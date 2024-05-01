I'm Buying Up To 11% Yield For Recurring Income

Vivek Vishwakarma

It’s well known that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) doesn’t pay a dividend, with Warren Buffett touting the tax advantages of share buybacks. However, Buffett himself seems to relish dividends as his top five holdings, as shown below, Apple (AAPL), Bank of America (BAC), American Express (AXP), Coca-Cola (KO), and Chevron (CVX) all pay dividends.

HedgeFollow

Dividend reinvestment is a core tenet of compounding returns, and that’s why I’ve always advocated for a dividend-focused strategy. The S&P 500 (SPY), however, currently yields just 1.3% with a 10-year dividend CAGR of 6.8%. Applying the Rule of 72, it would take 12.2 years to get to a respectable 3.0% yield.

I don’t know about you, but I’m not willing to wait 12 years to get to a 3 percent yield. This is despite the capital appreciation that may come along the way, as I would have to sell shares in SPY to realize any meaningful profit.

This brings me to the following 2 picks, which offer a much higher dividend yield than the market average and are trading at discounted valuations compared to their historical norms. I've added both these names to my portfolio and I am looking to increase exposure with continued price weakness. Let's get started!

#1: Barings BDC

Barings BDC (BBDC) is a business development company that’s externally-managed by Barings, a subsidiary of MassMutual. Barings is an asset manager with $381 billion in AUM and investments spread across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

BBDC focuses on investments in the U.S. middle market space with a focus on secured debt, which comprises 74% (67% first-lien, 7% second lien) of its portfolio. At present, BBDC has a $2.5 billion portfolio fair value spread across 336 portfolio companies in a diverse set of industries. As shown below, Finance, Business Services, Technology, and Healthcare comprise BBDC’s top 4 industries, representing half of the portfolio total.

Investor Presentation

BBDC emphasizes portfolio safety with typical loan terms being less than 50% loan-to-value and 80% of its portfolio is sponsor-backed by private equity and directly originated by Barings, resulting in a closer borrower-to-lender relationship for guidance and oversight. Another 10% of the portfolio is non-sponsored investments which also have a typical LTV below 50%.

BBDC is performing well in the current higher interest rate environment considering that 89% of its debt investments are floating rate in nature. This resulted in 80 basis points of YoY growth in weighted average yield on performing debt investments to 10.5% in Q4 2023 (reported in February). Over the past 2 years BBDC’s weighted average yield has grown by 330 bps from 7.2% at the end of 2022.

Moreover, BBDC grew its NAV per share by $0.03 on a sequential QoQ basis to $11.28 and by $0.23 on a YoY basis. As shown below, BBDC has maintained fairly steady NAV/share performance over the past 5 years.

BBDC Book Value Per Share (Seeking Alpha)

BBDC could see benefits this year from elevated leveraged buyout activity, which management expects to meaningfully increase this year as interest rates stabilize. As such, this should add to BBDC’s pipeline of potential deals, enabling management to be choosy around what it wants to invest in.

Importantly, risk-ratings have not materially shifted for BDC in 2024, and investments on non-accruals are at a manageable 1.5% of the portfolio total. BBDC also carries a reasonably safe amount of leverage with a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21x, sitting well below the 2.0x regulatory limit for BDCs and within the 0.9 to 1.25x management target.

BBDC currently yields an appealing 11.1% and the dividend is well-covered by a 119% NII-to-Dividend coverage ratio. BBDC also trades at a material discount to book value, with a Price-To-NAV ratio of 0.83x at the current price of $9.28.

This compares favorably to most BDCs at present and is on the low end of BBDC’s valuation range over the past 5 years, with a P/NAV that has generally fluctuated between 0.8x to 1.0x, as shown below. As such, BBDC appears to be good value at present for its high yield and well below NAV/share price.

BBDC Price-To-Book Value (Seeking Alpha)

#2: Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty (KIM) is the largest Shopping Center REIT on the market today, with 523 properties covering 90 million gross leasable square footage. Over the past decade, KIM has made great strides in improving its property profile towards markets with higher population density and growth.

This is reflected by 84% of its ABR (annual base rent) coming from top major markets along the Coastal and Sun Belt regions of the U.S. KIM has also increased its grocery anchored component to 82% of portfolio ABR, which now sits higher than that of grocery-focused peer Regency Centers’ (REG) 80%.

KIM’s stock price currently sits well below its peak of $22.59 reached in December of 2022, but that belies its strong underlying performance. This includes strong cash rent spreads of 24% on new leases (including 57% rental increase on 4 former Bed Bath & Beyond spaces) executed during Q4, marking a continuation of strong lease spreads and signaling significant mark-to-market opportunities on its property portfolio. This helped to drive 3.2% YoY growth in Same-Property NOI, which is meaningful in this inflation-driven environment.

Moreover, KIM’s occupancy stood at a healthy 96.2% at the end of 2023, sitting 70 bps higher than the prior year period, driven by 98% and 92% anchor and small shop occupancy, respectively.

Management is guiding for 2% Same-Property NOI growth and 2% FFO/share growth this year, and this is reflective of potential headwinds from inflation-driven uncertainty and a higher-for-longer interest rate environment, as well as the short-term dilutive effects of portfolio recycling on the recent RPT Realty acquisition.

KIM has already begun to monetize RPT’s properties, as reflected by the disposition of 10 RPT properties so far in 2024, fetching KIM $248 million. Management intends to reinvest into properties with higher growth potential. This is in addition to redevelopment and mixed-use opportunities in the remainder of the RPT portfolio.

KIM’s development pipeline is supported by a strong BBB+ credit rating from S&P and a safe net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.6x, sitting below the 6.0x mark generally considered safe by ratings agencies. It also has $2.8 billion of liquidity comprised of $780 million in cash on hand and full availability on its $2 billion revolving credit facilities. KIM also monetized $300 million worth of Albertsons (ACI) stock in the first 2 months of this year, which it can redeploy into development projects.

Meanwhile, KIM currently pays an appealing 5.1% yield and the dividend is well-covered by a 62% payout ratio. KIM is slowly but surely making progress towards its pre-pandemic quarterly dividend rate of $0.28 as the current dividend rate sits at $0.24, which is up from $0.23 at the start of 2023 and $0.19 at the start of 2022.

Lastly, I continue to see value in KIM at the current price of $18.81, equating to a forward P/FFO of 11.9. This compares favorably to the 12.5x P/FFO from when I last visited the stock in February and to its historical P/FFO of 14.9, as shown below. KIM also trades at a discount to peers REG's 14.1 P/FFO and Federal Realty Investment Trusts (FRT) 15.2 P/FFO.

FAST Graphs

My ‘Buy’ thesis around the stock remains largely unchanged, as it revolves around KIM’s lease-up opportunities on its existing portfolio as well as development potential. With my long-term expectations that KIM can deliver at lease mid-single digit annual FFO/share growth in combination with the +5% dividend yield, KIM could potentially produce base case market-level total returns even without a reversion to mean valuation.

Risks to Consider

Barings BDC could see conflicts of interest as it’s externally managed with a portion of compensation based on the size of the total portfolio. It could also see downward pressure on net investment income should interest rates materially decline. Moreover, investors should focus on the non-accrual rate as macroeconomic pressures could result in higher portfolio defaults.

Kimco Realty is subject to interest rate pressure, as higher rates could raise its cost of debt and reduce the immediate ROI on new projects. Also, increased new supply in key markets could put downward pressure on rental increase.

Investor Takeaway

I hope you enjoyed this piece about 2 undervalued stocks in the BDC and REIT sectors, which are both designed for well-above average dividends paid out to shareholders. Both BBDC and KIM appear to be undervalued compared to intrinsic valuation, offering investors the potential to capture decent yields that are well-covered by cash flows as well as capital appreciation potential should each revert to their mean valuations.