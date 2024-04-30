imaginima

In my most recent update on Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG), I warned that the real estate brokerage company was facing a host of headwinds, including high costs, slow resale activity, and class action lawsuits involving its real estate business practices. With so much uncertainty, I suggested investors stay on the sidelines.

So far, that has proven to be the right call, as DOUG's stock price has continued to decline, falling by 20% since November (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - DOUG continues to decline (Seeking Alpha)

However, recently, Douglas Elliman announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement to resolve its pending class action lawsuits regarding brokerage commissions. Does the settlement of these lawsuits for a seemingly paltry sum of $7.75 million mean the worst is over for Douglas Elliman?

Class Action Settlement Relieves Immediate Selling Pressure

Under the terms of the settlement agreement with plaintiffs in the Gibson and Umpa cases pending in the Western District of Missouri, Douglas Elliman has agreed to pay $7.75 million within 30 business days of preliminary approval of the settlement. In addition, Douglas Elliman may pay up to two additional $5 million contingent payments in 2026 and 2027.

Investors cheered the announcement, bidding up DOUG's shares by 11% on April 29th, as it removes some uncertainty regarding the company's fortunes (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - DOUG shares rose 11% on April 29th (Seeking Alpha)

Actual Settlement Amount Could Be Substantially More

However, going through the settlement agreement, the actual amount is likely $10 million higher due to the contingent payments mentioned above. The first contingent payment of $5.0 million is due if Douglas Elliman's cash balance exceeds $40.0 million between December 31, 2025, to December 31, 2027. Similarly, a second contingent payment of $5.0 million is due if Douglas Elliman's cash balance exceeds $40.0 million between December 31, 2026, to December 31, 2027.

Given Douglas Elliman had cash of $120 million as of December 31, 2023, the only reason these contingent payments would not be paid is if the company suffers large operating losses in the next few years that depletes cash on hand.

2023 Closed Out On A Weak Note

Furthermore, DOUG's underlying business remains under intense pressure, even if the litigation headwind is resolved. In the most recent fiscal year, Douglas Elliman reported a $0.52 / share loss as commission revenues shrank due to sluggish real estate markets (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - DOUG financial summary (DOUG 2023 10K report)

According to the company's data, the gross transaction value of deals in which Douglas Elliman brokered shrank 20% YoY to $34.4 billion while the total number of transactions fell 18.7% YoY (Figure 4). This led to a 17.1% YoY decline in revenues to $955.6 million.

Figure 4 - DOUG's transaction volumes shrank in 2023 (DOUG press release)

These figures are consistent with data from the National Association of Realtors ("NAR"), which showed 2023 existing home resale activity of only 4.09 million units, an 18.7% YoY decline compared to 2022's figure (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - U.S. resale activity fell 18.7% YoY in 2023 (National Association Of Realtors)

While Douglas Elliman had some success in reining in costs, non-commission expenses declined 2.9% YoY to $311.5 million, the cost savings were nowhere near enough to offset the massive decline in revenues. Therefore, operating losses ballooned from $4.5 million in 2022 to $64.5 million in 2023.

Real Estate Recovery Still Far Away

Although resale activity has picked up in recent months, it is still near multi-decade lows, with the most recent March resale activity at only 4.19 million units annualized, barely above the COVID-19 crisis lows (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - Existing home resale activity still near multi-decade lows (National Association of Realtors)

Looking forward, Larry Yun of NAR forecasts a rebound in resale activity to 4.46 million units in 2024 and 5.05 million units in 2025. However, with March resale activity actually down 4.3% YoY to 4.19 million, these forecasts appear optimistic.

Housing Affordability The Main Issue

The main issue facing real estate brokerage remains housing affordability. With median resale home prices now pushing ~$400,000 and 30-year mortgage rates hovering near 7%, many prospective homeowners simply cannot afford to buy a home.

According to data from JP Morgan, homes are the most unaffordable in more than 30 years, and it may take several years of exceptionally strong wage growth for housing affordability to return to historic norms (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - Housing affordability at multi-decade lows (JP Morgan)

Will Realtors See A Compression In Commissions?

Furthermore, although many realtors like Douglas Elliman have settled their class action lawsuits (NAR recently settled for $418 million while Berkshire Hathaway settled for $250 million), the full implication of the settlements are still unknown.

For example, buried in Douglas Elliman's proposed settlement agreement are changes in how Douglas Elliman conducts its business, including enhanced disclosures on how buying agents are compensated and the fact that commissions are actually not set by law and are fully negotiable.

I fear these changes in disclosures may spark a compression in commissions earned by realtors, especially those earned by buying agents. As a reminder, under the old business model, real estate sellers pay up to 6% commissions, or $60,000 in commissions on a $1 million property, to both buyer's and seller's agents. However, after last year's court rulings and the latest proposed changes, sellers may now balk at paying such high commission rates to buyers' agents, who did not provide them any 'service'. Instead, buyers' agents may need to negotiate fees with the buyers ahead of time.

For context, DOUG generated $906 million in commissions in 2023 from advising $34.4 billion in transactions, or a 2.63% commission rate. Any reduction in average commission rates could have a massive impact on DOUG's revenues and cash flows.

Forecasting Losses To Persist

Updating my financial model for Douglas Elliman using NAR's latest resale forecasts and a modest step-down in DOUG's commission rates to 2.5% in 2024 and 2.4% in 2025, I do not see Douglas Elliman returning to operating profitability in the next 2 years (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - DOUG financial model (Author created)

In fact, in order for Douglas Elliman to operationally breakeven by 2025, I believe resale activity will have to rebound to 5.5 million units (~10% above NAR's estimates) with commission rates above 2.5%, or resale activity will have to be 5.25 million units while commission rates stay above 2.6% (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - Financial model sensitivity to commission rate and resale activity (Author created)

Valuation Remains Hard To Pin Down

DOUG's shares continue to look 'cheap', trading at just a $109 million market cap and $123 million enterprise value (Figure 10). However, I believe it is hard to define 'value' when the company is not expected to make profits over the next 2 years.

Figure 10 - DOUG valuation is low (Seeking Alpha)

If we refer back to my financial model in Figures 8 and 9 above, we can see that DOUG's current cost structure is not profitable until resale volumes are above 5.5 million units at 2.5% commissions.

Historically, existing home sales have only surpassed 5.5 million units in the housing boom before the Great Financial Crisis and during the COVID-19 rush (Figure 11) So DOUG may be structurally unprofitable in 'normal' markets.

Figure 11 - Historical existing home sales (tradingeconomics.com)

At the same time, it is risky to short DOUG's shares, as the company has a strong brand for luxury real estate that may be valuable for potential acquirers. For example, I still believe the best fit for DOUG would be if Berkshire's HomeServices of America purchases the company and cuts out the layers of what, I believe, is redundant management.

If an acquirer can strip DOUG's bloated SG&A back to 2019 levels when non-commission expenses were only $262 million, then the whole business can become profitable at much lower transaction volumes.

Conclusion

Recently, Douglas Elliman agreed to settle its class action lawsuits by paying plaintiffs up to $17.75 million over the next 3 years. Although this removes immediate downside pressure, the underlying business remains fundamentally challenged as costs are structurally too high.

Even using NAR's optimistic forecasts of a rebound in resale activity in 2024 and 2025, I do not see Douglas Elliman generating operating profits. I continue to advise caution on the company, absent short-term squeezes due to positive headlines.