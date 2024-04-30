CaixaBank, S.A. (CAIXY) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.13K Followers

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCPK:CAIXY) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call April 30, 2024 5:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Marta Noguer - Head of Investor and Shareholder Relations
Gonzalo Rotaeche - CEO & Executive Director
Javier Riera - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Francisco Riquel - Alantra
Maksym Mishyn - JB Capital
Ignacio Ulargui - BNP Paribas
Alvaro Serrano - Morgan Stanley
Sophie Peterson - JPMorgan
Britta Schmidt - Autonomous Research
Andrea Filtri - Mediobanca
Marta Sanchez - Citi
Ignacio Cerezo - UBS

Marta Noguer

Good morning, and welcome to CaixaBank's results presentation for the first quarter of 2024. We are joined today by our CEO, Gonzalo Gortazar; and the CFO, Javier Pano. Just a brief reminder in terms of logistics for first-time viewers. We plan to spend about 30 minutes with a presentation in about 1 hour with a Q&A. The Q&A is live, and you should have received instructions by e-mail on how to participate. My team and I will be at your full disposal after the call as always. Without further ado, Gonzalo, the floor is yours.

Gonzalo Rotaeche

Thank you, Marta, and good morning, everybody. I get into the highlights of the quarter directly. -- good in terms of activity. Obviously, we've seen also now the GDP figures for Spain for the first quarter, which have also priced to the upside. And good figures from the Eurozone with respect to our expectations indeed as well. In that context, we had a pretty good quarter in terms of activity. You see in terms of new lending up 3.5% year-on-year, particularly you'll see later on in mortgages and consumer lending, doing very well. Wealth Management, up 4.4% in the 3 months year-to-date, good level of net inflows.

So a nice feeling in terms of commercial activity to start with. In terms

Recommended For You

About CAIXY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAIXY

Trending Analysis

Trending News