Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jacklyn Rooker - Director, Investor Relations
Howard Nye - Chair and Chief Executive Officer
Jim Nickolas - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Trey Grooms - Stephens
Kathryn Thompson - Thompson Research Group
Stanley Elliott - Stifel
Anthony Pettinari - Citi
Jatin Khanna - Goldman Sachs
Angel Castillo - Morgan Stanley
Garik Shmois - Loop Capital Markets
Keith Hughes - Truist
Phil Ng - Jeffries
Brent Thielman - D.A. Davidson
Michael Dudas - Vertical Research
Adam Thalhimer - Thompson Davis
David MacGregor - Longbow Research
Timna Tanners - Wolfe Research

Operator

Welcome to Martin Marietta's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. All participants are now in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the company's prepared remarks. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay on the Company's website.

I will now turn the call over to your host, Ms. Jacklyn Rooker, Martin Marietta's Director of Investor Relations. Jacklyn, you may begin.

Jacklyn Rooker

Good morning, and thank you for joining Martin Marietta's first quarter 2024 earnings call. With me today are Howard Nye, Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Nickolas, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Today's discussion may include forward-looking statements as defined by United States Securities Laws in connection with future events, future operating results or financial performance. Like other businesses, Martin Marietta is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We undertake no obligation, except as legally required to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether resulting from new information, future developments, or otherwise. Please refer to the legal disclaimers contained in today's earnings release and other public filings, which are available on both our own and the Securities

