Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Apr. 30, 2024 5:28 PM ETAcadia Realty Trust (AKR) Stock
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call April 30, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jose Vilchez - Capital Markets Analyst
Ken Bernstein - President and CEO
A.J. Levine - Senior Vice President, Leasing and Development
John Gottfried - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Seeley - Senior Managing Director of Strategy and Public Markets

Conference Call Participants

Lizzy Doykan - BofA Securities
Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Linda Tsai - Jefferies Group
Craig Mailman - Citi
Ki Bin Kim - Truist
Michael Mueller - JPMorgan
Floris Van Dijkum - Compass Point
Paulina Rojas-Schmidt - Green Street

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Acadia Realty Trust First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the call over to Jose Vilchez. Please go ahead.

Jose Vilchez

Good morning and thank you for joining us for the first quarter 2024 Acadia Realty Trust earnings conference call. My name is Jose Vilchez, and I'm an Analyst in our Capital Markets department.

Before we begin, please be aware that statements made during the call that are not historical may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in the company's most recent Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this call, April 30, 2024, and the company undertakes no duty to update them.

During this call, management may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including funds from operations and net operating income. Please

