5 ETFs' yields stand today:

Dividend Yield COWZ 1.9% DGRW 1.7% SCHD 3.5% MLPX 5.0% VYMI 5.0% AVERAGE 3.4% Click to enlarge

A 3.4% dividend yield may not be that exciting, but it is more than double the SPY's ~1.4% dividend yield!

Moreover, remember that this group of ETFs is meant to act as the foundation of one's portfolio, not necessarily the entire investment portfolio.

Consider, for example, that if you invested 60% of your portfolio evenly across these 5 ETFs while investing the other 40% into a handful of select high-yield stocks at an average yield of 7%, then your weighted average portfolio-wide yield would reach 4.8%.

Also, keep in mind that these 5 ETFs are populated overwhelmingly by dividend growth stocks. These companies grow their dividends over time, and in turn, the ETFs likewise raise their distributions over time.

Here's how these 5 ETFs' dividend growth looks since the last one, COWZ, was launched at the beginning of 2017:

7-Year Total Dividend Growth 7-Year Avg. Ann. Div. Growth COWZ 75% 10.7% DGRW 60% 8.6% SCHD 107% 15.3% MLPX 34% 4.9% VYMI 55% 7.9% AVERAGE 66.2% 9.5% Click to enlarge

Compare that to the SPY's total dividend growth of 38% over that timeframe, or 5.5% annually.

Thus, these 5 ETFs together boast both a higher dividend yield and far faster dividend growth than the market.

Sector Comparison & Average

Finally, let's look at the ETF portfolio's sector breakdown:

COWZ DGRW SCHD MLPX VYMI AVERAGE Info Tech 9.3% 28.5% 12.6% 0% 3.4% 10.8% Cons. Disc. 16.8% 9.4% 8.2% 0% 9.4% 8.8% Cons. Staples 7.4% 11.4% 12.0% 0% 7.6% 7.7% Industrials 12.1% 12.8% 17.1% 0% 9.8% 10.4% Financials 0% 11.9% 16.7% 0% 35.2% 12.8% Healthcare 13.4% 16.8% 15.9% 0% 5.7% 10.4% Communications 4.2% 2.6% 4.4% 0% 4.6% 3.2% Energy 24.2% 4.0% 9.3% 100% 10.0% 29.5% Utilities 2.2% 0.2% 0.4% 0% 4.9% 1.5% Materials 10.4% 2.2% 3.6% 0% 7.9% 4.8% Click to enlarge

As you can see, the top 5 sectors by average weighting are:

Energy: 29.5% Financials: 12.8% Info Tech: 10.8% Industrials: 10.4% Healthcare: 10.4%.

The main reason the portfolio's weighting toward energy is so high is that MLPX has equal weighting as the others. If you wanted to reduce energy's weight, then, you could simply reduce MLPX's share of the portfolio. It would result in a slightly lower overall yield, but it would also cut down on the outsized weighting of the energy sector.

However, there is a case to keep MLPX at an equal weight as the others. Although it does increase the overall energy sector's weighting, keep in mind that 100% of MLPX's holdings are midstream energy stocks, which tend to be very different from the upstream and downstream energy stocks in the other ETFs.

Notice a few other things about this 5-ETF portfolio.

First, the weightings toward communications, utilities, and real estate are very low. In fact, the allocation to real estate is virtually zero. These tend to be high dividend yielding sectors, giving investors the chance to selectively pick a handful of higher yielding names in these spaces to boost overall income.

For example, Verizon's (VZ) 6.6% yield, Clearway Energy's (CWEN, CWEN.A) ~7.5% yield, and VICI Properties' (VICI) 6.0% yield could make solid supplements to the above ETFs.

Second, this portfolio also includes no fixed income investments like bonds or preferred stocks. This could be a good place to look for more current income.

Third, the portfolio includes no business development companies ("BDCs"), which make short-term, high-yield loans to middle-market businesses in the U.S. A simple and easy way to boost the portfolio's overall yield is to add the VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD), which yields over 10%. Investing in the ETF protects investors from the risk of the failure of any individual holding, but the ETF's dividend income will also likely decline during recessions.

Bottom Line

For investors looking to bundle a handful of ETFs to use as a portfolio foundation for above-average yield and dividend growth, it is possible. We have demonstrated that above.

Of course, past performance is no guarantee of future results. But given the well-designed and diversified nature of these ETFs, we think they could help to accomplish income investors' retirement goals.